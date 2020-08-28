SoloForce Review: A Power Bank Charger No One Should Miss Out on

New York, NY (August 28, 2020) — SoloForce is a solar power bank that has recently been launched across the globe. Although brand new on the market, it’s already caught the interest of consumers, reviewers, and competitors. Numerous SoloForce reviews have already praised this device and its functionality, capacity, and durability. In fact, everyone agrees that this portable charger is a must-have for this season, as well as many to come!

What Is SoloForce?

SoloForce is a portable charger that can quickly and efficiently power up phones, laptops, and tablets. Consumers will never have to worry about getting stranded somewhere with a dead battery again. All they have to do is connect their device to the SoloForce solar phone charger, and it will be up and running in an instant!

Visit the SoloForce Official Website For 50% Off Retail Price

Powerful and Durable

All SoloForce reviews agree on one thing — this portable charger is exceptionally powerful. With its 20,000 mAh battery, it can charge a phone up to seven times before its battery dies, and it may even power a laptop! On top of that, charging is rather quick — in just a little over an hour, the phone’s battery will go from 0% to 100%!

When not in use, a SoloForce charging power bank can last several days. This durability makes it a perfect companion for camping trips where there are no other power sources nearby.

Waterproof and Shockproof

An excellent portable charger has to be sturdy — after all, it’s bound to tumble around in traveling bags a lot. SoloForce fulfills this requirement, and even exceeds it. The power bank can withstand a lot of shaking and bumping, but it’s also completely waterproof. Ultimately, traveling with this charger is entirely hassle and stress-free!

Solar-Powered Battery

Most SoloForce reviews agree that this power bank’s best feature is its ability to charge using the sun’s energy. It’s simple — when SoloForce’s battery dies, and there are no wall sockets around, consumers can simply use its solar charging feature. All they have to do is leave it out in the sun for a few hours, and they’ll be able to power their devices once again!

Qi Wireless Charging

Solo Force phone charger has a special surprise for users who hate fumbling with cords and cables. Qi wireless charging feature allows them to place a compatible phone on the device’s pad and let it charge without a hassle. It’s a perfect way to quickly refresh the battery and prolong the phone’s uptime.

Click Here To Get SoloForce at the Lowest Price Available

Simultaneous Charging of Four Devices

Aside from the pad for wireless charging, SoloForce has three USB ports that can be used simultaneously. So in total, this power bank can charge four devices at the same time! Most users will probably never need to do that, but it’s nice that such an option exists.

Of course, some customers may wonder if SoloForce is powerful enough to sustain four devices at once — and the answer is yes. Although it’s small, this portable charger has a huge capacity!

Modern Design

This power bank looks futuristic and sleek thanks to its black color. Due to its design, it can easily be mistaken for a smartphone, which is quite fitting. In short, it won’t clash with other technology that users own, and when turned on, it may even provide some mood lighting!

SoloForce Facts and Specs

● Color: Black

● 20,000 mAh lithium-ion battery

● Waterproof and shockproof

● Qi wireless charging

● 3 USB ports for simultaneous charging

● Powered by the sun

● Price: $89.98

(Right Now) Special Introductory Discount – Take Advantage Without Breaking the Bank.

How Does SoloForce Work?

SoloForce wireless power bank is incredibly easy to use — it requires no extensive knowledge about technology, or special setup. In fact, the portable charger is ready to use as soon as it’s taken out of the box. All that customers have to do is charge it and then plug other devices in. It’s that simple!

The power bank has a simple display that can be used both as a solar panel and as a wireless charger. Both iOS and Android phones are compatible with the device. Thus, users can place either one of them on the pad and charge them in no time!

Above the display, the charger has a few indicators that show its battery status. When the device is fully charged, all four of them will light up. As it discharges throughout the day, indicators will turn off one by one. That way, SoloForce keeps its users updated at all times.

SoloForce Pros and Cons

Pros

● Powerful battery — can charge a phone up to seven times

● Powered by the sun

● Convenient and quick wireless charging

● Three USB ports — four devices can charge at the same time

● Compatible with PC, Mac, Android, and iOS

● Ready to use right out of the box

● Portable and shockproof, easy to carry

● Modern, sleek design

● User-friendly and easy to use

Cons

● Limited availability

● Available only online

● Its power capacity declines with time and constant use

Click Here To Claim a Special Price Reduction Directly From SoloForce Manufacturer

Final Verdict

Most SoloForce reviews are unanimous in their claims that this product is an absolute must-have. It’s compact, powerful, and durable, so it will see its users through weekend camping trips and provide enough energy for all their devices. On top of that, it’s perfect for the environmentally conscious — instead of plugging it in, consumers can use solar energy to power it.

It’s hard to find anything disappointing about such a high-quality product, but it’s still possible. So, if any customer finds that it falls short and doesn’t fulfill expectations, no problem. The company offers a full refund Money-Back Guarantee to those who return the product within 30 days since the purchase. It’s a deal that no one should miss out on!

This solar power bank is available to purchase Only at the Official SoloForce website – Get a 50% OFF Available Today.

For more information about SoloForce wireless solar power bank or the company that produces it, contact:

Email: support@buysoloforce.com.

Phone: North America 844 847 0660.

Website: http://b.link/soloforcepower