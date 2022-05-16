Seed Probiotics

Seed probiotics have taken the internet by storm. What is this company, and is it worth spending the money to have probiotics delivered to your door? If you’re curious about gut health, probiotics, and whether this company lives up to its reputation, read this Seed probiotics review.

What Are Seed Probiotics?

Seed probiotics are a brand of gut health products founded by Ara Katz and Raja Dhir in 2018. Despite being a young company, it is one of the most popular brands of probiotics on the market. This is because of the subscription method—each month’s supply comes through the mail—and the open data behind the science.

Seed was founded when the owners decided that regular probiotics weren’t doing enough. With a large network (“ecosystem”) of entrepreneurs and scientists, they founded Seed, a new way of looking at the gut microbiome and probiotics.

The company currently only sells one product: their monthly pre and probiotic, also known as a synbiotic. Here is a complete review of Seed’s synbiotic, how it works, and whether it’s worth the money.

What is a Probiotic?

Setting Seed aside for a moment, let’s talk about probiotics in general. If you are interested in probiotics, you are likely to either have actively poor health or you are trying to prevent unhealthiness.

Either way, a probiotic is a necessary supplement. The gut is its world, with millions of tiny microbiomes and bacteria, both good and bad. As long as these bacteria are balanced, your gut and skin remain healthy.

You may have taken some antibiotics growing up—these get rid of the bad bacteria that make us sick. However, they can sometimes sweep out some of the good bacteria in their zeal. This leads to gut imbalance, or, in my case, irritable bowel syndrome. That’s where probiotics come in.

Probiotics are live cultures that work to keep the good bacteria in our guts alive. Chronic gut issues, skin conditions, and general health problems stem from an imbalanced gut. Probiotics solve this by adding good bacteria and ensuring the gut microbiome flourishes.

You should always check with your primary care doctor before starting a new supplement or medication routine. If you have chronic conditions or unusual stomach pain, see your doctor before self-prescribing anything.

Probiotics 101: What is a Probiotic

Seed Probiotics Features and Benefits

What do Seed probiotics, specifically, do? Do they effectively balance the bacteria in the gut, or are they another prettily packaged but ultimately ineffective probiotic? Do they assist with systemic health, or do they only focus on one part of the body?

As someone who has tried many probiotics in the hope of some stomach relief, I was very interested in this review. Here are some of the key features of Seed Probiotics and what sets them apart from other probiotic brands.

Seed Probiotics Reviews

Image Alt Text: Seed Probiotics Reviews

Active Strains and Probiotics

The number of active probiotic strains in your probiotic supplement is crucial. The more there are, the more likely your missing bacteria will be replenished. Each person’s gut microbiome is unique. With multiple strains of probiotics, supplements can address as many people as possible.

Seed has 24 strands of active probiotics, broken down into four categories: Digestive health, skin health, heart health, and micronutrients. Each benefits a specific part of the body and replenishes the bacteria necessary for that task.

Because bacteria are so small, the serving size of a probiotic is generally measured in billions. Each probiotic capsule is given an approximate number of how many billion bacteria are within it and that is the serving size on the bottle, known as Active Fluorescent Units, or AFU. Seed has 53.6 billion AFU per capsule.

Digestive Health and Gut Health

The gastrointestinal system is a big player in keeping the body healthy. Clinical research shows that bad gastrointestinal health plays a role in a variety of health issues, including IBS, obesity, diabetes, arthritis, poor immune function, digestive issues, and more.

As a result, digestive health is the main focus of any probiotic brand. It is vital to maintain gut barrier integrity as the gut is the most exposed and vulnerable organ in the human body. Gut barrier integrity can be tricky to maintain but can be supported with a good diet and the right supplements.

Probiotics are largely sought after by those with a chronic stomach issue, autoimmune disorder, or another problem that affects their gut health. Most of the probiotics in Seed are focused on the gut itself and the digestive process.

37 billion AFU are gut bacteria, and these strands go straight to the source of many health issues: the gut. Some are in the outer layer of the pill and are left in the stomach or the intestines. However, the majority end up in the colon, where they can spread to the rest of the body and bring healing.

Heart Health

For many Americans, heart health is the most pressing concern in their daily lives. The heart is vital and we need to keep it healthy. Seed would agree, with 5.25 billion AFUs of probiotics in their cardiovascular health blend.

This blend includes the only fruit-based bacteria, which helps lower cholesterol. The rest of the probiotics are human-based to recreate the natural lining of the gut as closely as possible. Heart and stomach health go hand in hand, and many people find themselves with more energy and losing weight when taking these probiotics.

Skin Health

Once the gut flora is balanced, other health issues will fix themselves. Dermatological health is more connected to stomach health than you might think. I had chronic acne for years and didn’t realize it was connected to irritable bowel syndrome and gut imbalances.

This is why there are probiotics in this mix intended to help support skin health.

3.3 billion AFUs are dedicated to the skin of the person taking Seed probiotics. Customers have reported acne clearing up, brighter skin, and less greasiness or sagginess after taking Seed, all due to the skin strain.

Micronutrients

The micronutrient strand covers pretty much everything else your body could need. With 8.05 billion AFU of probiotics, there are enough micronutrients to spread throughout the body and encourage general health.

Although these nutrients aren’t aimed at any specific body part, they knit the other three probiotic strands together and help to release them at the proper time. Micronutrient is a vague term, but there is a complete list of the bacteria and nutrients included on Seed’s website.

Easy Ordering and Usage

No medicine or supplement is better than how easy it is to get a hold of. If you can’t find a probiotic in stores or order it online, it may as well not exist. Seed isn’t available in stores but has a monthly subscription system that sends probiotics in packages through the mail. It’s the most convenient way of refilling a probiotic.

You will eventually take two pills a day. Usually, customers take the pills in the morning before breakfast, as it is best for most people to take them on an empty stomach. However, the company suggests starting with one capsule a day to give your body time to adjust to the new bacteria and relieve any potential side effects.

Taking two pills in the morning is much easier to remember than a pill in the morning and a capsule at night (what I currently do for stomach meds). If you forget to take your pill before eating, it’s not that big of a deal. Simply swallow the dosage after your meal. Seed probiotics are also shelf-stable, making them easy to store.

Symptoms and Side Effects

Probiotics tend to help those with stomach problems and skin issues. However, most doctors suggest changing the strands of probiotics every six months to ensure that the gut continues to function well and doesn’t adjust to the same strand.

Seed provides enough strands that this isn’t necessary, and the common effects of using Seed probiotics include:

Increased bowel movements

Less bloating

Flatter stomach

More energy

Less acne

Healthier skin

Less heartburn

Less stomach pain

Less gassiness/gas pain

Lower cholesterol

Weight loss

Overall better feeling

These all sound great and come from a healthy, balanced gut. However, this pill takes some adjusting. For the first week or so, the bacteria in the stomach isn’t prepared for such an influx. Your body might react or overreact to the new bacteria. Here’s what might happen until everything adjusts:

Increased and urgent bowel movements

Gas or bloating

Intestinal distress

Stomach rumbling

Skin rashes

These symptoms should go away once your body adjusts, usually within a week. However, it’s always good to get approval from your doctor before starting any new supplements and check-in if any negative symptoms persist.

Slow-Release System

Possibly the most significant difference between Seed and other probiotic brands is the slow-release system they’ve implemented in their pills. Because probiotics are largely live cultures, it’s difficult to get them to remain alive through the stomach acid and down to the colon.

Seed has found a way to do this: they wrap the active probiotic in an inactive pomegranate shell. This outer layer of the pill dissolves more slowly than other pills, leaving some probiotics intact throughout the entire digestive tract.

Even though Seed has impressive strands of probiotics and several million live bacteria in each pill, it may be this technology that causes people to feel such a big difference in their lives. A probiotic that can reach every part of the digestive system is impressive and one of the best benefits of this supplement.

Transparent Clinical Data

Probiotics are largely unmonitored by the FDA or any other regulatory committee. Of course, they’re watched for harmful effects, but since probiotics aren’t considered drugs or medicine, the companies aren’t required to disclose the research behind their supplements.

This is why transparent data is so important. It’s not required, so when a company does it, you sit up and pay attention. People with especially sensitive guts or nervous systems can become ill if they take the wrong types of supplements, so we have to look for clear data on what is going on in each pill.

Seed is very clear about the research behind their probiotics: what is in each strand and where it comes from. Their clinical data is all publicly available and backs up their claims about the supplements. Of course, this makes it much easier to trust that their products do what they say they do.

Allergen-Friendly

If you suffer from allergies or intolerances, pills and supplements may have set off your immune system. Even meds that are supposed to help are sometimes rejected by our bodies. However, Seed probiotics work to combat the 14 classes of the most common allergens.

Seed pills are vegan, soy-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, preservative-free, corn-free, and have no unnatural binding agents. The transparent packaging also helps those with less common allergies or sensitivities.

These probiotics are made from naturally occurring ingredients but put together in a lab. The biomes that increase your gut’s health hardly occur together in nature outside of the human body. By taking these pills, customers have seen an increase in healthy bacteria and a return to the intended state of their stomachs.

Sustainable Packaging

A smaller, but no less important thing that Seed does well is its packaging. When a probiotic user first signs up for the program, the pills come in two small green glass containers. After that, every month’s shipment arrives in a biodegradable silicone bag which empties into the (hopefully empty) glass containers.

Even if you cancel a subscription and come back later, Seed will continue sending these biodegradable bags. There is no plastic or single-use paper in their containers, except the packing slip and necessary paperwork.

By making this small change in packaging their goods, Seed is taking steps towards becoming a carbon-neutral company and helping the environment. It may not seem related to the probiotics themselves, but it points to a company culture dedicated to making all of life better

Seed Probiotic Review

Pricing

With all of these great features, you might be wondering what the catch is. Well, the only bummer about these probiotics is the price. Currently, a Seed subscription starts at $49.99 a month.

Since each shipment contains thirty days’ worth of pills, meaning you will pay about $1.66 a day for your probiotics. For many people, that’s too much. However, if you’ve experienced gut issues for years and have struggled to find a decent probiotic, you might be willing to pay for that.

Seed does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you experience negative side effects or little to no bowel relief from a month of Seed, you can cancel your subscription and get your money back. After a month, you can still cancel your subscription at any time, but you won’t get your money back.

What Others Are Saying

If the science behind probiotics isn’t enough, I found several real reviews that show how effective Seed probiotics have been a positive presence in people’s lives. From chronic stomach pain sufferers to people trying to be a little healthier, it’s easy to see where the buzz around this product originated.

Many people feel that Seed has changed their life. Once their bodies adjusted to the probiotics, they could eat foods they hadn’t in years and feel healthier overall.

Seed Probiotics: Are They Worth The Hype?

Seed probiotics do one thing, but they do it well. For those with skin, stomach, or heart health issues, a probiotic is essential to balance the health in the gut and increase the number of good bacteria.

This probiotic brand would be good for you if:

You are frustrated or don’t feel the effects of your current probiotic brand.

You want a brand that’s environmentally conscious and delivers monthly.

You have ongoing stomach or skin issues that haven’t been resolved.

I was excited to try Seed and more than happy with the results. If these apply to you, or you just want to be a little healthier, sign up for a subscription and see how Seed makes you feel!