Tedi Ticic Named as ‘One of the Best Cryptocurrency Traders’ in Europe Today

May 25, 2021: Tedi Ticic, a professional cryptocurrency trader who has been engaged in the market since 2016, was this week named as ‘One of the Best Cryptocurrency Traders’ in Europe today.

Arriving at the title after five-years of hard work and dedication to learning everything there is to know about the art of cryptocurrency, Tedi believes that crypto is one of the most unifying and equalizing money-making options out there for people around the world.

“I come from a small country, Croatia, where I felt that cryptocurrency was my way to make a name for myself in international markets,” said Tedi. “By getting into crypto back in 2016, when it was still unrecognized, I have completely changed the trajectory of my life forever. I want people in other small countries around the world to know that they can do the same, too.”

Tedi uses his years of experience accompanied by detailed research of cryptocurrencies to make his trading calls every day. He also leverages personal research and experience, as someone who is heralded as a father of crypto investment today in 2021.

“I share my experiences and insight with followers on social media so there is total transparency around my journey,” said Tedi. “Cryptocurrency is going to continue to change our world forever. It’s not too late to get in on the action; in fact, it’s just in the beginning stages.”

Tedi concluded by stating that crypto is a ‘consistently rewarding market and will continue to exponentially grow in the years to come.’ First investing into the market as a way to avoid currency exchanges, the universality of crypto is changing lives for the better.

