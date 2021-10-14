QuadAir Drone Reviews: Shocking Facts Reveals About Quad Air Drone Pro

Due to the technological advancements, things are changing significantly. It has improvised the things that we have been doing for years. Drones are increasingly used in videography and photography and it has impacted the film industry positively. Drone is the technologically advanced device used for photography and aerial shots. We are here to review the new drone called QuadAir Drone.

What is QuadAir Drone?

QuadAir Drone is the lightweight, portable quadcopter drone that is specifically designed for professional photographers and filmmakers. The drone is widely used by professional to capture the aerial images and make aerial videos. The drone features incredible cameras that help you capture the clear and crispy videos and images from a height.

Besides, the ergonomic and lightweight design of QuadAir Drone makes it easier for professional to control while flying in the air. You can move around the drone with ease and it is because of the one-touch controller that controls the movement. QuadAir Drone is the engineering and design marvel that is designed to travel anywhere to capture moments and offer aerial views. It offers advanced functionalities and performance for endless video recording and still images. Besides, the drone is foldable and compact and comes with different flying modes as per your needs.

Technical Specifications

IFPV Range – 30m Approx

Gyro – Six-Axis

Frequency – 2.4G

Battery – Long Lasting 1×3.7V 500mAH Lipo Battery

Flight Time – High

RC Distance – 80-100m

Run Time – 15-31 Minutes

Charging Time – 60-70 Minutes

Functions – LED Light, Three Speed Modes, Fly Sideways, Headless Mode, Backward/Forward, Take Off/Land, Wi-Fi FPV Fucntion

Features – 360-Degree wide angle 720P HD camera for high-definition images and supports 4K HD recording

What are the Features of QuadAir Drone?

The drone is easy to setup

Foldable design and ultra compact size that fits into your pocket

120 degree wide angle lens for broadening your vision

4K HD video recording allows you capture videos and photos from unseen angles.

One Key Take Off/Landing

Flight Tracking allows you to plan the trajectory beforehand

Higher atmospheric pressure enables users to lock the location and height to make shooting and photography easier and precise

Long lasting battery backup allows fly time of 15-31 minutes

LED light ensures to capture images with night vision

High and Low speed modes

Wi-Fi connection allows transferring of data smoothly and quickly

Easy to maneuver with 360 degree rolling controls

Headless modes enable to change direction efficiently and swiftly

4GHz RC with anti-interference mode

Durable and lightweight design make it trustful and long lasting

Is It Worth Buy QuadAir Drone?

Yes, it is worth investing in QuadAir Drone for many good reasons. QuadAir Drone is efficiently designed quadcopter drone designed for amateur and professional drone operators. Anyone with any skill level can operate the drone efficiently without any technical know-how. The drone comes with RC controller that allows users to operate and control the drone or they may download the dedicated mobile application to control the drone from their mobile device.

Whichever way operators find convenient to operate the drone it is okay, but there are multiple options available. The drone sports some of the standard and advanced features like supreme grade speed modes, 4K camera for still images and video recording, auto stabilization ability, maneuverability and more. The QuadAir Drone is designed to meet the insane needs of the professional and veteran photographers and adventure seekers who want to capture movements during their exploration.

What Makes QuadAir Drone Different From Crowd?

Unlike other drones, QuadAir Drone comes with world-class features and specifications to boost the drone flying experience and optimize the videography and photography. The developer team has put all their efforts in bringing you this flying machine with world class camera for 4K HD video recording and more. It features easy flying mode that ensures to fly the drone even inside the building.

The QuadAir Drone is designed to capture still images and supports 4K HD video recording on the go and it never makes the images shaky as it features auto-stabilization mode. The drone is foldable and you can fold it to carry with other accessories in your handbag. It is lightweight and compact that won’t consume much space in your bag.

How to Setup the QuadAir Drone?

Take the QuadAir Drone out from the package

Charge the drone for at least one hour

Follow the setup instruction in the manual

Scan the QR code to download the dedicated application

Install the app and fly your drone using the mobile device or RC controller

Where to Order QuadAir Drone?

You can order your drone directly from the official website of QuadAir Drone. The drone comes with some discounts that you may avail when ordering it from the official website.

