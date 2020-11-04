So, what are some good questions to ask during a tarot reading?

tarot readings online https://usa.inquirer.net/59433/online-tarot-readings-free

Tarot cards can provide assistance as you struggle to move through life. They won’t tell you if you’re going to win the lottery or if you’ll land your dream job. The cards don’t predict the future; they just enable you to connect to your inner wisdom and take control of your life. The great thing about tarot is that you can ask the cards anything. You don’t have a clue what you’re going to ask, do you? That’s too bad because the questions that you ask will determine if your tarot reading is effective or not. We hope that you give this matter some thought.

The power of asking the right questions

You can depend on an online tarot card reading to ask just about anything. That pack of cards can make you aware of your strengths and weaknesses, stop you from being depressed, improve your ability to relate to others, and take major decisions in life. If you wish to gain insight and obtain the answers you were hoping for during the tarot reading, it’s necessary to ask the right questions, which is an extremely powerful tool for unlocking value.

You don’t ask random questions during the tarot reading and expect spot-on answers in return. It doesn’t work that way. It’s important to ask the right questions at the right time. The answers are out there and waiting, so what are you waiting for? Know exactly what it is that you need to find out and don’t keep your mouth shut. Carefully crafted questions will truly address your concerns and shed light on what paths you should take to achieve your desires or objectives. More exactly, your experience with the tarot cards will be deeper and more rewarding.

Do you read your own cards or go see a professional?

This is a perfect example of a good question. It’s recommended to get a professional reading rather than reading your own cards. These days, professionals do tarot readings through digital mediums, quite rarely face-to-face. When it comes down to getting tarot readings online, there are several options to choose from. Reading tarot is more of an art than a science, so if you’d like to get a better understanding of your past, present, and future, seek the help of someone who knows what they’re doing. Maybe the message doesn’t resonate with you; it won’t make sense at the time, but it will a few years later.

How to become amazingly good at asking tarot card questions

For some people, inquiring comes naturally and the right question is sitting right on the top of their tongue. If you’re like the rest of us (that is, you don’t have an inquisitive nature), you’re not skilled in posing inquiries in an optimal way. So, you might need a bit more of a helping hand. Before you sit down with the tarot reader, learn how to adequately phrase your questions.

Don’t ask questions that can be answered with a simple Yes or No

Closed-ended questions have a limited set of possible answers, which is why it’s’ best to avoid them. Tarot readings aren’t meant to accommodate Yes/No questions providing rather complex answers. You may be able to obtain an answer to your Yes/No question, but it doesn’t aid in deep reflection or understanding of the situation. Instead of asking the cards “Will I get the position?”, you should package it something like “What can I do to advance my career?”. You’ll get a much more interesting answer. The more specific you are, the more specific the tarot reader can be in their answer.

Open-ended questions prompt a conversation because they can’t be answered with Yes or No. Needless to say, the answer to a question like “What achievements should I be celebrating?” varies from person to person because it’s answered from a unique perspective. The questions that you’ll want to ask during the tarot reading are:

Why …?

How …?

Should …?

What …?

What if …?

Avoid abstract, ambiguous questions at all times. Your inquiries should be extremely detailed, if you want to get the guidance you need, that is.

Ask positive questions for any challenge you find yourself facing

Tempting as it may be, don’t ask negative questions during a tarot card reading. Negative thinking can pose barriers to your life by suppressing the truth. Your thoughts influence the tarot cards and, of course, the outcome of the tarot reading. Imagine the following situation: You go to a tarot reader, but you’re plagued with thoughts about divorce. You don’t know what the best course of action is, although you’d like some closing. Perhaps the professional tarot reader will tell you to get a divorce believing that’s what you’re yearning for. If you do break up with your significant other, you might regret it someday.

Instead of focusing on the negative, focus on the positive. Generally speaking, it’s recommended to avoid making inquiries about health or death during a tarot consultation. What you should do is to pursue a line of questioning that enables you to take control of the situation. For example, a friend or family member is suffering. Ask the tarot cards what you can do to support them during this difficult time. Follow-up questions are an important part of the conversation.

Without follow-up questions, the conversation will end abruptly and you won’t learn too much about the thing that’s troubling you. For instance, a question such as “How do I better direct my career?” can be accompanied by questions such as “What’s stopping me from taking my career to the next level” or “Should I make a career change?”. Instead of playing the role of the victim, you should better take ownership of the situation and see what can be done to change the situation.

Finally yet importantly, it’s fine if you don’t ask any questions at all during your online tarot reading. At times, you don’t know what you’re looking for and simply want to see what the cards will tell you. Even so, it’s a good idea to tell the tarot reader a little bit about yourself. Don’t be afraid to disclose information because it’s a safe area. As far as the reading is concerned, it might just go into the direction you want.