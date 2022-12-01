Ron Malhotra Questions If Education Institutions Are Really Educating Or Indoctrinating?

Does the current education system teach us independent critical thinking skills, or does it teach us to follow instructions? This topic has sparked global discussions in many forums as people try to understand the difference between education and indoctrination and how they can prevent indoctrination in schools. Celebrated author and entrepreneur Ron Malhotra now weighs in on this controversial topic through his book, Indoctrinated – How The Conventional Education System Perpetuates Conformity, Mediocrity, and Indistinguishability.

Ron Malhotra is a leading mentor, author, and entrepreneur. Malhotra has spent over two decades advising, consulting, and training professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs in performance, thought leadership, and wealth creation, an experience he says led him to question the current education system and even write his book. During this time, Malhotra observed that the more time professionals spent in institutions (schools, universities, and corporations), the more their dependence on group consensus, protocols, and directives increased, resulting in low critical thinking, independent analysis, and creativity.

Malhotra believes this is partly because the education system isn’t aligned with an individual’s natural strengths. The current education system leaves little room for students to explore outside what they are taught, and in most cases, they end up blindly following the crowd. Very few students evolve to the point where they create unique products or services, innovate, disrupt status quo, invent new systems or discover new solutions.

In his book, Ron Malhotra shares his story of how he struggled at school and could not conform to the traditional method of education. He found his entrepreneurial spirit, creative flare and the need for individual expression was discouraged in the educational system. He was considered an outlier. Ron says “I wonder how many incredible geniuses are currently in schools and universities doubting their capability due to their inability and unwillingness to embrace the conformity and indistinguishability perpetuated by the education system. It wasn’t until he was in his 30s that he discovered his only unique values, strengths and zone of genius. Today, Ron Malhotra has built multiple businesses and spoken on many international stages across Europe, north America, Australia and Asia. One of Ron’s company’s, Maple Tree Wealth Management was acquired by a larger firm with operations in 3 Australian cities.

Ron Malhotra also shares the findings of his research. According to Ron Malhotra, his research identified the education system as failing to teach people to develop the fundamental skill of critical thinking. Ron Malhotra breaks this critical thinking skill into two components: the ability to assess a situation objectively, without opinion and without feelings, and to see a situation from multiple angles.

However, Malhotra is not suggesting that there is no merit in academic and tertiary education. Academic and tertiary education provide technical capability, socializing skills and promote commitment to completion. They equip you to secure employment, although it remains to be seen if corporate and government institutions will continue to place the same emphasis on tertiary education, as they did in the past. The biggest failure of educational institutions potentially lies in not equipping students with emotional intelligence skills, money management skills, leadership skills, selling skills, decision making skills and risk management skills, to name a few. The result is a generation of professional workers who are unable to balance other important priorities in life such as emotional regulation, risk assessment, financial management, mental resilience and general personal development.

Ron Malhotra states, “Academic and professional education remains critical and needs to be adequately resourced to fill the gap to prevent indoctrination.” He proposes complementing academic and professional education with three forms of education: Mastery of Self, Mastery of Business and Financial Fundamentals, and Mastery of Spiritual Intelligence. Malhotra discusses these three forms in the book and how they can help the public to be more creative, intuitive and develop their natural strength from the get-go.

“Mastery of self means going through education to discover your strengths, values, purpose, passion, and goals. So, you are starting to make decisions based on your own individual zone of genius rather than what’s being dictated to you by society, culture, and religion. The second form, Mastery of business and financial fundamentals can equip the learner to understand the economy, how it works and how they can secure their financial future by understanding effects of inflation, managing money, managing financial risk and wealth creation. Mastery of spiritual laws will help people get more connected and aligned within themselves, facilitate intuitive imagination and instill a better sense of ethics and character. He closes on this note- The Human Condition is not just the mind and body; it’s the mind, body, heart, and spirit,” says Ron Malhotra.