San Francisco ranked among the most dog-friendly cities in the US

OurFitPets: https://ourfitpets.com/behavior/psychology/should-you-leave-your-dog-in-the-dark/

More and more people are choosing to become dog owners. Some of them consider the pets on par with family members, while others view their dogs as children. Undoubtedly, the relationship between humans and their pets has suffered drastic changes. We’ve been domesticating animals as companions for years now and the type of connection that we have with them is indestructible.

Our dogs are our family and we love them more than words can say. Owning a pet like a dog is a big responsibility that most of us don’t even realize. It’s not a privilege. When moving to a new city, it’s imperative to determine how dog-friendly the new place is. Pet parents need to take into account more than just the commute and real estate price when looking for a place that you can share with your four-legged friend. You’ll want to build your home in a welcoming community.

San Francisco is a fantastic getaway for dogs and their human companions

San Francisco is one of the best places in America to raise a dog, according to an investigation carried out last year by pet-sitting site Rover in partnership with the real estate website Redfin. The contenders have been ranked based on several factors, including how easy it is to walk your pooch in the big city and the number of real estate listing with the word dog mentioned in the description, just to name a few. In case you were wondering where to head next, you have the answer. Your fury baby will live a good life in the City by the Bay.

Plenty of outdoor space for dogs to roam around

There’s no shortage of beautiful places in San Francisco to walk your dog. When you get tired of walking Fido around the block, take a trip to the Ocean Beach. Pets are allowed on the beach off-leash, so you can socialize your dog and meet other friendly people. Your furry baby will absolutely love sniffing in the sand and playing around with seashells. Another great place to visit is Mount Davidson Park. You can hike to the highest natural peak in San Francisco and get a glimpse of the panoramic view.

Restaurants welcome the four-legged

In San Francisco, numerous people bring their dogs with them at restaurants. Why? Because they can. Examples of places where you can eat and drink with Fido include Kitchen Story, Novy Restaurant, and Devil’s Teeth Baking Company. To make sure that you and your furry companion have a fantastic dining experience, bring along a bowl of water and keep the dog leashed so that they’re out of other people’s way.

Working people can bring dogs to the office

You’re likely to see many fluffy animals in tall modern buildings across the City by the Bay. This is because there are many companies that let employees bring their pets to work. Salesforce is one such example. Employees enjoy various dog-friendly workplace perks. People receive pet insurance discounts, dog supplies, and vet house calls. As far as the office is concerned, it accommodates water bowls, dog beds, and padded cages.

There’s something for everyone in San Francisco. If you’re moving from one city to the other, schedule an appointment with a veterinarian and let them know about your intention of relocating. You must get your fury baby’s shots and prescriptions in order. The vet could offer you suggestions on how to make the transition easier.

How to be a responsible dog owner in San Francisco

Dogs can easily adjust to urban environments. What is more, they thrive in them. Big cities accommodate everyone, which is why they’re such great places to live in. Pet owners who suddenly realize that they need guidance on how to raise the newest member of the family should take into consideration the following tips:

Pick up after your dog in public places

Responsible dog owners pick up after the four-legged in public places. This is considered an act of decency. Dog waste boasts of harmful bacteria and parasites that could put other people and dogs at risk. If you don’t have a plastic bag at your disposal, use a newspaper. Make sure that you have a firm grip on the dog’s leash if you are picking up their poop. The next time you go on a walk, have plenty of plastic bags with you. Nowadays, they sell biodegradable poop bags.

Don’t leave your dog all alone

People in the City by the Bay take really good care of their fury babies. One thing they would never do is leave their pooches all alone at home. If an emergency occurs and it’s necessary to stop at the office late at night to pick up some documents, don’t leave your dog in the dark. According to the experts at OurFitPets, some pets have anxiety about being left in the dark. Even if your canine companion is well-cared for, the fear won’t go away completely. If you have to step out for a little bit, leave the lights on.

Leash laws exist and they’re not for aggressive dogs only

The law prohibits canine companions from running at large on public streets, parks, as well as other public places. Basically, Fido needs to be restrained by a leash. As much as we would like to leave our dogs roam off-leash, we should think twice. Some have aggression tendencies and could attack other dogs. There are so many distractions these days that you might forget all about what’s right or responsible.

All in all, dogs are well-behaved in the City by the Bay. Proper training is among a pooch’s basic needs, so this doesn’t come as a surprise. Pets listed to their owners and they don’t engage in awkward behavior. If you got a growly dog, fix the problem. You and your fury baby should work hard and have fun at training. If you want to live in one of the most dog-friendly places in the United States, you’re going to have to make an effort.