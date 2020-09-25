Smoker’s Guide: The 10 Best CBD Hemp Flower Strains

Smoking CBD flower can have multiple beneficial effects. Whether you smoke recreationally or to feel better, you can benefit from learning about the best CBD strains on the market.

Find Trustworthy Hemp Flower Brands

If you’re going to buy online, choose a reputable grower who can guarantee their hemp is legally cultivated and harvested and contains less than the legal limit of THC. You want to source your CBD flower from a company with glowing reviews and excellent customer service.

The top brands like Green Unicorn Farms, have some of the best CBD products on the market, and the company regularly tests its flower for consistency and legal compliance.

What Is the Best CBD Hemp Flower?

Depending on what you desire from a CBD-rich flower, your preference in strains may vary. You may want one product for daytime use and another to help you relax before bed.

If you’re new to smoking CBD flower, a sample pack that includes multiple strains could be the best starting point.

10 Best Hemp Strains

The following CBD flower strains range from uplifting to relaxing. Each of these CBD products has a unique terpene profile to encourage specific effects, and most have a reasonably high CBD content as well as other cannabinoids for a rounded experience.

This strain has exceptionally high CBD content plus additional cannabinoids and terpenes for a potent effect. It’s best for nighttime and relaxation and will help you completely unwind while letting go of the day’s problems. Special Sauce is both hoppy and citrusy, with deep berry notes that you can smell and taste.

With 23.1% CBD and 23.2% total cannabinoids, Special Sauce truly is a unique flower. This cross between the original Special Sauce and Early Resin Berry is striking, with a dark green bud and a purple exterior, adorned with orange hairs and frosted with trichomes.

This citrusy strain is a daytime user’s delight, with a brilliantly sharp profile that sets the senses dancing. Fresh tropical fruit scents spike then succumb to a mango and summer blossom aroma with hints of pine. Sour Space Candy tastes like cherries and spicy ripe plums and can kickstart your morning by boosting your mood.

Sour Space Candy is a spectacular green, purple, and orange bud with plenty of resin-rich trichomes. A cross between Sour Tsunami and Early Resin Berry, it has 19.4% CBD and 20.5% total cannabinoids.

High CBD content, plenty of additional cannabinoids, and an incredible terpene profile make Lifter one of the best daytime use options. This strain delivers peaceful energy that can help you get through a manic Monday or a fraught Friday with ease. Pine is the dominant flavor, with a whiff of diesel in the initial scent and a lemony funk that lingers on the tongue.

Lifter is a pale green tree-shaped bud, with purple accents and camel-colored hairs under a healthy trichome dusting. A cross between Suver Haze and Early Resin Berry, it has 21% CBD and 21.1% total cannabinoids.

Frequent users will love this slightly less CBD-rich strain for its energy-boosting benefits. A hit of Hawaiian Haze is a great way to start your day, and you can enjoy the good times as long as you like. Pineapple is the dominant note, but you’ll recognize lemon and mango in this delightful tropical hybrid.

Hawaiian Haze is a classic green bud with a lavender hue and rich red hairs. A cross of Hawaiian and Haze, it has 13.7% CBD and 14.4% total cannabinoids.

A pungent robust indica strain, Bubba Kush is a reigning favorite for those ready for the day to kick down into low gear. A complex flavor profile blends chocolate, coffee, and coconut for a lush, decadent flavor lightened with a citrus and pine scent. It’s the ideal way to get straight into chill territory for a blissful evening of enjoyment.

Bubba Kush is a hefty bud with deep purple shading and bright orange outer hairs. A cross between an indica strain and legendary pre-98 Bubba, it has 16.4% CBD and 19.8% total cannabinoids.

This strain has a lower concentration of CBD than Bubba Kush but a higher grouping of additional cannabinoids, providing a smooth, strong finish to your day. Plenty of potent terpenes work to keep your mind clear and focused, making this a top pick for evenings when you want to socialize and stay somewhat active. The sweet and sour flavor of Frosted Kush is intriguing and enjoyable, with hints of berries dueling with a sharper, almost skunky aroma.

Frosted Kush is a light green, machine-trimmed flower with a little extra leaf. A cross between Frosted Lime and Kush Hemp E., it has 12% CBD and 12.7% total cannabinoids.

This terpene-rich strain is ideal for anyone who wants to feel calm but not get couch-locked. Elektra is unique in the way it provides a mellow feeling while opening the door to interaction and conversation. Sweet spice and citrus flavors flirt with earthy, pine-studded aroma for an enjoyable, smooth ride.

Elektra is a light green, dense bud with deep orange hairs. A cross between Early Resin Berry and ACDC, it has 19.6% CBD and 15.6% total cannabinoids.

This potent, high-CBD indica strain is perfect if you want to unwind but keep a sharp mind. El Jefe can provide clarity and focus in the evening, prickling the senses with its lemon, pepper, and tropical fruit aroma. It’s a choice sure to help you unwind, no matter how stressful your day.

El Jefe is composed of massive, sticky buds with sharp orange hairs. A cross between Ultra Haze and OG Kush, it has 17.3% CBD and 20.21% total cannabinoids.

The words that best describe this strain are “exotic” and “versatile.” Honolulu Haze is the best option for a user looking for a consistent, enjoyable CBD smoke for both day and night use. An intense, tropical aroma rolls over the tongue with floral influence and holds a kick of cinnamon and pine for a final tease of the senses.

Honolulu Haze is a bright green bud covered in sticky trichomes. A cross between Hawaiian Haze and AF6, it has 20.5% CBD and 23.98% total cannabinoids

This CBD strain is another terrific daytime choice, with an uplifting and positive terpene profile that can boost your mood and provide a mild sense of euphoria. Juicy Fruit has a delightful, bubble-gum scent and a robust taste with plenty of sweet tropical fruit accents. The bright aroma mellows out a little on the exhale, creating an herbal, earthy vibe.

Juicy Fruit is a yellow and green bud with orange outer hairs. An Afghani Indica and Thai Sativa descendant, it has 18.3% CBD and 22.7% total cannabinoids.

How Does It Feel to Smoke CBD Flower?

Most people associate smoking cannabis with being high, but smoking CBD hemp flower is a different type of experience. THC is the cannabinoid most associated with a feeling of intoxication and is also the culprit when it comes to reports of “getting the munchies.

”Legal CBD flower sourced from hemp shouldn’t have more than a trace amount of THC, so it won’t cause what most people refer to as a “cannabis high.”

How Does CBD Hemp Flower Make You Feel?

How you feel when smoking CBD-rich hemp flower will depend in large part on the products you choose. Some strains will make you feel relaxed and sleepy, while others can make you feel motivated and focused. Most buds fall into either “daytime” or “nighttime” use, although a few are suitable for smoking day or night.

CBD doesn’t typically make you hungry; in fact, it can even reduce your appetite. Some people report that smoking certain CBD hemp strains before eating helps them maintain portion control.

You can experiment with different CBD strains until you find one that gives you the experience you prefer. Some people claim certain CBD flower strains can produce a “whole-body high,” but a better description is “an overall sense of well-being.” Others just give a mild sense of serenity, so be sure to consider your goals before rushing into a purchase.

One of the top aspects of CBD flower is the wide range of strains and flavors you can sample. Different strains have different terpene profile. Terpenes control taste and aroma, giving you chocolate, citrus, berry, pine, or other flavors as you inhale and exhale.

Is it Legal to Smoke Hemp?

The 2018 Farm Bill legalized the sale and consumption of hemp in all 50 states. “Hemp” is defined as a plant with less than 0.3 THC content as a percentage of the flower’s dry weight. Anything with a higher percentage of THC is considered “marijuana,” and is subject to federal laws controlling cannabis.

As long as your flower comes from legal hemp that doesn’t contain more than 0.3% THC by dry weight, it’s legal to smoke. You can help ensure your CBD flower comes in under the legal limit by buying from a reputable grower. If you buy online, make sure the seller has their flower regularly tested by a third party to ensure it’s legal.

Other cannabinoids, like CBG, aren’t controlled. Some users find CBG flower to be even more effective than CBD, but natural levels of CBG in hemp are typically low. You can get a high CBD concentration in legal hemp flower and enjoy an extra boost from added CBG or other cannabinoids.

Does CBD Hemp Flower Cause a Positive Drug Test?

The trace amount of THC allowed by law in hemp flower strains and other CBD products won’t show up on most drug tests. Be aware that tests do exist that can pick up tiny amounts of THC. You may be worried if your job depends on passing frequent drug tests, especially if you don’t know the test’s type or sensitivity.

In general, CBD flower with trace amounts of THC can’t impair you. To accumulate enough in your system for a positive drug test, you’d have to smoke an estimated three to six entire grams of flower containing the legal percentage of 0.3 THC. You’d probably fall asleep long before reaching that threshold.

Bottom line: There is a very slight chance of returning a positive drug test even if there is only a trace of THC in your CBD flower. It all depends on the testing protocol. You’ll have to research the strain and your company’s policies to see if the risk is worth it.

Benefits of Smoking CBD Hemp Flower

Depending on individual strains and CBD content, the hemp flower you smoke can provide the following benefits.

Inexpensive Relaxation

While CBD products do not come cheap, they aren’t as expensive as some habits. You can buy bud in bulk and enjoy rich hemp every evening. Compared to the price of a decent bottle of wine, you’ll likely come out ahead.

Mood Regulation

You can rely on the right CBD-rich hemp choice to help you unwind after a long day. Choose a high-CBD flower with an entourage of other cannabinoids to smooth the rough edges off your mood.

Fast Acting Effects

One of the best things about smoking CBD flower is how fast it can go to work. Edibles and topicals can take time to kick in, but smoking gets CBD into your bloodstream quickly. You’ll start feeling the effects within minutes or even seconds.

Pain Relief

Many hemp users say products that contain CBG and CBD flowers help them with pain thought that is not yet clinically proven. Hemp could be a good alternative for over-the-counter medications or prescription opioids. You might have to experiment a little to find a combination that works well for you. You may also want to speak with a doctor before getting started.

It’s also important to state that CBD is fairly young as on the legal market so there are not a lot of long studies that have been completed. Evidence at this point falls into the anecdotal category.

High Bioavailability

Bioavailability is a term used to describe a product that your body can easily access. By smoking hemp, you can access roughly half of its total CBD content. In contrast, eating edible products only lets you access about 20% of the CBD since your digestive system acts as a filter.

The Entourage Effect

When you smoke CBD flower, you can also reap the benefits of other cannabis compounds besides CBD. The best CBD-rich strains contain a total amount of cannabinoids that is greater than the CBD alone. Your hemp flower’s terpene profile plus these additional cannabinoids produce a more substantial effect than CBD alone.

Neither recreational CBD nor CBG flower intends to diagnose/treat/cure or prevent any disease. If you’re purchasing CBD or CBG flower online, always make sure you’re buying from a reputable grower who sells high-quality, lab-tested flower products.

