Steven Franz Is The Follow-Your-Dreams 101

What makes social influencers unique? Why are people inclined to watch them, hear them, or follow them? What does it take to become a successful influencer? It’s hard to determine an accurate answer to these questions because it can vary drastically.

However, we will take you on a ride with Steven Franz to see if you got some idea! Are you ready? Let’s begin!

Our story starts with a young teenaged boy who decided that he didn’t want to waste his high school years. What did he do? Aced his SAT’s and THEA to clarify for Associates Degrees in Paralegal. This led him to get enrolled in St. Austin University of Texas. There, he worked with the Texas State Government while pursuing his Bachelor’s Degree as Political Science Major! Next thing you know? After becoming the youngest graduate, he was working with Congress in Washington D.C. A little nudge in the right path, and he was in the Federal Government! All while the future influencer entered his early twenties at best.

Then came the day- Steven is checking out videos of influencers over YouTube. What he saw, he couldn’t believe it! The young hustling Youtubers he has seen in the past have managed to accumulate an astonishing number of followers! It’s astounding! How did that happen? Of course, the resilience, to never back off and to give your 100%. So, what did Steven do? Before you could realize it, he took the mantle of a young social media influencer and content creator!

That’s right! He decided to own what he always wanted to be and discovered his passion. It was bold of him to jump into a new side suddenly! But maybe that’s from his sky diving habits with over 90 jumps. Taking a risk and enjoying the thrill of excitement, of unknown challenges that lay ahead!

As our rising influencer starts posting videos, he begins to see a positive response. Some of his videos did really well. He even experimented by becoming Lil Pump, Joe Exotic, and whathaveyou! For the sake of content and to inspire all of us out there, he got a Lil Nas lookalike to hijack a music event! Could you believe this guy?

It’s as if he likes diving headfirst into trouble! The pranks, the questions! Well, once again, perhaps we should blame his scuba diving license, and over 150 logged dives! The sensational social influencer never stops! Now he’s traveling worldwide as he seeks to collaborate with other content creators and bring fitness right to his channel for your screens.

It’s exactly what the eccentric content creator says:



“You can’t be afraid to stand out and take advantage when you see an opportunity. Life is too short. People are working hard to be in the position you dream about every day, so don’t give up. For me, success is not a destination but rather a never-ending chase.”

Well, you heard him, folks! Now, go out there and grab your opportunity!