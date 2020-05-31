Should You Buy a Premade Coil or Build One Yourself?

There has been much discussion on the benefits of purchasing premade coils versus the challenge of building one yourself.

Maybe you’re trying to save money, or you’re frustrated with constantly getting poor quality coils. Or perhaps you’re content with the sheer simplicity of just popping in a new coil. You see, premade coils are worth it to avoid the hassle of building it yourself.

Either way, there are several pros and cons of building coils yourself or buying a pack of them. Let’s look at them, shall we?

Pros and Cons of Buying Premade Coils

We’ll start with premade coils since that’s the most popular option. Getting a pack of coils is usually the easiest method because they’re already made, and often not that expensive (but that can change if you buy coils frequently or prefer multiple coil heads).

Several of Smok’s coil packs can get up to $20 a pack (i.e., TFV12 V8 coils), and only come with 3 or 5 coils. Some might see that as a great deal since some coils can last up to a month on single-use.

With the vape’s rise to popularity, different brands have begun offering products in the market. Many of these brands have been tried and tested, earning the trust of vapers all over the world. You’ll get a product in good quality but affordable price range without the hassle of making a coil yourself.

One major problem with buying your coils in an actual vape shop is if your particular coil preference is a popular one, the store may be temporarily out of stock. If you use an older brand of coils, the shop may not even carry it.

It’s just like buying the Best Vape Juice out there. When it’s popular, you’ll tend to have more trouble acquiring it.

Usually, this situation can be rectified by shopping online, but it can be tedious to spend time trying to find a shop that carries your coil and can get it to you quickly. A lot of online vape stores are located in California, and if you live on the East Coast, you’ll have to wait at least a week for ground shipping to deliver your package. However, if you’re someone who plans before purchasing, then this shouldn’t be a problem for you.

Pros and Cons of Building a Coil Yourself

Image Source

Now let’s talk about building the coil yourself. Building coils takes some getting used to, but if you enjoy a challenge, it can be quite rewarding, especially once you’ve figured out how to do it. Not everyone builds the same way, so you can be proud that your work is unique and that you’ve made a good quality product.

Major corporations are more concerned with getting products on the shelf and may overlook a few coils that were made poorly. Buying coils always has a risk that a coil is packed with too much cotton or isn’t built to the same standards as you would.

Another good thing about making coils yourself is that it’s generally cheaper. For example, a dripper uses strips of cotton instead of a conventional coil. Buying all the materials to pack and create a coil is also considerably cheaper if you’re making them yourself. It also allows you to create as many in one sitting since you’ll need more in the future.

However, building a coil yourself requires a lot of preparation. Aside from a workstation and a lot of patience, you also need to gather the necessary requirements first before anything else. Listed below are the essential items required for a DIY coil:

Resistance wire/s

Tweezers

Wicking material (i.e., organic cotton)

Flush cutters

Small metal rod

Scissors

Optional: an Ohm reader or mod that can detect resistance accurately

To some people, making coils is relaxing, like solving a crossword puzzle or playing with a Rubik’s cube. But if you’re always on the go, maybe with a vape pod on hand, taking the time to sit down and build a coil may be something that you don’t have. Trying to thread cotton through a wicking port with a tiny pair of tweezers may be frustrating instead of calming, so it’s important to decide which is more valuable to you: time or money.

Which is the Better Option?

Image Source

Keep in mind that if you decide to build the coils yourself or buy the premade ones, the result is the same: a beautiful and smooth cloud production. I have used both a dripper and a conventional tank. The dripper coil cotton lasts much longer than the tank’s coil, but I personally prefer the tank due to sheer convenience.

Takeaway

If you’re hungry for a challenge, building coils is a great way to keep your mind engaged. If you’re happy with immediate convenience, buying coils is most likely your preferred choice. Variety is the spice of life, and just because someone prefers one method, that doesn’t mean it’s the standard. To be the most informed vaper, try out both, and see which one works best for you.