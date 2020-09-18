Six Things to Do In San Francisco Today

If you live in San Francisco, you are lucky enough to be a part of one of the most diverse cities in the United States. With unique restaurants, progressive values, and a variety of opportunities, San Francisco is home to people from many different backgrounds. Over the last few months, many San Fransicans have been unable to enjoy the city in the ways they once did. Fortunately, there are still new opportunities to connect with people and enjoy the city safely. In this article, we will talk about six exciting ways that you can enjoy the city today. All of the following recommendations consider the guidelines for safety and social distancing as outlined by the CDC.

1) Hike to Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks is known for offering the best view in San Francisco. From the top, you can overlook the entire Bay Area. Typically, visitors must drive to the top of Twin Peaks in order to take in the view. Although there is a walking trail, many people drive to the summit because the trail overlaps with many highly trafficked roads. Currently, the road to the summit is closed to all cars. With no traffic, visitors have the opportunity to hike to the beautiful overlook.

2) Participate in a Whale Tour

Did you know that over 20,000 whales migrate through the San Francisco Bay between the months of May and September? Although many tourists prioritize whale watching when visiting the city, many locals do not take the time to observe the whale migration. You can be a tourist in your own city by booking a whale watching tour before the season ends.

3) Support Local

Many local shops and restaurants have been struggling to stay afloat. Recently, Chinatown has been hosting “Chinatown Walkway Weekends.” During this time, Grant Street is blocked off and many store owners have been displaying their inventory outside. During these times, you can enjoy all Chinatown has to offer without having to step foot in any shop or restaurant.

4) Host a Picnic

If you are eager to see friends but want to convene in a safe way, host a picnic in one of the many parks located throughout the city. Some of the best picnic spots include:

Dolores Park

Alamo Square Park

East Fort Baker Park

Ocean Beach

If you are outside and picnicking at least six feet from one another, it is safe to connect. If you are bringing food or beverages for the group, it is important that each person’s meal is packaged individually. If it is easier, everyone can bring their own dinner and drink to the gathering.

5) Have a Staycation

If you are sheltering in place, consider sheltering in a different part of the city. There is long-term, furnished housing available for rent in many neighborhoods across San Francisco. You can enjoy a change of scenery, support different businesses, and get a break from monotony by having a staycation. Even if you are not sheltering, you can get a breath of fresh air by being in a new part of town.

6) Get Involved In a Unity Conversation

Ever since the murder of George Floyd, many groups have formed to have conversations about racial inequality. Consider joining a book club that discusses books that address racial injustice. Participate in a socially distanced protest. Join a virtual webinar that involves leaders that are vital to the conversation on racial inequality. There are many ways to continue listening and learning to the prevalent conversations that are taking place in society.

Conclusion

Although getting involved in the city is more difficult than it has been in the past, there are many ways that you can still enjoy the city of SF amidst the pandemic. By strolling through Chinatown on a Saturday or joining a virtual book club, you can continue meeting new people while experiencing the city in a unique way.