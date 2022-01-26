Red Kratoms: Maeng Da vs Dragon vs Borneo

Kratom is offered in a variety of strains and vein colors. Each can offer different levels of support depending on the alkaloid content. With that said, there are several red strains that are popular for their potency that have users making it their preference. Red strains like the Maeng Da, Dragon, and Borneo are go-to’s and the three top red strains that we’re going to talk about.

What makes it a red strain?

Red strains of kratom are made from red-veined kratom. All kratom comes from the same plant, Mitragyna speciosa, but the vein color is dependent on when in the herb’s lifecycle it was harvested. The kratom leaves begin with a light-colored vein that darkens as it ages. It turns from a white to a green to a red color. When picked at the early stages, the alkaloid contents vary and have different uses.

Red-vein kratom is harvested at the plant’s peak maturity. As it is completely mature, there is the highest concentration of alkaloids, mitragynine, and 7-hydroxmitragynine. The longer the time that the plant has been able to mature, the higher the concentration levels become and will provide higher potency support.

Once harvested, the kratom is washed with fresh water to remove any dirt or debris from the leaves. It can then be placed to dry. Depending on the farmer, their setup, and the desired support for the leaves, this can be done in or out of direct sunlight. The leaves continue to mature and the alkaloids undergo chemical changes. During the drying process, the leaves will lock in their potency levels.

The strain is then determined based on where it was grown typically. While most follow this rule, some like the Red Dragon or Red Maeng da break suit and are named based on their support or the technique that was used to create them.

Red Maeng Da Kratom

Red Maeng Da kratom is made from the red-veined kratom like the other two in this list. This particular strain is one of the most popular kratom strains on the list as well. Maeng Da strains are grown in Thailand. Its name translates to “pimp grade” which means it is a high-grade strain. They were made from a specialized grafting technique in which the Thai and Indo kratom species were combined to create this “super strain”

Because of the grafting, it is highly stable, meaning there are high alkaloid counts which remain in the herb. It has a higher potency not only because of the red vein but also due to its specialized growing location.

Red Dragon Kratom

Red dragon kratom is known for being a potent strain due to the high concentration of mitragynine and also 5-OH-mitragynine, which occurs as the kratom is dried. Made from red-veined kratom, it also contains a high level of alkaloids. This strain is also grown in Thailand and Malaysia and is similar to the red Thai kratom.

While typically kratom strain names are given based on the vein used and the location it was grown, this particular strain gains its name of dragon due to its high potency levels and the “punch” it packs.

Red Borneo Kratom

Red Borneo kratom is also made from a red-veined kratom. This particular strain is known for growing on the Indonesian island of Borneo. The hot and tropical weather makes this strain very well received and grown there as the Mitragyna speciosa thrive in the environment. Indonesia happens to be the biggest exporter of kratom, and this particular strain is grown across the large island.

Red Borneo is the second most popular strain of kratom due to its availability, reputation for being well-known, and being a potent strain. Having a red-vein kratom contributes to the potency.

Which Red is Right?

When it comes to choosing a strain of kratom, a lot is up to the user. Each strain provides something different to the user and it depends solely on what you are looking for in your product. It comes down to what type of support you are looking for. There is no right or wrong answer when it comes to kratom strains.