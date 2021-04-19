Shashicka Tyre-Hill on How the Global Community Can Step-up to Aid in Covid-19 Relief

Shashicka Tyre-Hill knows a thing or two about struggles. She became a single mother at the age of 15 and dropped out of school in the ninth grade. Using a tax refund check of $750, she launched the first business of what has become a flourishing empire.

A woman of faith and a former caregiver, Tyre-Hill knew from a young age that she wanted to help people. For her, this intense desire to assist humanity burns brighter than ever as the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the globe.

By working smarter rather than harder, she has figured out some ideas on how a world of communities can step up to the plate and help fight this terrible pandemic. While this is an international crisis, effective COVID relief begins at the local level. Shashicka Tyre-Hill feels that city and county health departments, governments, doctors, and hospitals should work together to plan for coordinated responses and keep their communities updated on important pandemic-related information.

As COVID continues to reveal alarming inequalities and problems, Shashicka Tyre-Hill stresses the importance of groups working collectively to address the pandemic, including first responders, healthcare systems, child protection, gender-based violence prevention, food banks, and PPE supply depots.

According to Shashicka Tyre-Hill, no segment of the population should be left behind or considered a lower priority than others. After all, we are one enormous human family, and she feels that it is our responsibility to make sure the elderly, prisoners, the disabled, migrants, refugees, and those living with chronic illnesses, such as HIV, should receive the same care and opportunities as the rest of us when it comes to battling COVID.

Ultimately, the only way the global community will fight COVID is through unity and cooperation. We are all in this together, and we must fight together. If people can maintain this mindset, Shashicka Tyre-Hill believes we will see brighter days ahead sooner rather than later.