Success Coach Derek Moneyberg shares 5 Ways to Increase Your Value at Work and Communicate It Better

What does increasing your value at work mean? And how do you do it? Shouldn’t your hard work and experience speak for you? According to Success Coach Derek Moneyberg, you must communicate to your employer that you are valuable to the organization and that losing you would be a huge loss to the company.

Moneyberg is an entrepreneur and success coach who teaches his clients how to succeed in their existing careers and attain financial freedom. According to Moneyberg, though working for yourself is the ultimate route to financial freedom; however, if you are working in a full-time job then increasing your value at work is something you cannot ignore. He states that your communication skills play a significant role in shaping your career, and there are ways in which you can increase your value as well as convey it. Let’s delve:

Be an expert at something

Successful people always have that one additional attribute that sets them apart from the rest. Moneyberg shares that if you want to increase your value, you should have that one skill that makes you stand out. Be an expert at something that is important to the organization, such that you are the go-to person for it. This will make you invaluable to your organization, as they know that replacing you will be difficult.

He further recommends writing and sharing thought leadership articles in different publications, taking extra courses to improve your knowledge, participating in industry events to nurture your expertise, and position yourself high within your organization and industry.

Being an expert in your field also opens the doors for additional entrepreneurial income, states Derek Moneyberg. During challenging times when layoffs and salary cuts become a norm, your independent income can be your biggest savior as it is not tied to your employer.

Simplify overcomplicated processes

We sometimes find that the existing ways of work are often time-consuming, frustrating, and costly. Look for ways to simplify or upgrade them so that you reduce the time, effort, and costs expended on it, advises Moneyberg.

Find ways to streamline your organization’s business workflow to reduce any delays while improving your clients’ experiences. This will establish you as a resourceful team member and free up your time to focus on other activities within the organization.

You should, however, note that your work will generally not speak for you, Moneyberg cautions. You have to speak up for yourself and ensure that management understands the effort you put into your work and all the good results you produce.

Improve your selling skills

Adding sales to your skillset is necessary, even if your job description does not explicitly state it. Whenever you pitch a new idea to your organization or pitch the organization to third parties, you need to get the buy-in. Even when you’re looking for a promotion or a pay rise, you will have to pitch for yourself and your contribution to the organization.

You have to be ready with answers to any tough questions asked, Moneyberg opines. Developing personal selling skills also prepares you for an entrepreneurial plunge. As per Moneyberg, selling is an indispensable business skill that gives you a leg up, where you go, whichever career path you choose.

Go above and beyond your duties

One of the fastest and best ways to get into the management’s good books is to go above and beyond your duties. Doing a small bit more than what is expected of you will go a long way in increasing your value at work.

Moneyberg advises his clients to go that extra mile at their workplace. For instance, if you’re in the marketing team and have been asked to develop a marketing idea for a product, come up with one or two extra ideas and give the management a few options to choose from, he explains.

Expand your network

Networking is one of the most decisive things anyone can do, says Moneyberg.

According to him, you should not limit your interactions to the people in your team or department. Talk to people in other departments, even if what they do is different from what you do. Working hard and being a competent employee is necessary, but you also have to be a likable person who fits in with your organization’s corporate culture. Sit next to someone you don’t know during lunch, strike a conversation with a colleague in the lift, or even invite a coworker for coffee after work once in a while.

This way, you create a connection with people who can connect you to opportunities down the road, Moneyberg concludes.