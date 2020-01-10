Quick Guide to Starting a Freelancing Career

There’s no better time to start a profitable career in freelancing than now! With technology becoming even more accessible, many young people today are exploring the opportunities and liberties of being their own “boss.”

The right conditions are already in place. Businesses today are more open to outsourcing their operations to freelancers than building a skilled in-house workforce. This should give those considering working as a freelancer for an individual or organization some encouragement.

With competition growing, however, freelancers need to know how to market themselves to set themselves apart from others. Use the information below to help start a successful freelancing career.

1. Know what you want to offer

The first thing you will do is to determine the type of services you are offering. Are you planning to set up a one-man digital marketing agency for B2B enterprises? Or perhaps you are an academic writer waiting for some graduate students to hire you for a thesis project. Obviously, you need to know where your skills lie. Then again, you can always opt to learn new skills to expand your appeal.

2. Create a professional profile

Potential clients will want to know about your previous work experience and your current skill set. For this, it’s important that you create an online profile or CV that people can readily access. LinkedIn has to be the best platform for your professional profile, so be sure to include as many details as you can, including a list of the skills you currently possess. You can also check out sites such as Upwork and CloudPeeps as a way to earn cash.

3. Get productivity tools

The allure of freelancing can lead people to the most common pitfalls that even the most seasoned professionals couldn’t avoid. Procrastination is a freelancer’s number one enemy, given that you don’t have someone to boss you around and you basically have all the free time to do whatever you want. Eventually, you will have to sit down, focus on your work, and beat those pesky deadlines. You can use productivity apps such as Trello or Meistertask that can help you manage your time and track the progress of your orders, allowing you to effectively spend your time.

4. Find a suitable place

The beauty of freelancing lies in the fact that you are in total control of your business. If home isn’t a good option, you have the flexibility to work at a coffee shop, diner or coworking space. Fortunately, the rise of coworking spaces has provided freelancers with everything they need to work in a professional environment without spending a fortune. Looking for a shared office space in Virginia and San Francisco won’t be much of a challenge if you know where to find coworking spaces that are equipped with the kind of amenities you need.

Freelancing may seem like an exciting career to begin with but your relevance as a web designer or content creator will depend heavily on the choices you make from how many hours you work to where you get your work done.