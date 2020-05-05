Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlight: Endoca

At Real Tested CBD, we have numerous CBD products listed (with published test results from and independent lab) from a large number of different CBD manufacturers. We are adding new brands and products on a weekly basis, so make sure to check our best CBD products page frequently. This week, we’re reviewing the CBD brand Endoca.

Endoca is a retailer of CBD oils, CBD tinctures, full spectrum CBD products, and CBD capsules. They even have a CBD edible that takes the form of chewing gum. So far, all of the products that we have tested from Endoca have had very positive test results. All of Endoca’s CBD products have passed pesticide testing, and residual solvent testing. Below, we review some of the highest rated Endoca CBD products that we have tested so far.

Endoca Hemp Whipped Body Butter

The obvious first choice in the best Endoca CBD products that we have tested is their Hemp Whipped Body Butter. This CBD cream has without a doubt the highest concentration of all major cannabinoids that we test for. This CBD cream contains a whopping 153 mg of d9-THC, tests above the label claim for CBD by over 150 mg, and contains significant amounts of the rare cannabinoids that we look for. Endoca Hemp Whipped Body Butter contains 26 mg of CBN, 78 mg of CBC, and 12 mg of CBG—we highly recommend this product.

Endoca CBD Chewing Gum 150 mg

The next product from Endoca CBD that we are reviewing was not chosen for its extraordinarily high CBD/cannabinoid content, but rather due to the consumption method. Endoca CBD Chewing Gum 150 mg did, however, test very well. It passed both solvent & pesticide tests, contained over 50 mg more CBD than the label claimed, and … it’s gum. How much easier does it get than that to receive a daily intake of CBD? We will warn you—this product is a full-spectrum CBD product, and tastes as such.

Endoca Raw CBD Oil 30 mg

The last product that we have chosen to review is Endoca Raw CBD Oil 30 mg. This CBD oil made this list, like many of Endoca’s products, because it contains all of the rare cannabinoids that we test for (CBD, CBN, CBG, THC, & CBC). Although, when we tested this product, it actually contained slightly less CBD than the label advertises, this product is highly recommended by Real Tested CBD, because of the other cannabinoids in it. This CBD oil from Endoca contains 256 mg of CBD, 14 mg of d9-THC, 4 mg of CBN, 8 mg of CBC, and 7 mg of CBG. We have found that it is rare for a CBD oil (being that there is such an abundance of different brands/products on the market) to contain all of these cannabinoids, and to cost less than $50.

If you’re looking for some full-spectrum CBD products, take a look at Endoca CBD products on Real Tested CBD, and put them up to the test against the other brands we have reviewed! If you’re a senior looking for a high-quality CBD oil, give Blue Ribbon Hemp a visit by clicking here!