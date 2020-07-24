Steer Clear of These 5 Common Mistakes When Hiring a Personal Injury Lawyer

If you are the victim of a recent accident, the last thing on your mind might be handling any legalities associated with your injury. Hiring a personal injury attorney can be advantageous and he/she can reduce your stress by helping you navigate the legal process.

When deciding to consult a personal injury attorney, you should make sure that he/she can represent you properly. This is often easier said than done but hiring the wrong attorney due to a lack of knowledge can set you back even further.

Here are five common mistakes to avoid.

Not Doing Proper Research

Due diligence is key. Finding a good lawyer all comes down to research. Some personal injury victims rush through this process while looking for an attorney. Doing research can narrow down your choices and increase your chances of finding the best personal injury lawyer in your area.

After narrowing down your options, you should conduct a background check on each of the remaining lawyers on your list. First, you have to ensure that the attorney representing you is in good standing with the California Bar. Second, make sure that the lawyer is qualified and experienced in personal injury cases.

Third, find out the lawyer’s success rate in similar cases they’ve handled in the past. It’s best to find someone with experience in your area too. If you’re in San Diego for example, a quick search for San Diego personal injury attorneys can set you on the right path. A good lawyer will make sure that you are compensated fairly.

Paying the Attorney Straight From Your Pocket

Some lawyers agree to be compensated on a contingent basis. These fees and charges are deferred and can range as low as 33 to 40 percent.

A contingent fee lawyer is not paid by the hour but rather receives payment from a part of the claimant’s award. These lawyers are hard to find though. They have to work without compensation for an extended period of time and are only paid if they win the case.

Keep in mind that lawyers who ask for payments upfront might not believe that your case will be successful. Upfront payments can indicate that your case is weak and will surely cost you a pretty penny. Before choosing a lawyer, make sure that he/she is willing to accept contingent fee arrangements.

Not Meeting the Attorney in Person Before Hiring Them

Most people depend on what they read and hear when it comes to hiring a lawyer. They even rush into hiring a lawyer without meeting them in person. This practice should be avoided.

You must be comfortable speaking freely with your attorney about any concerns you might have about the case. Don’t be satisfied speaking with a lawyer via phone calls or emails. Having a proper face to face conversation with your prospective lawyer is vital. Meeting the lawyer in person will help you establish trust and confidence.

In a personal injury case, you and your lawyer will be working together closely, so establishing a healthy relationship is necessary. During a face to face consultation with your lawyer, remember to ask questions that will help you understand your rights as a victim.

Depending on Personal Connections

Having a friend who knows someone that practices law is not a strong enough reason to hire that person. This connection may seem convenient for you, but it is not the best choice. Choosing a lawyer to represent you should be based on their knowledge and experience in cases similar to yours.

However, that doesn’t mean you should immediately reject them as legal counsel. You can try to assess whether they are capable of handling your case. If, however, you think the attorney lacks experience, it is alright to pass on his or her services. You are a paying client, and it is your right to obtain an attorney who can best represent you.

Not Taking Time to Consider if You Really Need a Lawyer

Not all personal injury claims require a lawyer and you should carefully consider whether or not it’s beneficial to hire one. One factor that can affect your decision is determining the at-fault party. In this situation, a lawyer can help you figure out who’s at-fault through circumstantial and direct evidence. They can also help you protect your rights and defend you from counterclaims.

Another factor that will determine whether you need a lawyer is when the accident involves multiple parties. A lawyer’s expertise is crucial for these cases. The more people involved, the more complicated the case becomes.

Takeaway

Your case could benefit from an attorney as long as you find one who can properly represent you. By avoiding the common mistakes mentioned, you can rest assured that you’ll find a lawyer that meets your unique needs. With a seasoned personal injury lawyer by your side, your chances of winning the case will increase.