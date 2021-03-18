Simple tips on writing a good narrative essay

Narrative essays are completely different from the tasks we get in academia more often. Narratives can be written using personal pronouns. Moreover, you don’t have to spend hours looking for relevant sources! Overall, a pure blessing, you might think. However, writing a narrative essay can be challenging if you don’t know how to craft it correctly. By the end of this article, you will be ready to compose a breathtaking and awe-inspiring narrative essay from scratch!

Pick A Good Story

A narrative essay describes a story or an event that occurred to you. This is the severest pitfall students face. They have no idea what to write about, making them turn to a cheap essay writing service. However, worry not because you can handle the issue quickly.

First off, think of a story that left great impressions on you. If you can’t come up with any, think of an event that took place during your most favorite season. It can be summer, fall, winter, or spring. Suppose you can remember a story. In that case, analyze whether you can put it on paper and write two pages about it, for instance.

Keep Your Style

Not only do you have to narrate a story, but you also have to remain unique. An exclusive event is just half of the job. A good description guarantees you will get the highest grade. Don’t pretend to be anyone but you. Following other writing styles will make you worse off. If you use specific structures that no one uses, add them to your story! You have to nurture and develop your writing style.

Write A Killer Opening Sentence

Although a narrative essay differs from an argumentative paper, it still has to follow the structure. Every composition must have an introduction, a body, and a conclusion. While it is clear what aim they serve, it would be plausible to focus on the first component of the introduction, a hook.

A hook, also known as an opening sentence, begins the paper. The hook’s primary purpose is to catch the readers’ attention. It can be written in different ways, such as an anecdote, statistic, fact, or shocking statement. Before writing it, analyze your target audience. Do you know the readers well? If yes, you can think of starting off your essay with an anecdote. Otherwise, you better stay neutral.

The most successful way to spark your audience’s attention is to write a shocking statement and then disprove it. For instance, if you write about your summer camp, you can kick off your paper saying, “I almost died during those three weeks of intense and relentless tortures.” This will evoke the what question. Then you simply debunk it and keep telling your story.

End Your Essay Magnificently

By the same token, you have to impress your readers when wrapping up your paper’s content. Conclusions are a great way to leave robust emotions. Depending on your topic, you may want to emphasize different things that you learned from this story. But remember, a conclusion, as well as a closing sentence, shouldn’t have any new information on the topic because it will confuse the reader.

Jazz Up Your Writing

No one writes perfectly. Mistakes are our common enemies, which we, humans, can’t get rid of on our own. Thanks to a fast-paced environment, we can bolster our writing fast and without paying a dime. You can improve your writing by using Grammarly. It is a freemium spell checker that analyzes any English written text and corrects grammatical and punctuation errors.

Plus, don’t forget to enliven your writing style by adding diverse adjectives. Monotonous writing is what you have to stay away from. Thesaurus dictionary of synonyms will help you furnish your piece with top-notch words.

And that is it. Now, as you have read practical tips, you are ready to get your narrative essay done quickly and smoothly. Good luck!