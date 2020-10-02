Psychic Source Review [2020]: Real Psychic Readings or Scam?

If you’re looking for a psychic reading service with a wide variety specialties, look no further than Psychic Source. Created in 1989, Psychic Source is one of the largest and most trusted online psychic networks available today.

With a long list of psychic specializations, different types of readings, and variety of appointment formats along with millions of satisfied customers, you can trust that you will receive an accurate and useful reading from any one of Psychic Source’s authentic spiritual advisors.

In this Psychic Source review, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about this company, including whether or not they’re legit.

How Does Psychic Source Work?

Making an account is free on Psychic Source. After registering on the site, Psychic Source will provide you with a variety of options for specialties and various types of readings with definitions in case you are unfamiliar. You can also select “No preference” if you don’t have a specific reading style in mind.

You also have the ability to search according to the type of psychic you are looking for and their reading style. Some clients prefer a more direct and to-the-point reading, while others prefer a more compassionate approach or something in between. If you desire a reading that uses divination tools such as crystals or tarot cards, you can specify that in your search as well.

Whether you use Psychic Source’s “Find a Psychic” tool or choose to research independently, scheduling an appointment with the best online psychics is quick and simple once you find one that you feel a connection to. Many psychics will be online and available for a chat or call while you’re browsing, but if the psychic you want to reach out to is not online, you can easily schedule an appointment for a later time that is more convenient for you.

Each spiritual advisor on Psychic Source sets a rate that they feel is appropriate based on their abilities and experience. Before your session begins, you will be prompted to deposit money into your account. As your session proceeds you will be kept abreast of the funds you have remaining, and you can end your session at any time, for any reason. If you are unsatisfied with your most recent reading, Psychic Source offers a 100% money back guarantee.

Types of Psychic Readings Offered

Psychic Source conducts business completely online, so you’ll never have to commute to a location or interact in person with your spiritual advisor. However, in order to suit multiple levels of discretion, Psychic Source offers several options for reading formats.

In order for a psychic to get a clear reading, it’s important to be completely open and honest. Therefore, if you’re thinking of making an appointment with a psychic, you should determine which format will allow you to be most comfortable.

Phone readings – If you prefer speaking without any visual stimuli or eye contact, a phone reading is a great choice.

Video readings – If you need face-to-face communication in order to connect with your reader, Psychic Source offers exceptional video chat services.

Chat readings – If you wish to remain as discreet and disconnected from your reader as possible, a chat reading might be the format best suited for you.

Types of Psychic Services Available

Psychic Source hosts a huge variety of psychic reading specialties and services, including:

Love readings

One of the most popular topics sought after on Psychic Source and other psychic networks, love readings provide insight for both your romantic relationships and your platonic relationships, such as friends and family. A love reading can help provide clarity and guidance if you’re facing struggle or unrest in your relationships. According to Psychic Source reviews, their love readings are amazing.

Energy healing

Also referred to as energy work, this type of reading can help you to achieve total alignment of the mind, body, and spirit. An energy healing specialist will help you to reject negativity from your auric field, open your chakras, and heighten the vibrations of your energies through a mixture of Reiki practices and other energy healing methods from both Eastern and Western backgrounds.

Tarot readings

Tarot cards are the most popular tool used in cartomancy, or psychic reading using cards. During a tarot reading, your spiritual advisor will use the cards to understand patterns within your past, read your energy, and notice trends that help you to gain clarity about your current situation and predict the best plan of action moving forward.

Psychic mediums

Psychic mediums hold the power to access higher planes of existence in which they can communicate with the dead. This can provide clients with answers and healing closure when it comes to loved ones that have passed on. While “medium” refers only to someone who can communicate with spirits, psychic mediums are also able to predict future events.

Dream interpretation

Dreams can provide important insight into our unconscious selves that we can’t usually access while awake. Though it can be difficult to decipher a dream yourself, dream interpreters can help you to work through the different aspects of your dream and analyze the fears, hopes, and uncertainties buried deep in your unconscious.

Career and finance

Next to love and relationship readings, career and finance readings are the second most popular topics sought after on Psychic Source. A gifted career or finance psychic can provide invaluable insight pertaining to your work and money struggles and can help you to formulate a plan moving forward based upon their clairvoyant senses surrounding your past and current situations.

Angel cards

Another popular form of cartomancy is the angel card reading. Your spiritual advisor will use angel cards to determine the roles your spirit guides are playing within your life and provide direct wisdom and guidance from those spirits. These readings are usually very inspiring and positive and are meant to enrich your life with the knowledge of your spiritual protectors.

Astrology

Astrology is one of the oldest and most trusted tools used in spiritual readings. An astrological reader will gather your sun sign, or Zodiac sign, as well as all the information possible regarding the exact time and location of your birth to determine your rising and moon signs. This specific knowledge allows your reader to create a nuanced and unique birth chart to determine how the current configurations of the planet will affect you on a mental, physical, and emotional level.

Pricing

New Psychic Source customers will receive a free online psychic reading for 3 minutes as well as rates as low as $0.66 per minute for each additional minute. For your first reading, you will need to select a 10, 20, or 30-minute package. After your free minutes have been used up, you will be charged the psychic’s standard per-minute rate. There are a variety of convenient payment methods to choose from including debit card, credit card, and Paypal.

Though some Psychic Source spiritual advisors charge up to $8 per minute for readings, most psychics charge between $2 and $4 per minute. Psychic Source may be slightly pricier than some other psychic services, but it offers a feature that many other networks don’t: a full screening and authentication process for every spiritual advisor advertised on the site.

What We Like Most About Psychic Source

Introductory package

With 3 free minutes and prices as low as $0.66 per minute for new customers, Psychic Source makes it easy to try out psychic readings without having to commit too much time or money. Though many psychic services like Keen Psychics offer a first-reading deal, Psychic Source boasts one of the best.

Filtering options

If you are looking for a specific type of reading, divination tools, reading style, or reading format, Psychic Source makes it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for. If you are new to psychic networks and aren’t sure where to start, Psychic Source can also help you determine what type of spiritual advisory would best suit your needs.

Years of experience

With so many options for psychic readings today, it can be difficult to know who to trust. Luckily, Psychic Source has been collecting satisfied customers and positive reviews for over 30 years, longer than nearly every other phone psychic hotline.

Reading format options

Different reading formats allow people with different preferences to properly express themselves and allow their psychics to receive an accurate reading. That’s why Psychic Source’s choice of phone, online chat, or video readings is so crucial for customer satisfaction.

Personalized profiles

Understanding your potential psychic reader’s specialties and abilities as well as their reputation with former customers is extremely important when choosing a psychic. Similar to Kasamba, Psychic Source provides a fully customized profile page for each spiritual advisor on their site, including specialties, tools, availability, languages, pricing, and customer reviews and ratings.

“Find a Psychic” tool

This tool is especially useful for first-time visitors to Psychic Source who are considering spiritual guidance but aren’t sure where to start. The “Find a Psychic” tool prompts new users to answer a series of questions that will help the site pair them with the spiritual advisor that will best meet their needs.

100% Satisfaction guarantee

Psychic Source takes the quality of its readings very seriously and aims to provide a positive experience for each client. Therefore, a 100% money back guarantee is promised if you weren’t satisfied with your most recent paid reading.

Final Thoughts – Is Psychic Source Legit?

Though there are many psychic networks to choose from, you can rest assured knowing that Psychic Source will provide you with a high-quality, helpful reading from an authenticated and experienced spiritual advisor. Numbers don’t lie, and Psychic Source has been receiving extremely high ratings and overwhelmingly positive user reviews on their psychics for over 30 years and counting.

All advisors on the Psychic Source website go through a screening process to ensure that they’re accurate and genuine. You can connect with their psychics instantly by calling their telephone number below or by creating an account on their website.

