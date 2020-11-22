Six movies for Game of Thrones’ fans 

Different people find different things entertaining. Some like to watch their favorite sports team play and cannot contain their excitement when they win. Others listen to their favorite songs and find it greatly amusing and fun. Then there are those who enjoy online casino, funny YouTube videos, or just a documentary, etc.

However, ask anyone about Game of Thrones and the likelihood is that a big majority will say that they love it. And for these Game of Thrones lovers, we have listed some greatly appealing movies.

1.) Stardust

Stardust, which is based on Neil Gaiman’s graphic novel, is perfectly suited to the fans of Game of Thrones. The 2007 Matthew Vaughn-directed film features a cast of Sienna Miller, Claire Danes, Charlie Cox, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Ricky Gervais.

The story is about a young man who wants to impress his lover and so goes on a trek to get a fallen star for her. However, he gets into some really dangerous adventures along the way as some eccentric, fantastical characters get involved.

2.) Troy

Troy can be greatly appealing for the GoT fans, with the 2004 epic historical war film known for its historical setting and powerful battle scenes. The movie has starred some of the best actors of Hollywood, including Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom, and Brendan Gleeson, etc.

It is mainly about the battles between the ancient kingdoms of Troy and Sparta. However, there is politics, familial drama, and romance in it too. David Benioff, who needs no introduction to the GoT fans, wrote the script of the movie.

3.) Dragonslayer

If you love Game of Thrones for its outstanding characters and impressive dragons, then you will adore Dragonslayer for the very same reasons too. The film tells the story of a sorcerer’s apprentice known as Galen who goes to clash a powerful dragon notorious for terrorizing the inhabitants of Urland.

Dragonslayer even got a nod of approval from George R. R. Martin who included it on his list of top fantasy movies.

4.) Princess Bride

The Princess Bride first hit the screens in 1987 but it is still watched and appreciated by people all around the world. It is a film adaptation of William Goldman’s novel having the same name.

The Princess Bride tells the story of a young man named Wesley who goes on a journey with a group of people in search of his true love, Princess Buttercup.

We all praise Game of Thrones for its excellent cast. The same thing cannot be said about the Rob Reiner-directed movie which stars Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Robin Wright, Andre the Giant, and Wallace Shawn.

5.) Lord of the Rings

The Lord of the Rings trilogy became enormously popular among people in the world. The Peter Jackson-directed film, like Game of Thrones, is based on a hugely successful fantasy novel series.

The J. R. R. Tolkien written book series created a whole universe, with so many unique and memorable characters populating a place called Middle-earth.

The Lord of the Rings film recounts the story of a hobbit named Frodo Baggins who, along with his companions, goes on a dangerous journey to destroy a powerful ring.

6.) Kingdom of Heaven

The Kingdom of Heaven is about war, religion, and power, all too familiar themes for the GoT fans. The 2005 epic historical drama film stars an amazing cast of Orlando Bloom, Liam Neeson, Eva Green, and Marton Csokas. Also, it includes a very familiar face for the fans of the HBO Series- Iain Glen who played the role of Jorah Mormont.

In the Kingdom of Heaven, Bloom is portrayed as a common blacksmith who loses his wife and so goes to Jerusalem as a crusader. The film shows some very powerful battle scenes between two religious groups.