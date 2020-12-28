Pop the cork on KORBEL California Champagne this New Year

By Liane M. Roth

As 2020 winds down, it’s time to reflect on the past and consider the future; celebrate with hope, happiness and sparkling KORBEL California Champagne to kick off a bright new year.

Whether you ring in 2021 with a casual at-home get-together, an intimate tête-à-tête or a festive virtual gathering of family and friends, no New Year’s Eve would be complete without popping the cork on your favorite bottles of KORBEL California Champagne to toast the golden highlights of the past year.

Even if the weather outside is frightful, you can still make indoor festivities delightful with lively, effervescent and vibrant KORBEL, which comes in a variety of bubbly profiles to complement flavorful feasting, big or small.

Set the mood with a selection of glittering decorations from top hats to feathery boas, a tray of disposable champagne flutes (for easy cleanup) and a tasty charcuterie board of sweet and savory nibbles; include plenty of poppers, along with bottles of KORBEL, for the midnight countdown.

Best of all, instead of worrying about driving around town on a busy holiday, let the bottles come to you, courtesy of Drizly.com, which offers doorstep delivery in about 60 minutes. Visit drizly.com, select your favorite KORBEL California Champagne and number of bottles, enter your address, choose your store (or stores) and you’ll have KORBEL at your door in time for the festivities.

New York City’s Time Square will play host to a virtual New Year’s Eve ball drop so coordinate with those near and far to toast the midnight hour together. Remember, NYC is on Eastern Standard Time and the West Coast is on Pacific Standard Time, which means a 9 p.m. ball drop in California. Serve up a midnight buffet after the countdown if you are still awake and hungry and include traditional family fare or kick off the new year with new foods from area restaurants offering take-out options.

Can’t keep your eyes open until the midnight hour? Celebrate the new year with a lavish, midmorning brunch including a mimosa bar featuring an assortment of fresh fruits and juices and bottles of KORBEL, the official sponsor of brunch.

No matter how you usher in the New Year, make it a festive occasion with cheers, laughter and love and sparkling KORBEL California Champagne to create golden memories for the coming year.

CELEBRATE RESPONSIBLY

F. Korbel & Bros., Guerneville, Sonoma County, CA. Producers of fine California mèthode champenoise champagnes for 138 years. KORBEL is a registered trademark. ©2020 F. Korbel & Bros. All rights reserved.