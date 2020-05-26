Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlight: CBD American Shaman

Real Tested CBD is a leading name in the world of CBD products reviews. Not only do we provide you with reviews of CBD products, but all of these products come from the best brands available in the market. Our brands’ list is extending with more brands lining up to join us for their products’ reviews. This week we are going to review a brand known as CBD American Shaman.

CBD American Shaman is brand renowned for a wide variety of quality CBD products, including CBD tinctures, CBD oils, CBD pet treats, etc. They even do CBD oils for your cats and dogs. The brand hails from out of Missouri and is one of the largest CBD retailers across the nation.

We at Real Tested CBD have rigorously tested several products of this manufacturer, and below are our reviews of some of the best performing CBD products by CBD American Shaman.

CBD American Shaman’s – Canine 300 Mg

Surprisingly, our top pick from CBD American Shaman is a pet product. It is a CBD and terpene-rich hemp oil tincture that is very healthy for your dog’s life no matter what age. You can use it as a dietary supplement, and it offers 10 mg of CBD per 1 mg. It is a pure CBD isolate product, and we did not detect any traces of pesticides or solvents.

CBD American Shaman’s – Ultra Concentrated CBD Hemp Oil 250 Mg

Our second pick is a nice cream product by this manufacturer. Our lab tests revealed this cream contains full-spectrum distillate CBD products. This topical cream by CBD American Shaman contains ultra-concentrated CBD hemp oil. It is a terpene-rich organic product with all-natural hemp extract. It comes in a 30 ml cream jar with 250 mg of CBD goodness per 8 oz. Our test results found these levels to be slightly higher at 281.1 mg of CBD, along with 8.94 mg of THC.

CBD American Shaman’s Capsules 450 Mg

Are you looking for a great full-spectrum CBD capsule to give you daily dosage with all the rare beneficial cannabinoids? Look no further because these CBD capsules with ultra-concentrated CBD hemp oil by CBD American Shaman are it!

There are 30 tablets in a bottle that are rich in terpene and contain high quality and full-spectrum hemp oil. You will get 15 mg of CBD per capsule, which is an optimal strength if too much CBD does not suit you. This product contains 15.31 mg THC, 40.9 mg CBD, 17.27 mg CBG, and 20.81 mg CBC with no traces of pesticide or solvents.

CBD American Shaman’s CBD Gummies 300 Mg

CBD Gummies by CBD American Shaman are 300 mg of CBD isolate. These gummies for adults are CBD infused candies, rich in terpene. The bottle contains 300 mg of CBD with 30 pieces per bottle, and each gummy contains 30 mg of CBD goodness. It comes at a reasonable price and is completely pesticide and solvent-free.

CBD American Shaman’s Doggy Snacks 5 Mg

It seems like American Shaman’s like their pets a lot as another pet product for your canine made it to number six in our reviews. This product is peanut butter flavored full spectrum hemp extract snack. Although this product claims to be full-spectrum, our test results did not find any other cannabinoids other than CBD at 51.75 mg. It is lower than CBD levels claimed on the packaging.

CBD American Shaman’s 10 Mg Nano Hemp Oil

This innovative product contains CBD so tiny that the water absorbs it; CBD American Shaman calls it “nano” CBD. This nano hemp oil comes with a flavor of strawberry lime and sparkling watermelon. According to our tests, it contains 46.78 mg of CBD per package and is completely free of any pesticides or solvents.

Cbd American Shaman’s Horsey Snacks 15 Mg

This product by CBD American Shaman is for your horsey pet. It claims to contain 15 mg of CBD per treat. However, our test results found zero levels of CBD in it. So it is your choice if you are looking for a hemp extract product to see if your horse is going to like it. If he does, then feel free to try it.

Cbd American Shaman’s Full Spectrum Hemp Oil

Image Source: RealTestedcbd

This full-spectrum hemp oil is a water-soluble CBD product. Although this tincture claims to be an extraction from the full-spectrum hemp plant, it only contains CBD. Our test results found 284.58 mg of CBD per bottle with no traces of any solvent or pesticides. We at Real Tested CBD found the label’s claim for CBD to be accurate.