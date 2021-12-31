Razalean Reviews Does It Work? Or There A Better Alternative?

It’s weight loss supplements review time again and today, we are going to bust another ‘hyped’ weight loss supplement that’s been all over the internet of late. It’s called Razalean diet pills and just like many other weight loss supplements that we’ve come across off late, every Razalean review makes some tall claims.

Every time we come across a weight loss supplement that makes fancy claims, it makes us suspicious. That’s when we decide to dissect it from the ground up. These are some of the parameters that we use to evaluate the weight loss pill.

What are the ingredients in the diet pill?

Is there scientific research to support the claims made by the manufacturers?

Does it have side effects?

What’s the price and guarantee that the manufacturer offers?

Let’s go over each of these parameters in a little more detail. It should give you a better understanding as to why we think Razalean diet pills are not worth your money, and why you should rethink before believing every Razalean review.

What is Razalean?

Razalean diet pills are a weight loss supplement that is said to help you lose weight quickly and easily. The manufacturers make some pretty tall claims about the product, including the following:

Razalean can help you lose up to 10 pounds in just one week

Razalean can help you get rid of stubborn belly fat

Razalean was created after 19-years of research and exotic ingredients

They self-tested the weight loss supplement

It has received top ratings from 87000 customers

It is a thermogenic fat burner that will boost metabolism

Now, we’d take most of those claims with a huge grain of salt. It’s pretty obvious, isn’t it? Who researches for 19-years to come up with a diet supplement that does not even require FDA approval?

Think about it. 87000 customers? Belly fat loss? There can never be spot reduction. Anyone with a modicum of understanding of how the human body works knows that. And, if you do your research on Razalean diet pills, you’ll see that this is the case.

But, don’t take our word for it, YET! Wait till we analyze the ingredients and present the scientific bits.

Other products offered by RazaLEAN

Other than the weight loss supplement which is called Razalean, the brand also offers a midnight fat burn formula called Razalean PM. This supposedly burns fat while you sleep.

Razalean PM formula contains Vitamin D3, Melatonin, and Beta-Hydroxybutyrate. The company claims that:

“Razalean PM nighttime supplement helps reduce body fat and support weight loss while you sleep.” But how exactly does Razalean PM achieve this? No Razalean review mentions this though.

In addition to this, they offer a product called Detox Razalean Immune Boost, which is a detoxification supplement.

How does Razalean work?

According to Razalean’s official website, the diet supplement helps you lose weight in three ways primarily.

It amplifies your metabolism

Razalean claims to be thermogenic which means that it helps in speeding up your body’s metabolic rate. Here’s what happens when you boost metabolic rates in the human body:

You burn more calories even when you are not exercising.

It increases energy

Razalean’s second claim is that it increases energy. How does this help you lose weight?

When you have more energy, you are more likely to want to be physically active and exercise which in turn helps you burn more calories and lose weight.

It blocks fat and reduces stored fat

The third way that Razalean claims to work is by blocking fat and reducing stored fat. Now, this claim of theirs is a little strange.

We have heard of supplements that claim to block carbohydrates which turn into fats in the body. But a supplement that blocks fat storage? We’ve never come across any such product before!

It seems very unlikely because the human body needs to produce Cholecystokinin (CCK) which ensures that the stored fat is broken down and utilized by the mitochondria in order to generate energy. But does Razalean contain the ingredients needed to produce CCK so that it can help you burn fat? Let’s find out.

RazaLean Ingredients – The Breakdown

To be honest, the Razalean formula does contain some decent weight loss ingredients. In normal circumstances, this should have translated into a good product. However, Razalean is let down by something that most of the weight loss supplements industry considers a red flag.

We will touch on it in a bit.

The following are the ingredients found in the Razalean diet pill:

Cayenne Pepper Extracts

Cayenne Pepper contains capsaicinoids. These are the compounds that give cayenne pepper their hot, spicy taste. Capsaicinoids have been studied for a long time now and have been found to have certain benefits in fat loss.

A study published in 2006 proved beyond doubt that capsaicinoids can help you lose weight.

According to the study, it was found that capsaicinoids help you burn more calories and reduce the amount of body fat you accumulate. The study was conducted on rats, but it’s a good indicator that capsaicinoids can help with weight loss in humans too.

The question is, how much capsaicin does Razalean contain, and is it enough to produce these positive effects?

Caffeine 3X Matrix

Razalean claims to contain 3 types of caffeine that are blended together.

According to them, blending the caffeine helps them deliver a fast and effective energy boost without the crash. However, the presence of 3 types of caffeine does raise some eyebrows.

Caffeine is caffeine, regardless of where it’s sourced from. There’s no one single type of caffeine that’s superior to the next and hence, can help you avoid a crash. That’s just hype.

Kelp

Kelp is a type of seaweed that’s found off the coasts of the US and other parts of the world. It contains iodine which is necessary for proper thyroid function. In fact, low intake has been linked to weight gain in many studies.

That said, it is not an ingredient that you come across frequently in weight loss supplements because it is not proven to boost metabolism like Razalean claims.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar or ACV is another buzzword with a lot of anecdotal claims and very few scientific studies to back them up. There is no conclusive evidence that Apple cider vinegar boosts weight loss.

Razalean also claims that Apple cider vinegar will suppress your appetite, but there is no scientific evidence for this claim either. The only proven benefit of ACV is that it can increase alkalinity in your gut since it is a strong acid itself.

L-Arginine HCL

Arginine is an amino acid that’s supposed to help with weight loss, but there’s just one problem. Studies have shown that arginine does not provide any benefit when it comes to fat loss.

It does improve blood flow and oxygenation of muscle tissue which can be beneficial for athletes involved in strenuous exercises.

However, there’s no evidence to suggest that it would do the same for people who are trying to lose weight. Blood flow can do little to burn fat cells or promote weight loss.

Turmeric Root Extract

Turmeric Root Extract or Curcumin is a natural anti-inflammatory agent. However, the amount of curcumin in Razalean is too minute to have any significant effect on inflammation, let alone help you lose weight or for burning fat.

Rhodiola 3% Rosavins

Rhodiola Rosea is a plant that’s found in cold climates. It has been traditionally used as a natural remedy for fatigue, stress, and anxiety. Rhodiola Rosea has also been studied for its potential weight loss benefits, but the evidence is inconclusive.

While it does hold promise, we cannot say for sure that it will help you lose weight. Razalean does not contain a significant amount of this ingredient either.

Garcinia Cambogia

Garcinia Cambogia is a fruit that’s found in Southeast Asia. It contains hydroxycitric acid or HCA, which is supposed to help with weight loss. However, the evidence for this claim is mixed at best.

Some studies show that HCA does help with weight loss, while others do not.

The problem is that Garcinia Cambogia is a relatively new addition to the diet pills scene and more research is needed.

Raspberry Ketones

Raspberry Ketones are natural compounds that give raspberries their aroma.

They have been studied for their potential weight loss benefits, but can they really help you lose weight?

A few studies have shown positive effects of raspberry ketones on fat cells in the lab, but there is no evidence to suggest that it would do the same when taken by people. Clinical studies to determine the true weight loss effects of raspberry ketones are still needed.

Green Coffee Bean Extract

Green Coffee Bean Extract is made from coffee beans that have not been roasted. This extract contains chlorogenic acid or CGA, which is supposed to help with weight loss. CGA in sufficient quantities can reduce glucose absorption in the gut, which could lead to weight loss as it will stabilize blood sugar levels.

However, studies looking at the effects of green coffee bean extract on humans are mixed. Most studies show little or no effect, while some show modest but insignificant weight loss.

Ingredients analysis – To be honest, the ingredient list is decent.

There’s Green Coffee Bean, there’s caffeine anhydrous, and Capsaicin which can potentially help burn fat. That said, the biggest problem about Razalean is that it’s a proprietary blend.

Why Razalean Diet Pills may not be worth it

Razalean weight loss pills make some fancy claims that’d make most fitness buffs suspicious about it. But that’s not the reason that we think it’s not a great fat burner to bet on.

It also contains some suspicious ingredients. But even that’s not the reason why we think Razalean isn’t a great fat burner.

What is, though, is that Razalean is a proprietary blend. This means that the individual dosages of each ingredient are hidden from you. So it’s impossible to know if you’re getting your money’s worth.

To give you some perspective, Razalean pills contain about 700 mg of total ingredients. But there’s no way for you to know how much of each ingredient is in there. It could be 650 grams of caffeine for all you know. Or just 690 grams of L-Arginine.

That’s a lot of money to be paying for those ingredients. Quite simply, Razalean does not contain enough of any of its ingredients to be effective. Even if all of its ingredients were proven to help with weight loss, the dosage would be too small to have any real impact.

700 mg of these ingredients will have no real positive effect on fat oxidation. There are better weight loss pills that contain almost 3-4 grams of active ingredients.

What are consumers saying about Razalean?

When a diet pill is as aggressively marketed as Razalean is, it is very difficult to come across unbiased reviews. But we’ve done our best to find some real customer feedback about Razalean diet pills.

Unfortunately, the consensus seems to be that Razalean doesn’t work very well.

Many customers complain that they didn’t lose any weight, or only lost a negligible amount of weight. Others report experiencing negative side effects, such as nausea, headaches, and diarrhea.

We are not surprised at all, given the high concentration of caffeine anhydrous.

Who is the manufacturer of RazaLean Diet Pills?

Razalean is manufactured by a company called ‘Medic’ who appears to only make Razalean diet pills and is based in Salt Lake City Utah. They are not a well-known or reputable company, which only serves to increase our suspicions about this product.

The manufacturer is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. That’s pretty much the extent of information that we can find on them.

RazaLean – Questions and Answers

Q. What should I know about Razalean?

A. Razalean is a weight loss pill that contains some ingredients that have been shown to be effective for weight loss. But, unfortunately, their dosage is too low to be of any real benefit. Razalean also only contains 700 mg of total ingredients, which is not enough to produce noticeable effects. There are better fat burners available on the internet, like PhenQ andLeanbean, for instance.

Q. What are the side effects of Razalean?

A. We have not found any information on possible side effects, although it is likely that they will be similar to caffeine-based weight loss pills – diarrhea, nausea, and headaches.

Q. How much does it cost?

A. RazaLean capsules are priced at $69.95. For a proprietary blend with no proven ingredients, that’s a very expensive diet pill.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, Razalean is not an effective weight loss supplement.

It contains too little of each active ingredient to be truly effective, and the customer reviews suggest that it doesn’t work very well anyway. There are better options available on the market, like PhenQ and Leanbean.

#1 – PhenQ – The Internet’s Top Weight Loss Supplement

We always recommend PhenQ to our readers. It is a very effective weight loss pill that has been in existence for 9+ years. That alone speaks volumes about its efficacy.

If that were not enough, more than 200000 bottles of PhenQ have been sold so far. Guess why it is so popular? Because it works. The formula is all natural and they are transparent about every ingredient concentration (No Proprietary BS)

4 Reasons why PhenQ is a better choice than Razalean diet pills

PhenQ is one of the top dietary supplements on the internet for multiple reasons. Here’s why we believe that it offers you a much better chance at weight loss, as compared to Razalean.

1- PhenQ is a combination diet pill that helps you lose weight in multiple ways

PhenQ isn’t just a fat burner. It is an all-in-one dietary supplement which reduces weight by working on multiple fronts, including appetite suppression, boosting energy levels, and metabolism boosting.

Unlike Razalean pills, it does not make outrageous claims either.

These three claims are backed up by actual clinical trials. It contains a strong thermogenic blend that will amplify fat burning. The energy levels are supported by a blend of amino acids and minerals. It also helps control blood sugar levels.

2- PhenQ is one of the all-natural weight loss supplements

PhenQ contains a blend of proven, natural ingredients. None of these are unproven ones either, like Raspberry Ketones or Garcinia Cambogia. Here’s a look at the ingredient list.

Capsimax Powder

Nopal

Calcium carbonate

Chromium Picolinate

Caffeine anhydrous

Piperine extracts

α-Lacy Reset

Rather than using normal Capsicum extracts, PhenQ uses Capsimax powder. This is a patented mix of Capsicum, caffeine, niacin, and piperine, all of which work together to boost metabolism and reduce weight. There’s also Chromium Picolinate, which reduces sugar cravings.

3- PhenQ is manufactured by a trusted brand

If you’re looking for a weight loss supplement that is backed by science, PhenQ is your best bet. It is manufactured by Leading Edge LLC, a company that has been in the business for more than 14 years. Their supplements support a healthy diet and there are more than 19 bestselling supplements in their lineup.

All of their products are based on sound scientific research and are made in GMP-certified facilities.

4- PhenQ offers much better value pricing wise

Guess how much PhenQ costs? A 30-day supply also costs $69.95. That’s the same price as Razalean. However, these two diet supplements are polar opposites. The difference is night and day. PhenQ at this cost is a no-brainer choice. It comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee too.

PhenQ vs Razalean Diet pills reviews – Conclusion

PhenQ all the way. We wouldn’t even think twice. It’s proven, has a safe and natural ingredient blend, and works for fat loss on multiple fronts. Cannot get any better.

#2 – Leanbean – The UK’s Bestselling Weight Loss Supplements

Leanbean tops our list of recommendations for effective weight loss supplements that offer multiple health benefits that go beyond cookie cutter solutions.

It is an appetite suppressing fat burning supplement that will support a healthy diet and help you to stay within a stipulated calorie limit. However, unlike some synthetic supplements or exaggerated ones like Razalean, it does not alter hunger hormones or make claims like blocking fat production.

Instead, it contains a blend of potent weight loss ingredients that regulate blood sugar levels, help you drop 800-1000 calories from your diet and thus produce rapid weight loss.

4 Reasons why Leanbean is a much better weight loss supplement to lose weight

Leanbean ticks off all the boxes that we believe make a supplement effective. It is all natural, offers multiple health benefits, boosts energy levels, and amplifies fat burning.

Here’s how it can help you achieve weight loss.

1- Leanbean helps you curb cravings

Leanbean is a strong appetite suppressant that can help you drop those extra pounds. It works by regulating blood sugar levels and suppressing appetite, thus keeping you satiated for long durations.

A 1000 calorie deficit alone can help you lose up to 2 lbs. a week. Add some exercise and you will achieve your desired weight loss in no time.

2- Contains all natural ingredients

Leanbean contains only natural ingredients to help amplify fat burning and help you achieve the desired body weight. More importantly, all the ingredients in that list offer more than one health benefit and are supportive of a healthy diet.

Glucomannan

Garcinia Cambogia

Vitamin B6, B 12

Chloride

Zinc

Green Coffee

Chromium Picolinate

Turmeric

Acai Berry

Choline

Piperine

There’s Acai berry which is loaded with antioxidants, Glucomannan which is a safe and highly potent appetite suppressant, and the thermogenic blend for fat burning. The B Vitamins are supportive of energy levels and help in the optimum functioning of brain and muscle tissues.

3- Clinically proven to work

Based on our analysis, will Razalean work? We think not. In comparison, Leanbean is clinically proven to support weight loss. Glucomannan has been featured in numerous clinical trials that show how it can help you lose up to 10 lbs. in just one month.

4- Leanbean is priced more affordably

A 30-day supply of Leanbean is priced at just $59.99. That’s a clinically backed supplement that promotes weight loss and helps you get rid of excess fat.

Leanbean is a much better choice for safer, long term weight maintenance too.

Leanbean vs. Razalean Reviews

Leanbean is a much better choice. It’s clinically proven, naturally safe, and efficient for weight loss, and has helped countless customers achieve their desired body weight in the safest possible way.

It offers multiple health benefits and features a powerful yet completely natural formula to help you stay fit and slim in the long run too. Comes with industry-leading 90-day money-back guarantee too.

To Sum it up

Razalean makes some fancy claims for sure. The marketing is aggressive. The branding is top notch. But when it comes to real world results, Leanbean & PhenQ blow Razalean right out of the water.

When it comes to choosing a weight loss supplement, both PhenQ and Leanbean are clear winners. They contain clinically proven ingredients, help curb cravings and suppress appetite, and are priced affordably.

