Pedaling Paradise — Four Phenomenal Bike Trails for Cali Cyclists

California truly is a “golden state” for bicyclists. Not only does Cali have some of the best scenery in the USA, it boasts some of the nation’s most passionate cycling communities. Choosing one “best trail” in California is way too difficult—even for the pros. However, we’re confident the four suggestions below will send you to “pedal paradise.” Be sure to book a trip to one of these trails when you’ve got some extra time for cycling.

Four Beautiful “Bike Vacation” Ideas in California

Spring Cycling! — Lake Tahoe Bicycle Paths

Lake Tahoe isn’t just for snow sports enthusiasts. Indeed, this wildly popular vacation destination has plenty of paved routes perfect for bicyclists.

For instance, those staying at Tahoe City will find easy access to 15 miles of bikeways that pass through sites like Dollar Point and Alpine Meadows. For those in South Tahoe, you can’t pass on exploring the 10-mile South Lake Tahoe Bike Path, which includes the celebrated Pope-Baldwin Bike Path.

Wherever you choose to pedal, you’re bound to run across fascinating historic sites, chill beaches, and gorgeous scenery. Just be sure to book your summer room to Lake Tahoe ASAP. This place can get pretty packed during peak season!

Cycling Along Cannery Row — Monterey Bay Coastal Recreation Trail

Here’s a sneaky way you could beat all that nasty tourist traffic in Monterey: bike along the Monterey Bay Coastal Trail!

Measuring 18 miles between Castroville and Pacific Grove, this former railway track is ideal for cyclists who want to see all of the hottest tourist sites without driving their car. Indeed, this coastal trail stops by all of Monterey Bay’s top sites, including the famed Cannery Row. Plus, since there are so many rental shops in the area, you don’t even need to bring your bike!

Pro tip: Be sure to check out the many group bicycling adventures offered in Monterey Bay. Frequently, bike groups offer excursions to nearby sites like Big Sur.

Sample Sonoma Wine After Conquering Santa Rosa’s King Ridge Loop

Sonoma County isn’t just for people who want to “wine and dine.” Indeed, Santa Rosa has become incredibly popular with pro cyclists in recent years. Legends like Levi Leipheimer can’t seem to get enough of this region’s intense and beautiful bike trails.

Unquestionably, the King Ridge Loop is the most popular Santa Rosa trail for cyclists who want an extreme adventure. This 55-mile journey has got it all: awe-inspiring redwoods, lush vineyards, and even a trip along the Pacific Ocean. However, please keep in mind that this ride is incredibly hilly, which can easily lead to a serious accident for inexperienced riders. If you’re not used to intense bike rides, you may want to do some training before tackling this trail.

You can find more information about the King Ridge Loop on Santa Rosa Cycling Club’s website.

Cycling Through Cali’s Capital — Sacramento’s American River Trail

Sacramento may not be as “cyclist-friendly” as San Fran, but it has one big claim to fame: the American River Trail. Measuring 32-miles-long, this paved bikeway offers a lovely level ride between Old Town Sacramento and Folsom Lake. You could even extend this trip into a loop by traveling along nearby Lake Natoma.

Along the way, be sure to take advantage of the many picnic areas to relax and refuel.