Seven highest-grossing film adaptations of books

In the modern world, a book cannot achieve truly iconic status alone. It has been seen that people often prefer a short movie to a 400-page read.

However, it would be wrong to say that the two don't have a relationship with each other. The two industries can be mutually beneficial to each other, with movie writers able to lean on books whose legacies are then kept alive by their film versions.

Below we have listed some of the highest-grossing film adaptations of books.

1- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows II

This movie was a highly commercial success. It was the highest-grossing film of 2011. The film follows the life stories of the three friends (Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley) and their quest to destroy the most powerful and evil wizard of all time – Lord Voldemort.

Considering all the hype generated by the previous books and films, it was hardly surprising that Deathly Hallows Part 2 achieved such a big success at the box office. However, the visual qualities, acting, and direction made the film far better than the earlier Harry Potter films. It also appealed to audiences of all kinds and provided a satisfying conclusion to the Harry Potter franchise.

2- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The film is based on the third volume of The Lord of the Rings book. Directed by Peter Jackson and produced by Barrie M. Osborne, the great movie hit the screens in December 2003. It became a huge box office success, making it the highest-grossing film of 2003.

The Return of the King also won over the critics who called it a moving and satisfying conclusion to a great trilogy. It featured Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, and Viggo Mortensen in the main roles.

The movie shows that Sauron’s forces have laid siege to Minas Tirith and they are set to battle Aragon and his men. The future of Middle-earth is in grave danger, and all hopes rely on Aragon who must defeat the evil forces. In this, he is aided by Gandalf and Rohan’s King of Theoden.

They look no match to Sauron’s forces but they must continue fighting, keeping the main antagonist distracted and thus allowing Frodo Baggins (the ring bearer) to complete his quest.

3- Jurassic Park

The 1993 science fiction movie Jurassic Park is based on Michael Crichton’s novel of the same name. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the movie is set on the fictional island of Isla Nublar where John Hammond and his team have managed to create a wildlife park, featuring de-extinct dinosaurs. However, Hammond endangers his and others’ lives when a power failure causes the dangerous dinosaurs to run loose.

Jurassic Park was first released in June 1993 and became a roaring success at the box office. Made on the budget of $63m, it went on to garner $1.034b at the box office.

Critics showered the film with praises for its acting, direction, and special effects. Jurassic Park went on to claim more than twenty awards, including three Academy Awards.

4- Alice in Wonderland

Tim Burton’s 2010 adventure film Alice in Wonderland is one of the highest-grossing film adaptations of books. Made on a budget of around $200m, it racked in a humongous $1.025b at the box office.

Loosely based on Lewis Carroll’s fantasy novels (Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland & Through the Looking-Glass), it stars Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway, and Helena Bonham Carter in the main roles.

5- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey is based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel The Hobbit which was first published in 1937. This Peter Jackson directed film is the first instalment followed by The Desolation of Smaug and The Battle of the Five Armies. It follows the story of Bilbo Baggins who goes on a quest with thirteen Dwarves and a wizard named Gandalf. Martin Freeman has played the character of Bilbo while Ian McKellen has portrayed the role of Gandalf.

An Unexpected Journey first hit the screens in 2012 and went on to garner $1.017 billion at the box office, becoming the 4th highest-grossing film of 2012. It was a roaring commercial success but received mixed reviews from the critics. The high fantasy adventure film also earned three Academy Awards nominations.

6- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

J.K. Rowling’s debut novel Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was first published in 1997 and it became incredibly successful. Chris Columbus, Steve Kloves, and David Heyman took the difficult project of adapting the book into a movie. The fantasy film was first released in 2001 and became a big financial hit. It made over $1 billion at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing film adaptations of books. The Philosopher’s Stone also became a critical success, with commentators praising the design, cinematography, effects and the principal cast.

The movie follows the life of the famous Harry Potter who knows nothing about himself and his family in the beginning of the film. However, he soon discovers that he is a famous wizard and is given admission to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

7- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows I

J.K. Rowling’s last Harry Potter book was made into two movies, with the first part released in 2010. The fantasy film was directed by David Yates, who remained involved with the series since Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows I became a big commercial success and raked in $977 million at the box office. The movie received generally favourable reviews from the critics and also won two nominations at the Academy Awards, including Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects.

The film is full of dangers and adventures. However, the audience is guaranteed to have a good time.