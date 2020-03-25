San Francisco Reacts to “Shelter In Place” Order By Getting More Alcohol Delivered

In the wake of the Shelter-in-Place order issued by San Francisco Mayor London Breed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are turning en masse to one of the few creature comforts that remain available: alcohol delivery.

After Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement on March 19, Saucey experienced an unprecedented spike in users on their alcohol delivery platform, with a 300% increase in area sales compared to a standard Thursday.

“As the concern over the COVID-19 virus has grown at both the state and public levels, I think you’re not so coincidentally seeing a rise in people ordering alcohol,” says Saucey co-founder and CEO Chris Vaughn. “We’re working hard to make sure everyone who wants to use us can, and we’re taking extra precautions to make sure our customers and our teams stay safe.”

In the time since city and statewide mandates have been put in place, Saucey has implemented enhanced safety measures in delivery procedures, including no-contact delivery, no-contact ID scanning, and the elimination of signatures upon receipt of delivery.

The Los Angeles-based app recognizes they are among select delivery services fortunate enough to be assisting people as they practice social distancing and protect themselves and their communities from the rapidly spreading virus. As restrictions and enforcement efforts tighten, delivery services are becoming increasingly important in enabling individuals to obtain day-to-day necessities.

Saucey users are adapting to these new and unusual circumstances by using the app for more than just alcohol delivery. In addition to beer, wine, liquor, and mixers, Saucey also delivers snacks—chips, cookies, ice cream, crackers, and candy—as well as miscellaneous items such as plastic cups, tobacco products, and even ibuprofen. “It’s good to see so many people making lifestyle adjustments that let them be as comfortable as they can be during this time,” Vaughn said.

Since March 15, Saucey has seen ice cream sales spike by 500% and soft drinks by 150%. Lime sales also jumped by 350%, potentially pointing to more people making mixed drinks.

As for the alcohol, vodka tops Saucey’s spirit sales and is up by 250%. Whiskey, however, saw the greatest spike at 300%. IPAs held the highest increase in sales in their beer category at 300%. And despite several headlines suggesting that widespread public fear has caused the sale of Corona beers to plummet, Saucey sales of the popular lager are up by 200% since March 2.

In addition to serving the residents of San Francisco, Saucey will continue to provide safe deliveries to the people of Los Angeles, Sacramento, Chicago, San Diego, Washington DC, Orange County, New York, Dallas, Silicon Valley, and San Jose.

For first-time Saucey customers in San Francisco, take $10 off your order with promo code STAYHOMESF.

