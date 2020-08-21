Tarot Card Readings Online: 10 Best Websites To Get an Accurate Tarot Card Reading for Free

Tarot card readings let you gain insight into your present, past, and future. To receive a tarot card reading online, questions are formulated by an experienced psychic, and the cards are used to divine answers. Reading tarot cards is another type of cartomancy also known as fortune-telling.

Best Websites for Tarot Readings by Experts:

Websites and apps for 100% free tarot card readings by computer software:

5 Best Websites for an Online Tarot Reading

1. Kasamba – Best Tarot Readings from Experienced Psychics

Kasamba.com has an entire tarot cards guide letting you know what you are getting into before getting an official reading. It goes into depth about the meaning of each card. The website has an entire section for tarot readings advisors. They are accessible through live chatting, email, phone calling. Each tarot readers’ profile talks about the different types of services they offer and whether they specialize in tarot reading. Kasamba has one of the most moderate prices in the industry. You can get a tarot reading online from $1.99/min to $23.99. Kasamba online tarot reading is designed with the most interesting features meant to give your stay on the site worthwhile.

Features:

• A responsive customer service section

• A functional mobile App meant to work on both iOS and Android devices

• A secured payment system

• 100% confidential chat guarantee with your chosen psychic

• Best tarot cards readers guaranteed

2. Keen – Cheapest tarot card readings online

Keen.com is an online tarot reading platform founded on the belief that every human has the right to seek spiritual guidance. They are out to help people to achieve that aim through an accurate tarot card reading.

You are meant to have access to professional online tarot card reading services that cut across niche like love and relationship, Life Coaching, Happiness psychics, Astrology, Numerology, e. t. c. The prices just like the others are very much considerate. Many professional tarot card readers charge from between $1.99/min to $30.00/min. It ranges depending on if they are known for having good online psychic reading reviews.

Features:

• 3 mins Free Time

• An Educative article on tarot cards reading to get you acquainted.

• A Mobile App that works on both Android and iOS platforms.

• A responsive customer service section.

• Free Horoscopes

3. Oranum – Spiritual Card Readers By Live Video Chat

Oranum.com has proved to be the best online tarot reading platform in the world today. The website design has one of the most seamless website user interface thus, providing a convenient easy-to-use-web platform.

The online tarot card reading section of this website comes with an exciting subsection like spirit speakers, Golden Eyes, Love Psychics, career advisor, Intuitive Advisor, e.t.c. The prices range from $5/min to $29.99/min depending on the psychic you have chosen.

Features:

• 10 minutes free trial

• Payments on time and every 15 days for their psychics.

• Live Support Chat for Psychics

• Online Training

• 24/7 Live Support for customers

• Multiple language options

4. AskNow – Tarot Readings by Phone

AskNow.com connects you with one of the most talented psychics from all works of life anytime. The website has a section specifically dedicated to tarot articles covering subjects like the science behind the tarot, misunderstood cards, landscape of tarot, and the different card meanings.

Their pricing starts from as low as $1/min – $16/min. Some of their online tarot card reading categories you are likely to find on the site are Spiritualist, Zodiac Expert, Intuitive, Empath, and Tarot Expert.

Features:

• Multiple Language options.

• Android and iOS compatibility.

• 10 mins free time (depending on how much time you purchased)

• Responsive Customer Care

• Money back guarantee

Features:

• Android and iOS Compatibility

• Multiple Language options

• Responsive customer care

Tarot Card Readings Explained

Tarot Cards are known by many names: Troche, Tarock, or Trionfi. It is just like every other card game e.g. Italian tarocchini, Austrian Königrufen, or French Tarot whose origin can be traced back to mid 15th century Europe. The divination of the Tarot cards can be traced to the late 18th century where it was rumored to have been used for occultic activities.

Like every common card game, the tarot card game has four suits differentiated by regions:

• German suits in Central Europe

• French suits in Northern Europe

• German suits in Central Europe

• Latin suits in Southern Europe

Of all the four suits, each had contained 14 cards namely:

• Ace – Contains ten pip cards carefully numbered from one to ten.

• Four face cards – those cards contain King, Queen, Knight, and Jack/Knave/Page

The tarot comes with an additional 21 cards and yet another single card called the “Fool”, which is actually popular among psychics. The Fool card can be played during the game to being followed suit. It is still popular in Europe as a regular fun card game without associating it to occultism.

How is Tarot Card Reading Beneficial?

Some people are still skeptical about the honesty of tarot card reading, a situation that has made them doubt the whole process. But nevertheless, there are those who still believe in the procedure and have claimed it had been very beneficial to them in all aspects of lives: health, finance, love life, e.t.c. Below, we have listed some proven benefits of tarot card reading.

• Clarity in life

Tarot cards enthusiasts had believed that it helps them find clarity in their life when one is aware of what is going on in their lives. A tarot card reading provides you with the privilege of knowing which direction your life is going.

• Decision Making

It helps them in the decision-making process; it gives an accurate time, method, or approach needed to make a certain decision. That way, the outcome will be seamless.

How We Researched Tarot Websites

We have quite a number of premium tools that we have deployed in the cause of this review. First, we searched through the online keyword finder for the popular tarot reading online platforms, and the results we got were taken to social media – twitter for confirmation and subsequent modeling by those who have had an encounter with any of the platforms. Those testimonies from our online correspondents are also what we used to rank these platforms as seen in this review.

What are Tarot Cards?

Tarot cards are 18th-century practice used mainly for reading meaning into the past, present, and future. Though before now, it was just an ordinary card game played mainly in European countries. Revealing a card might explain past, present, future events.

What do Tarot Readings Reveal?

What the tarot card readings reveal depends on what you want the reader to reveal. It has the ability to see through the present past and future.

What Makes a Good Tarot Card Reader?

What makes a good tarot reader is his/her ability to tell an accurate meaning from the card and not just reading from a script.