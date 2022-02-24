Press Release Distribution, Marketing & PR Company KISS PR Now Offers Crypto-Blockchain News and PR Services

Using press release distribution, we, at KISS PR, help crypto, DeFi, and NFT companies gain a large amount of brand awareness.” – Qamar Zaman, Head of Web Growth, KISS PR.

Leading storytelling company, KISS PR Brand Story, announces the launch of its blockchain news service and offers affordable options for crypto, DeFi, and NFT companies.

Dallas based KISS PR Brand Story, one of the leading digital public relations & storytelling platforms. With clients spread all over the world, we have now added our news market research division and recently launched our blockchain marketing suite to help crypto, NFT, and DeFi companies with projects and company announcements.

The services include:

Content Development Web 3 Applications SEO Services Press Release Writing and Distribution. Web 3 Research and Development

For over a decade, KISS PR Brand Story has been helping startup blockchain company owners get their projects known in the crypto world and on mainstream media.

KISS PR executive Rene Perras said, “Our content distribution platform helps companies promote their crypto, NFT, DeFi, and blockchain-related projects.”

“And since most of them are startups, we offer them affordable price options,” Perras added.

When asked what blockchain marketing and marketing services KISS PR Web 3 Technology provides, Kashif Sultan, head of Web 3, listed the following sub-services.

Allows company owners to access influencer marketing and NFT shilling campaigns.

Helps attract targeted traffic and investors to an NFT project.

Helps organize an interview with creators to raise awareness of their NFT.

Helps outreach to journalists, news portals, and other media contacts.

KISS PR Brand Story’s leading edge from other content distribution services include:

They have a highly reputable team with years of crypto marketing experience based in the USA.

They offer a quick and easy turnaround.

They have direct access to news media and journalists & influencers.

Brand Blueprint Development

Making sure your brand and public relations strategy match is very important. We will help you make sure your look and feel match what you are selling. This way, your customers will be more likely to trust you.

We help you analyze your current PR tactics and improve areas where you could be more consistent. We also suggest some ways to improve your news strategy.

Storytelling and Press Release Strategy

Brand storytelling is a way to share your company’s story with the public. This can be done through different forms of media, such as television, radio, and the internet. PR amplifications are a way to make sure that your story is heard by as many people as possible. After we have defined your PR strategy, we will take your story and brand to the press. Our goal is always to get you in front of the top publications and platforms that you choose.

KISS PR has a number of successful crypto PR case studies

Our approach to PR is different than other companies. We focus on helping our clients achieve their desired outcomes. You can see this for yourself by looking at some of our favorite clients and how they have succeeded with our help. Blockchain public relations is one of our areas of expertise.

Our goal is to create mass appeal for your crypto project. What that means is to remove any barriers to entry and so the blockchain companies can do what they are good at and we do what we are good at which is brand amplifications via various methods, such as marketing & press releases distributed via a large wire network to get large audience.

About: KISS PR Brand Story Blockchain Press Release, Content Distribution and Marketing

“KISS PR Brand Story helps blockchain, crypto, NFT, and DeFi companies promote their projects on the most prominent blockchain and crypto sites.t More than 50,000 stories have been published for our clients around the world. Our focus is on strategic digital growth of blockchain companies.” Qamar Zaman, Head of Growth at KISS PR.

Simply put, KISS PR is not a press release platform, but a PR ecosystem.

Az@kisspr.com

Follow KISS PR on Instagram

AZ Telegram for Media Inquiries

