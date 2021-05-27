Choosing the right equipment plays a big part in Airsoft. Of course, the replica and the balls are the basic elements to be taken care of first. However, you should also consider the clothing used during the game itself. Tactical clothing is an ideal solution to ensure proper camouflage and comfort in difficult conditions. For an airsoft enthusiast, it is an essential piece of equipment. Find out what you need to know!

What are the advantages of tactical clothing for airsoft enthusiasts?

During airsoft games, in addition to the replica, ammunition, or other accessories – the clothing itself plays an important role. It determines how fast the opponent can spot you. Often a very short moment decides about victory or defeat, which should be taken into account. The tactical clothing available on the market has several advantages that make it a much better choice than your normal clothes.

Most solutions are characterised primarily by the high durability and quality of the material itself. This is an extremely important issue, as airsoft games often take place in quite difficult terrain, such as forests, abandoned buildings, or specially prepared fields with obstacles and covers. Tactical clothing will not only ensure comfort during combat but will also last for a much longer time, as it is intended for intensive use.

Tactical clothing for airsoft is of course usually designed to be as invisible as possible. Depending on the environment, with the proper uniform, you may be able to create a visibility advantage. Tactical clothing with camouflage is an incredibly popular solution among airsoft enthusiasts. It is also worth remembering that it is not such a big expense.

Which tactical clothing to choose for airsoft?

A lot depends on personal preferences, budget, and the place where the game is to take place. You should consider which elements of tactical clothing you might need. The basis is of course a camouflage shirt or sweatshirt. There are many suitable solutions intended both for the forest and for urban areas. This way you may adjust your equipment to gain some advantage over the opponent.

The upper parts of tactical clothing are usually characterised by appropriate camouflage, durable material, and resistance to water or wind. Airsoft games may take place in difficult conditions and it is important to prepare for this. Otherwise, the effectiveness simply decreases.

Among the available tactical clothing, you may also find various types of jackets – this is, of course, an additional layer that is supposed to protect from the cold and rain. Here, too, manufacturers have decided to use various types of camouflage. It is necessary to choose the clothing specific to your preferences.

Tactical clothing also includes special trousers – also with appropriate patterns. Some models also have knee pads, which help when playing in the field. Bandanas, caps, balaclavas, and other head accessories are optional items that may be added to the overall outfit. These are also very good solutions when the temperature is not too high.

Should you have several sets of tactical clothing?

In airsoft, the games take place in very different locations. These can be buildings, specially prepared fields, or quite heavy forests (in any weather). To this end, some enthusiasts have several sets of tactical clothing that are designed for specific conditions.

Camouflage for the forest differs strongly from urban camouflage. Manufacturers are constantly bringing new solutions to the market – often offering even better quality and giving less visibility to the enemy. A lot depends here on personal preferences, as tactical clothing must be, above all, comfortable.

Airsoft games are usually very intense and dynamic – so mobility has to be taken into account. You should also consider buying different sets of tactical clothing for summer and winter. This way you may easily cope in all conditions. When it comes to the camouflage itself – it depends on the place where you most often play with other airsoft enthusiasts. Here, too, you may decide to prepare 2 different sets – urban and forest. Budget, preferences, and the style of the play itself have the biggest influence here.