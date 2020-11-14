Promoting Mental Health Through A Change in Alpha Male Perception

by Romy Johnson

Mental Health issues are not uncommon nowadays. In fact, new cases are popping up on the radar every day. While many of the indications point towards the discontent life people spend every day, there are quite a few theories also doing the rounds. One of the common causes of Mental Health problems today is the way people perceive themselves. It is mostly seen that poor self-perception fuels anxiety, low-confidence levels, and a lot more, which eventually leads to depression.

Christopher Senekki’s quest for mental health improvement has to lead him to bring forth various parameters. He has been actively spreading the word about mental health by creating a successful link between mental health issues and self-perception.

Why Are People Today More Susceptible To Mental Health Issues?

It is only through recent years that mental health has become a paradigm of discussion. In this era where there are many top guns in the sector of ailments, mental health has become a core area of concern for therapists all around the world.

The main reason for this tectonic shift is due to the rise in suicide rates in the past few years. According to the statistics, around 6,000 suicides were reported in the UK, out of which 75% were males. And this is the number of only one state.

Similar figures can be extracted from different countries around the globe. Given the cumulative figurine for the same, these numbers are indicative of a grave underlying issue. Christopher Senekki points out that many men do not realize when they have developed a mental health issue.

In such situations, people mostly revert to substance abuse, which is one of the primary ways of getting over mental health issues. It is this substance abuse that causes addictions and gives rise to other unfortunate circumstances that are deadly. Christopher Senekki has been advocating the benefits of mental health for such a long time. It is him who has discovered a safer alternative than walking that road not taken with “Prevention Zone.”

What Is a Prevention Zone?

According to Christopher Senekki, a “Prevention Zone” is that frame of mind where individuals feel comfortable. When a person is in the prevention zone, there are countless opportunities where he can self-evolve and get a greater understanding of life. However, one thing which readily comes to people in the “Prevention Zone” is self-awareness.

Self-awareness is described as a key point in which an individual experiences forces that can help you take a firm decision of what’s important and what’s not. Christopher also describes forces such as “Push” and “Pull,” which either help you stay within the “prevention zone” or try to escape from it.

But one thing is for sure. When a person is out of the Prevention Zone, then he can fall into the trap of mental, neurological, and substance abuse disorders. It is mostly described by Christopher as a Dark Place with an unpredictable decline of quality. He also has mentioned that these forces differ from individual to individual, and thus the prevention method also varies greatly.

What Has Made Christopher Senekki Advocate Mental Health Issues?

Christopher Senekki is one such name that has always been synonymous with the prevention of mental health issues. He is described as the new-age mentor who sheds light on the less-discussed issues that men face mentally.

One of the essential aspects of why he is able to connect with Men Mental Health is due to the fact that he is able to connect to it completely. Christopher is someone who has really learned from his struggles and thus can connect with the problems that man around the world face.

He has even bared it out that at one point in time; he was seemingly disturbed with the negative happenings around him. It is then he discovered that each action could have a profound effect on the mental health of a person. Due to his findings, he has been able to jot a connection between mental health and safe zone. This connection can surely help a person from transforming into the worst human being.

What Makes People Fall In The Trap of Mental Health?

It is mostly seen that since that start of civilization, men have always been subjected to stereotypes. These stereotypes deprive men of expressing them openly—all these built an additional pressure, leading to men being deprived of compassion and expression.

So how can men overcome it? For starters, it is time that we ditch the concept of toxic masculinity.

Toxic Masculinity:

Toxic masculinity is one of those unruly behaviors which have stemmed out from the stereotypes. Many men fall into the trap easily and thus try to be something they are not. All this makes them too weak to handle the pressure, and thus they seemingly degrade. It is true that when a man tries to be someone else, then he always is unhappy, and this behavior will have an immediate effect on people close to him.

Alpha Male Attitude:

Blame it on the pop culture or movies; alpha male attitude is also one of the main reasons why men fall into the trap of anxiety. The definition of the alpha male has actually changed, and people now have given it an altogether different meaning.

Being an alpha male is not about being ignorant and aloof of others’ feelings. It is more about understanding your surroundings better and getting well with others.

Conclusion:

Christopher Senekki believes that the issue of mental health and the problems that we see today are just in the nascent stage. As the competition grows and people’s perspective from men tends to surge high, it will surely weigh down men.

But he also believes that there is light at the end of the tunnel. As of now, the prevention of mental health indeed has a long way to go. Christopher believes as his teaching reaches a broader audience base, he will surely be able to make a difference in the lives of males around the world.