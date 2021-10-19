Studies have shown that 91% of Americans have some kind of tooth decay. Virtually all adults have decay and over 25% of them have cavities that are yet to be treated. Americans may well be known for having very strong teeth but it would appear that dentists are now seeing a different side to the story. By the time the average American reaches the age of 65, 96% of them will have tooth decay. Of course, it’s not really about what Americans are doing wrong though, it’s about how healthcare can do better. A lot of people don’t visit the dentist purely because they don’t have easy access to one. On top of this, people who do not have good healthcare coverage may not be able to access a dentist even if they live close to one.

Health Coverage

The statistics are not worse in Canada, in fact, they are much better. A lot of this comes down to convenience. Throughout major cities and provinces, there are plenty of local practices, like the Sierra Dental office in Calgary, which improves accessibility.

The prevalence of untreated dental cavities is much higher in non-Hispanic males as well. A national survey was done to obtain all of this information and when you break it all down, you will soon find that the information is very interesting, to say the least. When you look at things on an even deeper level, you will also find that around 19% of people who are over the age of 65 don’t have any teeth at all. If you look at people who are over the age of 75, you will see that this rises to over 26%.

What Can People Do?

If you want to make sure that you are not compromising when it comes to your dental care, then you need to make sure that you do your part to make sure that your teeth are getting looked after. This means brushing them twice a day and it also means flossing. If you do not use mouthwash, then now is the time for you to also change that because it has a significant impact on all aspects of your dental health: cavity prevention, bad breath, tooth decay, plaque. Of course, if you do not have a dentist yet either then this also needs to change and finding the right one for you is essential. If you do not have a good dentist then this will make it hard for you to know if you have cavities until it is too late, and this is the last thing that you need.

Of course, it’s never been easier for you to try and get the support you need when it comes to your dental health. If your dental health isn’t as good as it could be then cutting back on soda might help, until you are able to get booked in with a dentist who can provide you with the advice you need to turn your dental health around.