Ready to Excel at your studies? This online school makes it easy!

If your student is looking for an alternative to traditional high school due to COVID-19 concerns or simply because Monday-to-Friday classroom learning isn’t for them, you will be happy to learn about exciting opportunities for the new school year.

Online learning has been around for over two decades. Excel High School pioneered distance learning and was one of the first online schools available in the world. EHS offers a State Department of Education-accredited high school program that is available for Bay-area students. The EHS program provides exceptional, high-quality online middle and high school courses.

As traditional public schools have pivoted to adapt online learning programs and adjust to distance-learning, more families are discovering the possibilities offered by experts in online education who have been offering online courses for years.

Accredited courses for middle-schooler, high school and to adult education.

EHS welcomes middle school-age students through older adults seeking a high school diploma and possibly even college credits. EHS offers more than 100 courses, including honors, AP, and STEM courses. Excel High School is a regionally accredited high school that aligns with state and national standards; and qualifies students to attend any college or university in the United States. Instructors and support staff are highly qualified, with 85 percent holding a master’s degree or higher. Equally important, Excel’s staff and instructors are highly dedicated to student success.

What is the key difference between Excel High School and a traditional classroom? Excel’s online courses are available anytime, 24/7, so students attend school on their terms.

Recent graduate Lauren decided to finish her last year of high school with EHS and says it was one of her best decisions she has ever made. Lauren worked on EHS courses at her own pace and felt she learned more than her previous public school. “I received great support through Excel High School, and I always felt my needs were being met. No matter a student’s current situation with learning, Excel is a wonderful fit. The material I was studying was rigorous, and I learned a lot. I was well prepared for college, and nothing was left out. Excel High School prepared me for success in university and life. I will always be proud to say I graduated from Excel High School. (I have even recommended EHS to friends).”

What can students expect?

Courses are delivered through an award-winning learning management system, with courses composed of digital textbooks, videos, resources, and lab activities. All courses materials are included in the course fee – so there are no additional costs.

Because we all need a little extra help from time to time, Excel High School offers live administrative support during school hours, with online tutoring available 24/7 through Excel’s propriety tutoring platform.

The education you want, the confidence you need

EHS issues the same accredited high school diploma as public schools. EHS is regionally accredited by Cognia – which is recognized by all 50 states and the US Department of Education and is affiliated with the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. EHS courses are approved by the University of California a-g list.

Parents and students considering Excel High School will be happy to know that EHS is BBB-accredited with an A+ rating, and boasts hundreds of 5-star reviews on Trustpilot.

Ready to learn more? Enrolling is Excel is easy – click here for details, including program outlines and tuition cost. Learn more at excelhighschool.com.