STEPHEN ODZER ANNOUNCES BT SUPPLIES WEST STRATEGIC ACQUISITION Of OK UNIFORMS Co

BT Supplies West, Inc., a wholesale office supply, furniture and cleaning supply retailer, announced today the acquisition of Ok Uniform Co., an 85-year old family-owned manufacturer and retailer of medical scrubs, industrial wear and food-service uniforms based in New York City. The successful corporate acquisition was spearheaded by Stephen Odzer, of BT Supplies West, Inc.

For over 30 years Stephen Odzer has been at the forefront in the wholesale distribution space servicing the healthcare, hospitality and restaurant industries on the market across the US. The company’s acquisition of Ok Uniform, founded in 1938, highlights BT Supplies West’s commitment to providing the industry’s most competitive prices and comprehensive product range on the market. With the addition of Ok Uniform, BT Supplies West will broaden its support of professional customers within the food service, hospitality, maintenance, repair and operations, property management and service business sectors.

“BT Supplies West strives to exceed all customer expectations and deliver superior results,” said Stephen Odzer, who oversaw the acquisition. “With the acquisition of Ok Uniform, a well-known family-owned business that has served the New York City area for over 75 years, BT Supplies West adds a strong partner in our journey to reach those lofty goals. Together, we are laser-focused on providing a robust catalog of high-quality products and cost-savings options to support our diverse professional services clientele.”

Stephen Odzer has been in the distribution business for over 30 years. An entrepreneur who started his first company at age 18, Odzer was named the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2000 in the area of distribution. Now at the helm of BT Supplies, Odzer’s company serves as a leading supplier in online office products, including in the areas of office furniture, maintenance and breakroom supplies, technology products and cleaning and janitorial supplies.

“At BT Supplies West our goal is to make the day-to-day running of your office or business go as smoothly as possible,” said Odzer. “We are excited to welcome Avi and Ezra Cohen, long-time friends and truly exceptional individuals, and the Ok Uniform brand to the BT Supplies West family as we work together to support essential industry workers across the U.S. and internationally, including healthcare, janitorial and restaurant personnel.”

Ok Uniform Co. is a fourth-generation family-owned and operated company founded by Polish immigrant Morris Cohen in 1938. Cohen began his career in New York City as a union fabric cutter in 1913. By 1975, his company launched a brick and mortar retail store, selling dry goods, industrial work wear, military, security, formal wear and culinary uniforms. Ok Uniform became the exclusive distributor for world-renowned brands Levi’s, Carhartt and Pointer. Today the company is one of the primary suppliers for the ‘Made in NYC’ film and television production industry. Ezra Cohen, Vice President of Sales at Ok Uniform and the founder’s grandson, will continue to serve in his current role.

“My grandfather, Ivan Cohen served at the helm of our family’s business for over 50 years and was beloved by our customers and suppliers, known for his love of people and encyclopedic knowledge of the apparel industry” said Ezra Cohen, Vice President of Sales, Ok Uniform. “We are excited to join the BT Supplies West, Inc. family as we continue to provide high quality products to support the professional services industry. We share a commitment to excellence and establishing long-term customer relationships, which sets both companies apart in our industry.”

For a detailed list of the items BT Supplies West, Inc. now offers through OK Uniform, please visit www.okuniform.com.