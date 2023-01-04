PMS SUCKS (But it doesn’t have to)

Most of the time, I’m thankful to be a woman. Statistics say we live longer lives, have more robust immune systems and have stronger senses. Oh, and let’s not forget that the human race would literally die out without us.

But let’s be honest. Being a woman can sometimes come with some major disadvantages.

I’ll save the equal rights and societal expectations rants for another girl chat. Today, I want to vent about something statistics say 3 out of 4 women reading this can relate to… PMS.

The hell that we go through the days (or weeks) leading up to Mother Nature’s not-so-friendly visit each month, which then manifests into other pains for however long she decides she wants to stick around, is flat out miserable, both physically and mentally.

For me, the torture lasts a good eight to 12 days. This means a minimum of a fourth of every month is spent curled up in the fetal position with a heating pad, bloated like a water balloon, and feeling like my emotions are hanging on by a thread.

I know some gals only experience PMS a day or two each month. Either way, I’m sure you would agree even one day of this agony is one too many.

But what can we do about it, other than pop some ibuprofen, try to figure out a way to “dress up” sweatpants for a week, and attempt to avoid all human contact, so we don’t go off the rails?

I decided to do a little research. I knew there had to be SOMETHING natural that would help it not feel like my uterus was trying to kill me every month.

Here is what I found that experts believe can help:

Get more sleep

Eat smaller meals

Limit salt

Drink lots of water

Supplement with a really long list of herbs

I already know I SHOULD be doing those first four. So the thought of supplementing with natural herbs piqued my interest.

Every “expert” seems to have an opinion on which vitamins, herbs and minerals are most effective, but according to science, there are three that seem to have powerful clinically backed data to help relieve symptoms commonly associated with menstruation.

Chasteberry: Native to western Asia and southwestern Europe, this flowering plant is said to help ease the severity of various PMS symptoms. The research is impressive. One study discovered that after three menstrual cycles, 93% of the women given chasteberry reported a decrease – or complete cessation – of common symptoms related to PMS such as cramping, bloating, moodiness, fatigue and cravings.

Calcium: Research shows that calcium can help you cope with some of the symptoms of PMS, such as cramps, back pain, fluid retention, hunger cravings, fatigue and headaches. More so, they concluded that calcium supplementation effectively reduced many of the psychological symptoms of PMS like sadness, mood swings, and anxiety.

Vitamin B6: B vitamins are essential for ensuring the body’s cells function correctly. Vitamin B6, in particular, is widely known for mood support. Studies show it significantly decreases symptoms of PMS, including moodiness, irritability, excessive crying, increased appetite, bloating, breast tenderness and sugar cravings.

Sounds simple enough. Either try to incorporate foods high in these vitamins and minerals or head to the nutrition store, grab a few bottles of each and add them to your supplement regime, right?

Not exactly. I read that for them to be effective at helping with period pains, they should be consumed in specific dosages and ratios.

Honestly, that’s too much work. I was about to throw my hands up and succumb to another round of shark week torture when I stumbled across a new PMS supplement.

It’s called – Complete PMS Support.

According to the company’s website, you consistently take two vegan capsules each day, and the ingredients can help – “Break the cycle of period pain, combat irritability and help support your hormone balance.”

Alright, we’re off to a good start. It has all the ingredients I’d researched to be effective and no guesswork about how much to take and when to take it.

But what about the company that formulates Complete PMS Support? Since supplement companies aren’t regulated by the FDA, I wanted to do my research on them as well.

Complete PMS Support is formulated and manufactured by a company called Inno Supps, one of the fastest-growing natural supplement companies in the supplement industry.

They pride themselves as a company that believes all supplements should be clean and natural. All of their products, including Complete PMS Support, are manufactured in the United States in a state-of-the-art, FDA-approved and GMP-certified facility. In addition, each product undergoes vigorous, NSF-certified third-party testing to uphold quality and safety standards.

Inno Supps no doubt seems to be a reliable and ethical company. But before I decided to spend my hard-earned money and try it out, I wanted to do a little more digging on their claims and look up some reviews from people that have tried Complete PMS Support.

WHAT DOES INNO SUPPS COMPLETE PMS SUPPORT CLAIM TO DO?

Complete PMS Support contains key vitamins, herbs and minerals shown to help support hormone balance and bring relief to symptoms commonly associated with monthly menstruation.

Made with women in mind, for women at every stage of life, this blend of chasteberry, vitamin B6 and calcium supports a healthy menstrual cycle to help ease the severity of symptoms that come with the female monthly cycle.

WHAT DO WOMEN THAT HAVE TRIED INNO SUPPS COMPLETE PMS SUPPORT HAVE TO SAY?

This is a new supplement, but I was able to find a few beta testers that raved about it.

“Taking these before my cycle makes a world of difference. I don’t have the horrible mood swings or the severe cramps I used to have before.” -Ericka W., Beta Tester.

“I have dealt with severe period symptoms for over 10 years, and this is the only thing that has provided me with relief from my symptoms!! It truly is a night and day difference!” -Julie T.

DOES INNO SUPPS COMPLETE PMS SUPPORT HAVE ANY MEDICAL BACKING?

Yup, it sure does! Here is what Dr. David Filsoof from Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Beverly Hills has to say about it ….

“I highly recommend Inno Supps Complete PMS Support. The ingredient profile is simple and clean. This female-focused supplement only contains ingredients that science has shown to be effective. Healthy, balanced hormones are key to a painless period. I really do believe Complete PMS Support contains the most effective PMS fighting ingredients available to help women of all ages and severity of PMS symptoms get their lives back. I will be suggesting it to all of my female patients.”



IS INNO SUPPS COMPLETE PMS SUPPORT WORTH THE MONEY?

After a couple hours of digging, I decided Inno Supps Complete PMS Support checks all the boxes, so why not give it a try? After all, they have a money-back guarantee, so if it didn’t help, I’d just send it back for a full refund.

I started taking it as soon as it came in the mail, about two weeks before I knew the onset of my typical PMS symptoms would typically appear.

I couldn’t believe the results!

Let’s just say I was almost worried that my period wasn’t going to come! The typical moodiness and cravings I usually experience were much less noticeable.

I’ve only been taking it for about a month. As with any supplement, consistency is key to achieving the best results. But so far I’m beyond impressed.

If you want a natural approach to breaking the “cycle of your cycle” and finally want to make PMS a thing of the past (and what female doesn’t) – then yes, I think Complete PMS Support is well worth the money.

