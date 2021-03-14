Save big on your Seedsman order. Simply paste Seedsman discount code 20AS-256495 at checkout for a 25% saving! That’s the maximum discount available (no matter what other fake coupon sites tell you).

This coupon code was given to us exclusively by Seedsman, and guarantees the maximum savings on your order. For maximum savings, remember to spend over €200 and pay with Bitcoin. Doing this, in combination with entering the Seedsman discount code 20AS-256495 will unlock the full total of 25% off your Seedsman order!

Act now to secure the maximum savings on your order, or read on below to discover more information.

Save More with a Seedsman Discount Code

via GIPHY

If you’re serious about growing marijuana, then it’s crucial that you’re buying your seeds from a legitimate source. Thankfully, Seedsman is widely regarded as being among the elite of marijuana seed banks.

Ordering marijuana seeds online can be an overwhelming and anxious experience for even the most seasoned grower. In this post we uncover exactly what makes Seedsman the perfect choice for cannabis growers from all over the globe.

We reveal all the juicy details that you need to know that guarantee you the best free seed offers, in combination with our exclusive 25% OFF Seedsman coupon code!

And if that wasn’t enough, we’ll discuss what to expect when placing an order with Seedsman. This will cover everything you need to know, from finding the best strains, to shipping and stealth packaging, so that you’re not left in the dark at any stage in your order!

So without further ado, let’s get into it!

Seedman Freebies and Loyalty Program

The first thing to keep in mind is that the coupon code 20AS-256495 offers the maximum savings possible on your Seedsman order.

There are also other coupon codes available that we will list in a below. But if you’re looking to save the maximum amount on your purchase, then we highly recommend using the promo code “20AS-256495” on the Seedsman checkout page.

As mentioned above, when you spend over €200 and pay with Bitcoin, you unlock the full 25% savings on offer from using this coupon.

On top of this, you can avail of even more savings by taking advantage of the freebies and loyalty points rewards on offer from Seedsman to really get your grow on! The

Seedsman loyalty points system allows you to earn points with every order and every review made after each order. Just like any other loyalty points program, you can then redeem these points when you have enough built up for more freebies and discounts.

While the loyalty points program is pretty cool, nothing beats the free marijuana seeds that Seedsman offer with every order. Depending on how much you choose to spend, you can get up to six free cannabis seeds with every order, and even more if you pay with Bitcoin!

The best thing is that unlike other marijuana seed banks, these are usually feminized marijuana seeds. You can see in the Youtube video that I will post just below, how I got three free cheese feminized, and three free alaskan purple feminized seeds on a purchase I made recently. Both of these strains I had never grown before, and considering they were freebies, I ended up with an extra 3 lbs of weed at harvest time!

Seedsman Discount Code Enables You to Save More On Your Order

Best Seedsman Discount Codes Coupon Code Seedsman: FREE Seeds with Every Order No Code $10 Off All Merchandise at Seedsman TenOff 25% Off All Seedsman Orders! 20AS-256495 Free Loyalty Points on Every Order No Code 25% Off All Orders Over �200 20AS-918487 Pay with Bitcoin for extra 15% Off No Code

How to Save Money On Your Seedsman Order?

The easiest and best way to save money on your Seedsman order is to paste the Seedsman discount code “20AS-256495” at checkout. The discount jumps from 10% off to 25% off when you spend over €200 and pay with Bitcoin.

Aside from this, you can choose to use any of the other Seedsman promo codes listed in the table above. Each of them offer a variety of discounts depending on your needs.

Seedsman Coupon 20AS-256495 – Watch It In Action

If you’re having difficulty visualizing how the discount code for Seedsman works, check out this video below that I recorded while recently placing an order with them. You will see the promo code being applied, and the 10% discount for ordering over €200 worth of seeds, jumping by another 10% once to coupon was applied. The total in the video shows 20% off the order, but I went on to pay with Bitcoin then to bring the total discount up to 25% off my order, which was pretty cool. You’ll also see the freebies I got with my order too. Check it out below and please smash the like button if the video helped save you some money!

As you can see the Seedsman discount code 20AS-256495 is legit, and guarantees to save you the maximum amount on your Seedsman order. Just remember to pay with Bitcoin and spend over €200 to get the most from the coupon code!

Choose From One of the Top and Popular Seedsman Discount Codes Now!

20AS-256495 – Using this Seedsman discount code gives 25% off all orders

TenOff – Apply this coupon code for $10 off on all merchandise orders

20AS-918487 – Apply this coupon code for 25% off orders over 200 euro

20AS-661091 – Application of this promo code gives 10% off

No Code – No code needed for free loyalty points on ever Seedsman order

Besides these codes, you can also avail of the free seeds and loyalty points on offer from Seedsman.com

No Code – This is another code to remind you of the free loyalty points on every Seedsman order. These codes will allow you to save the most on your Seedsman order. Stay tuned for more of the latest Seedsman discount codes by checking back here regularly.

Best Seedsman Discount Codes Coupon Code 25% Off Seedsman Discount Code 20AS-256495 $10 Off All Seedsman Merchandise TENOFF 25% Off all Seedsman orders over €200 20AS-918487 Seedsman Free Seeds Promo Code NO CODE REQUIRED Get 15% off every single Bitcoin order at Seedsman NO CODE REQUIRED

Seedsman Discount Code & Shopping Tips

You will save 25% by using the Seedsman discount code when you spend 200 euro or more and Bitcoin as your method of payment You can get free seeds and loyalty points with all of the Seedsman Discount Codes listed on this page. Get 15% off every single Bitcoin order you place. Spend only 30 euro and get three free seeds minimum with a Seedsman coupon code.

What Is Seedsman?

Seedsman is one of the leading marijuana seed banks in the world. They supply one of the most impressive ranges of marijuana seeds for sale of all cannabis seed banks. You can choose from over 1500 strains from over 65 seedbanks. Whether you’re new to growing marijuana or a seasoned weed cultivator, in our opinion, and based on our 20 years of experience, you won’t find a better marijuana seed bank online.

What Do Seedsman Sell?

Seedsman mainly sell cannabis seeds, but also some clothing as well. As mentioned above, you can choose from over 1500 strains from over 65 breeders. Some of these breeders are the best in the business. The list of breeders is too long to write here, but the most notable breeders on the list are:

Barney’s farm

Big buddha seeds

Dinafem seeds

Humboldt seeds

These are some of the best marijuana seed breeders in the world. You can choose from a variety of subsections within Seedsman’s gigantic database of marijuana seeds. It doesn’t matter if you are growing marijuana indoors or outdoors, or want a strain that is high in THC or CBD. Seedsman is guaranteed to have what you are looking for. With feminized seeds, autoflowering seeds and regular cannabis seeds for sale, the only problem you’ll face is deciding which strains to choose!

Our personal favorite is their hybrid strains. These combine both indica and sativa genetics to produce a marijuana plant that is high is THC and CBD. This helps give you the “high” and couch-locked stone that makes smoking weed so much fun!

Are Seedsman Legit?

Seedsman are one of the most legitimate seed banks in the world. Their Trustpilot review page has over 18 thousand reviews. You can sort the reviews by positive and negative however you like. Obviously, you’re going to find some negative reviews as something is always bound to happen to somebody. But overall, it’s easy to see that Seedsman are a reputable company.

The company has been in business since 2003, giving it 18 years to perfect its business. I have personally placed at least 30 orders with Seedsman over the last 10 years and have only had one problem with them in that time, and that was that some of my seeds did not germinate. When I contacted them about the problem, they sent me replacement seeds, so I have nothing but good things to say about Seedsman!

What Are The Best Seeds To Buy at Seedsman?

The best marijuana seeds to buy at Seedsman are the ones that will suit your own personal needs. If you are planning on growing marijuana indoors, then choose indoor marijuana seeds. The same can be said for growing weed outdoors. If you wish to grow outdoors, then choose cannabis seeds that will suit your climate and that are suited to growing out in the wild.

The rest then comes down to personal preference. If you prefer to get “high” then go for a strain that is higher in THC. If you prefer to get “stoned” then go for a strain that contains more CBD. If you want a combination of both, then opt for a hybrid strain such as White Widow or OG Kush. The choice is ultimately yours to make. That’s the beauty of growing marijuana, and this is especially true when you consider Seedsman’s huge range of cannabis seeds to choose from.

How to redeem Seedsman discount codes?

You don’t need to register to apply the discount code and see it in use. However, if you want to complete your purchase you will need to supply your name, address and other details after you apply the promo code.

Please use the guide below to apply it:

Add your items to your online basket Click on checkout in the top right corner Look for the Discount Codes section To get 25% off, paste the Seedsman discount code: 20AS-256495 Click Apply Coupon

Once you have redeemed the discount code you will see that your order has been discounted by 20%. The first 10% comes from spending over 200 euro. The second 10% comes from applying the promo code. And the final 5% comes from paying with Bitcoin. The combinations add up to give you an overall saving of 25% off your order total!

Best Seedsman Review to watch before applying your Coupon Code

I found this video review of Seedsman on Youtube. It’s not my video but it sums up quite well what to expect when you place an order.

As you can see almost all of the marijuana seeds from Seedsman usually come in the original breeders packaging. Unless of course, you opt for stealth packaging, which by the way we highly recommend!

Are There Any Other Ways Of Saving On Your Seedsman Purchase?

As mentioned earlier, Seedsman offer some of the best deals online when it comes to free seeds and rewards. By spending as little as €30, you get three free seeds with every order. Generally, these are feminized marijuana seeds which are ideal since they produce female marijuana plants. And it’s the female marijuana plants that produce that much-needed sticky bud that we all love and enjoy!

By spending €60 or more, the number of free seeds on offer increases to 6 free seeds with every order. And when you choose Bitcoin for payment, you qualify to receive up to an additional 4 seeds with every order over €50 too. Pretty sweet huh? Seedsman also runs different promotions and deals at varying times of the year that may qualify your order to receive even more freebies.

If you are a frequent buyer from Seedsman, you’ll love their loyalty program as well. Each time you make a purchase on their website, you qualify to receive loyalty points. And these loyalty points can later be used against future purchases to save you even more money in the future.

P.S Don’t forget that you can and should apply the Seedsman discount code “20AS-256495” to all orders ensure that you save the most you can on each order you make!

What Shipping Options Are Available From Seedsman?

Seedsman are based in the Spain and ship to every country in the world, including the U.S. Yes, this includes to states in the U.S where growing marijuana is illegal. The onus is on you not to break any laws where you live. Seedsman ship their marijuana seeds strictly as souvenir seeds.

All orders are shipped within three days of placing your order via USPS. On average, if you live in the U.S, you can expect to receive your order in about three weeks. You can track your order by using the tracking system available on the Seedsman.com website. You can find this section by visiting the homepage or any other page and searching for the link in the top left corner that says “Find My Order”.

Shipping charges cost approximately $10 to the U.S, which is pretty standard in my estimation and not a big deal for what you are getting. And I can’t stress highly enough that you should pay the extra $9 or so to get the delivery insurance! With this option, your order is guaranteed to be replaced or refunded, depending on what you decide, in the event that your order doesn’t reach you, or reaches you in poor condition. Take my word for it and don’t pass this opportunity up! Sure it costs an extra few bucks, but when you consider customs etc, it’s a price that’s worth paying!

What Will The Packaging Be Like When I Order From Seedsman?

When you choose discreet packaging, all orders are shipped in “stealth” packaging that will not reveal what is inside. This helps to avoid customs, nosy neighbors, and other nosy parkers from discovering what’s inside.

There are two options for stealth packaging. One option that allows you to keep the original breeders packaging, and one that allows Seedsman to send the original breeders packaging at their own discretion. There is a small difference between the pricing of each of these options too. The option for stealth shipping with original packaging costs 15 euro, while the other option costs 8 euro.

As for the method used for stealth shipping, I will not discuss that here, otherwise it wouldn’t be very stealthy for too long. But let’s just say that Seedsman have more than one trick up their sleeve when it comes to stealth shipping!

Are My Seedsman Seeds Going To Germinate?

No marijuana seed bank can give an absolute guarantee that all of their seeds are going to germinate. They are after all not God! There is no way in the world that each and every marijuana seed that they sell is going to germinate.

However, by selling only the freshest seeds (maximum of one year old), the seed banks can greatly reduce the chances of your seeds not popping. And this is where Seedsman kicks ass! Only the freshest marijuana seeds can be found for sale on the Seedsman website. When you receive your product, you can instantly tell that they are the real deal just by how fresh they look.

Seedsman has a super germination guide on their website too that details exactly how to germinate your marijuana seeds. The paper towel method is my favorite way to germinate weed seeds!

If in the event your seeds do not germinate, unfortunately the delivery insurance does not cover you for this. However from personal experience, and from reading many of the Trustpilot reviews on top of that, it most certainly is worth your while reaching out to Seedsman’s customer support if this happens to you, where their friendly staff are of great assistance.

What Are Other Seedsman Customers Saying?

Seedsman are widely regarded as being one of the best, if not the best marijuana seed bank online. It’s Trustpilot page shows over 18 thousand reviews, and it has a positive rating of 4.2 rating out of 5.

That on it’s own should spell out that Seedsman are clearly a reputable company. Besides stocking the largest range of marijuana seeds for sale online, their website is a goldmine of information with guides on everything to germinating marijuana seeds, to weekly blog updates on everything else marijuana-related.

Seedsman have been my go-to choice of seed bank for over 10 years, and as mentioned earlier in this post, I’ve only ever had a problem with them once in this time. And when i contacted them about this problem (some of my seeds didn’t germinate), the problem was fixed ASAP.

You don’t have to take my word for it however, or even the thousands of customers on Trustpilot! If you still need reassurance, be sure to search any of the cannabis related forums and blog posts for reviews on Seedsman. You’ll always get the odd disgruntled customer, but the general consensus will always agree with what I’ve said here. And that is, Seedsman are a legit company!

4 Simple Hacks to Know Before You Order From Seedsman

Always get delivery insurance – no exceptions! It’s not worth risking losing your seeds for the sake of a few dollars

Always use the Seedsman discount code 20AS-256495 for maximum savings on your order

Remember to spend over €200 and pay with Bitcoin to unlock the maximum savings

Don’t panic! Remember that you can track your order using the Seedsman website

Contacting Seedsman

Should you need to contact Seedsman you can do so by reaching out to them via the customer support section on their website. The link to this section can be found in the footer area on the Seedsman.com website and can be accessed from any page. You can also reach them via social media where they are very responsive. You can also email them at support@seedsman.com, or contact them via the mail. Their physical address is listed as Tigre Uno Distribuciones S.L, C/Paris 45-47, Entresuelo 3, CP 08029, Barcelona, Spain.

How Good Is The Seedsman Customer Service?

The customer service support at Seedsman is nothing short of amazing. The staff are ultra-friendly and go out of their way to help you solve any problems that you may have. Compared to any other seed bank that I have ordered from, they go above and beyond to help you.

Overall, I would say that they get a 10 out of 10 in the customer service department.

Seedsman Orders Include Buyer Protection

As mentioned earlier, I highly recommend you purchase the buyers protection for any purchase you make from Seedsman. You never know when something will go wrong, and I have had it happen in the past where an order failed to make it to me. Luckily I had purchased the buyer’s protection and the order was re-sent.

I will stress for the last time – Buy the buyer’s protection! No ifs, no buts – just get it!

Seedsman Coupon & Savings Tips

So there you have it, an article that has discussed how to get the best savings by using a Seedsman coupon code, and a quick review to hopefully show you that you have made the best choice when it comes to ordering cannabis seeds online.

It’s up to you now to step up and take advantage of a golden opportunity to get growing! Remember, with the promo code 20AS-256495 you get the best savings available. I wish you the best of luck on your grow.

Peace out and happy growing!

Frequently Asked Questions

Below are just some of the frequently asked questions that we have encountered about Seedsman.com

Does Seedsman ship to the U.S

Seedsman ships worldwide – including to the U.S, Canada, Australia and more!

What are the bestselling strains at Seedsman?

The best selling strains have been broken down into categories on the Seedsman website. For example, you can find the best selling cheese strains, the best selling haze strains, and the best selling white widow strains. For more information, visit Seedsman.com

How to navigate the website?

A drop down menu expands from the main header area and allows you to choose your marijuana seeds from a number of options. The options include choosing your seeds on whether they are indica, sativa, hybrid, feminized, indoor, outdoor, autoflowering or whether or not they have won the cannabis cup.

You can also use a slider bar to further refine your options depending on price, levels of THC, levels of CBD and more.

Would I choose Seedsman again for buying marijuana seeds online?

Absolutely. Seedsman are a trusted marijuana seed bank who have been selling cannabis seeds for 18 years. They will undoubtedly be around for a long time to come, and I have no issues with ordering from them again. I would suggest that it would be a good and safe option for you to buy marijuana seeds from them too. And if you do decide to, remember to use the Seedsman discount code on your next order.