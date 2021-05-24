Sip, savor and sparkle all summer with KORBEL California Champagne

By Liane M. Roth

Warm days and golden sunsets are calling so add some sparkle with a bottle of your favorite KORBEL California Champagne and spring into summer with flavor.

For a twist on the traditional, toast the season of outdoor adventures with KORBEL Prosecco, a fruit-forward sparkling wine featuring aromas of peach, pear and lemon zest known for its lighter effervescence and bubbly personality.

KORBEL Prosecco is a versatile alternative to champagne and pairs deliciously with lighter fare such as artisanal charcuterie boards, fruit platters, pastry baskets, seasonal salads and more.

Served on its own in a frosty flute, as the centerpiece for a weekend brunch mimosa bar or a popcorn and KORBEL Prosecco bar for outdoor movie night, crafted as delicious KORBEL Prosecco cocktails for romantic evenings, special celebrations or casual get-togethers with family and friends, pop the cork on your favorite bottle and savor summer’s sizzling vibes.

Prosecco is famously known as the sparkler for the classic Bellini cocktail as well as many other popular drinks, so sip into something refreshing with these recipes featuring KORBEL Prosecco.

Frozen KORBEL Prosecco Bellini:

KORBEL Prosecco

1 cup fresh peaches (or use frozen and omit ice)

¾ cup ice

3 oz. peach juice or nectar

Raspberries (optional)

Instructions: Combine peaches, ice and juice/nectar in a blender on high for 1 minute or until smooth. Divide into two flutes and top with KORBEL Prosecco. Stir gently. Garnish with peach slice, raspberries.

Lemon Sgroppino:

1 scoop lemon sorbet, roughly ¼ cup

4 oz. KORBEL Prosecco

1 oz. vodka, such as Finlandia Classic Vodka

⅕ oz lemon juice

Instructions: Gently whisk together the sorbet, vodka and lemon juice so the sorbet does not melt. Add a small amount of KORBEL Prosecco and stir to integrate. Pour into a tall rocks glass and top with remaining KORBEL Prosecco; stir gently. ?Garnish with lemon peel, herbs.

Grapefruit Spritz:

2.5 oz. KORBEL Prosecco

1 oz.grapefruit juice

Soda water

Instructions: Fill large wine glass with ice. Add grapefruit juice, KORBEL Prosecco and soda water. Garnish with grapefruit slice, rosemary sprig.

Avoid the heat and use Drizly.com, which partners with local retailers and offers doorstep delivery, and have your bubby chilled and ready for any time that calls for KORBEL California Champagne. Visit Drizly.com, select your KORBEL California Champagne varietal and number of bottles, enter your address and you’ll have KORBEL at your door in about an hour.

As summer approaches, fill a frosty flute and savor the flavor of golden moments with KORBEL California Champagne.

