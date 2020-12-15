Rise of O5O – How Björn Seiz Created A Multi-Million Dollar Venture

Björn Seiz! If you are interested in business and entrepreneurship, you should know this person and here’s why.

O5O’s (Björn Seiz’s) success story is one of a kind, as he shaped companies to where they are now, producing millions of dollars in revenue and profit.

Every piece of the puzzle fits perfectly when he steps into the company and it always ends up being a success, at least most of the time.

Because there were also times, where Björn Seiz struggled and there were also times, where a company of him did not manage to turn out well.

However, this is not something that speaks against him.

Such a statement would be way off!

Yes, he failed with one of his companies and the business landed about half a million dollar in debt.

But while every other person would get beat down by this strategy and stray away from ever doing business again, Björn wrapped himself up to eventually become a successful businessman.

From his personal point of view, the mistakes made are more of a learning process and should not mean the end of the vision and goals planned.

It should be an enjoyable process all through until you see the positive outcomes of the work put.

The shaping of his career

Starting at a very young age, it became clear for his surrounding that Björn Seiz was born to do business.

It was just part of his being.

Even as a kid, he looked around himself and seeked opportunities to make substantial money. He first got into business by reselling clothes online back in 2004.

After his first failed company back in 2015 he got in touch with cryptocurrency, redeeming himself and making substantial market share in this sector, ending at a market capitalization of $4.3 billion.