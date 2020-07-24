RangeXTD Review: Wifi Extender That Makes Working From Home a Breeze

RangeXTD has been creating quite a lot of noise in the news space as the latest must-buy product.

Consumers have been rushing to order the RangeXTD wifi extender before stocks run out, saying things like, “Not only did it boost the wifi signal, it also increased the speed” and, “This lets me set up my own high-speed private connection. I recommended it to everyone in my office”. The excitement surrounding this latest piece of tech doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. If anything, it appears to be increasing!

But, what actually is the RangeXTD? How does it work? Why is it better than other wifi boosters available on the market? These are all questions potential buyers have yet no one seems to be answering them.

All that is about to change.

What Is The RangeXTD?

RangeXTD is a wifi booster that not only increases the signal of a user’s current router but also extends the overall range. This has proved to be an invaluable piece of kit for any family using multiple devices, across an expansive (or older) house. It basically has superpowers.

Essentially, the RangeXTD wifi repeater is the quick fix for dodgy wifi and poor or low connections. After all, poor wifi makes for a grumpy, unsatisfied family.

The handy, compact device works with any kind of router meaning customers don’t have to worry about splashing the cash on a new one. All they need to do is spend a surprisingly affordable amount on the

RangeXTD itself and they are good to go.

It does all sound a bit too good to be true at the moment so diving into how the gadget really works is definitely necessary.

How Does the RangeXTD Work?

RangeXTD makes use of two integrated antennas to provide the router’s wifi connection with an all-important boost. This allows whole families to game at the same time, stream Netflix series, and work from home without upsetting one another. What more could consumers realistically ask for?

The RangeXTD wifi booster uses multiple connection modes like wifi repeater, access point, and router to ensure it gives users the best possible wifi speed. So far, the gadget’s rave reviewers have had nothing bad to say!

Additionally, this powerful yet compact device has provided its buyers with the ability to create a private wireless network wherever they are located. It’s obvious how amazing this has been for commuters who otherwise have to risk opening confidential files and emails via public wifi connections.

Moreover, the company does not ask for a monthly fee so users’ broadband packages have stayed the same. This is an essential money-saving move, especially in unprecedented times.

The RangeXTD is rapidly becoming the best friend of all the freelancers, commuters and avid gamers who have bitten the bullet and Pressed “Buy Now”.

The RangeXTD: Specifications, Facts and Features

Following the plethora of RangeXTD reviews found throughout the entire blogosphere, it’s clear that this device has a bunch of high-spec features that make it more than noteworthy.

1. Easy Setup

Consumers have forever been complaining about the complicated setup required with the average wifi repeater. RangeXTD has swooped in and completely eradicated this issue.

With the wizard setup and helpful follow-along instructions, the device can be up and running in a matter of minutes. Perfect for busy households and professionals who are always trying to meet tight deadlines.

2. Built-in Antennas

The device comes with two integrated antennas that (according to various RangeXTD reviews) means the connection reaches further than any other similar product. Quite the claim but it appears the developers of this magic gadget only stopped when they reached perfection.

3. Multiple Modes

Wifi repeater, router and access point modes come pre-installed so there is no confusing configuration or setup to go through when accessing them.

4. Compact, High-Spec Design

RangeXTD Buyers noted that it’s surprisingly small but that does not mean it’s weak. It’s quite the opposite.

The high-spec gadget offers a fabulous space-saving alternative to buying multiple single-use wifi extenders. It’s amazing how something so small can negate any dead zones and provide super high-speed connections on all devices.

5. Speedy Transfer Speeds

A wireless connection speed of 3000mbps is astounding — especially for something so small. Consumers have repeatedly raved about how the RangeXTD has truly enhanced their lives. They cannot fathom how quickly their streaming, working and browsing experience improved after incorporating this device into their home.

6. The RangeXTD: Quick-Glance Specifications

● 2 integrated antennas

● 1 LAN port

● 1 WAN/LAN port

● One-push WPS button

● LED denoting signal strength

● Easy to use power controls

● Mode controls

● Wizard setup

● Wireless speeds up to 300mpbs

● Handles WPA-PSK and WPA2-PSK encryption

RangeXTD: The Quick-Glance Pros

● Strengthens wifi signal to give entire households mega-fast connections

● Easy to setup and install — just plug in and go

● Secure connection in the home and office

● Can connect using WPS

● 300mbps connection speed

● Compact

● Portable

● Connects to any device (smartphones, laptops, routers, computers)

● Eradicates dead zones in the home or office

● Full refund if 100% satisfaction isn’t achieved

RangeXTD: The Quick-Glance Cons

● It is only available online

● Supplies are dwindling due to high demand

RangeXTD: The Final Verdict

Is it really worth it?

It is shocking really, how many waves the RangeXTD has created in the social media and blogging spaces. But these days, trends move so quickly there has to be a huge positive that allows one product to continuously stick the landing.

The RangeXTD certainly has that. With a 100% money-back guarantee, the developers have ensured it is a win-win purchase for all consumers. There is no risk of losing money when purchasing this device.

This Wifi Extender is available to purchase only at the official RangeXTD website.