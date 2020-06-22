She’ll Love The Gift. You’ll Love The Price: 6 Budget-Friendly Gifts For The Bride To Be

She said Yes! and it’s time to celebrate with a gift. For the reaction you’re looking for, your bridal gift ideas need to be thoughtful, useful, and memorable. That’s tough to accomplish on a budget. But, with our help it’ll be a breeze.

From the perfect engagement box that keeps on giving to everyday items they can enjoy for a lifetime, there are dozens of cost effective options. But you don’t have time for dozens, you want to get straight to the point.

Here are our top 6 budget-friendly gift ideas for the soon to be bride in your life.

1. Gift Box

Topping our list is this year’s hottest trend, the bridal box subscriptions. There are a few companies offering monthly gifts for brides to unbox, but miss to mrs is the clear market leader. Customize the delivery frequency depending on how far away the wedding is. Expect a happy combination of fun, trendy, and useful wedding plans designed to help plan and celebrate.

2. Custom Wedding Ring Box

A lot of thought and planning went into the engagement ring, and the wedding bands are precious. Keep them safe in a stylish, custom ring box. Engrave with the bride and groom’s initials, or engrave with a personalized image. These gifts for the bride from bridesmaid is something the couple will use and adore for years to come.

3. Scratch-Off Map

The glory of marriage is starting a partnership and planning the future. Help the bride and groom keep track of their travel hopes and dreams with a scratch-off map. This wedding gift for brides and grooms allows the couple to choose their next destination and scratch off the countries they visit as they discover the world. The honeymoon usually results in the exploration of a new corner of the world and allows the couple to make their first scratch upon their return. This makes this option a perfect gift to bride from the bridesmaid.

4.Wedding Invitation and Photo Frame

Sure, we take a lot of pics these days. But, most of them get trapped in a digital album and go unappreciated. Go oldschool with gifts for brides to be with a tasteful frame. Printed wedding invitations and professional wedding photos receive the pedestal they deserve and allow the happy couple to reflect on the best day of their lives. The best gift for bride is an item that she can appreciate long after the I Do day.

5. Emergency Kit

Every gift doesn’t have to be an emotional masterpiece. Sometimes it just needs to be practical. A wedding emergency kit comes with floss, double sided tape, stain remover, and much more; everything you need for a mini bridal emergency. If something should go wrong, you’ll be remembered as the one who saved the day!

6. Engraved Cutting Board

Happy families spent a lot of time in the kitchen. Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, or dinner, the cutting board is sure to make an appearance. An etched or burned cutting board is the perfectly personalized daily reminder of when it all started.

Again, the key to a great wedding gift isn’t breaking the bank. It’s delivering something either meaningful or practical, or both. The bridal subscription box in particular is a great option due to the fact that it keeps on giving month after month. However, any of these items will cause an immediate and lasting smile on the faces of the bride and groom.