The 4 Best Nootropics Reddit Can’t Get Enough Of

In the world of supplements, one of the newest crazes is a group of supplements known as Nootropics. Some people may refer to them as ‘Cognitive Enhancers’, while others may simply call them ‘Smart Drugs’, but whatever they are called, the general goal of most Nootropics is to:

Boost cognitive performance

Increase your ability to and length that you can focus

Improve your memory and even stave off the loss of memory that comes with aging

Boost your energy levels while reducing your overall fatigue

Reduce stress and anxiety

They can do many more things than that in some circumstances, but those are generally the promises that Nootropics make. While many people may refer to Nootropic supplements as ‘Smart Drugs’, they are actually not drugs, generally, and are made up of natural ingredients.

But if you are familiar with the supplement market, you know that knockoffs, snake oils, and grifters run rampant, advertising multiple exotic ingredients that supposedly provide magical, miracle cures for all that may afflict your brain. They’ll promise to replace your psychotropic medications, cure your dementia, and get rid of that pesky ADHD that has been bothering you since you were a child.

They are likely lying to you.

So how do you discover what Nootropics are actually of value? Well, Reddit can actually be a great resource for this. Subreddits like r/Nootropics are a great resource where real customers are discussing their very real results with various Nootropics. But instead of forcing you to wade through pages upon pages of posts about all kinds of supplements, we’ve compiled four of the best Nootropics Reddit consistently praises, and they are:

Top 4 Nootropics According to Reddit

NooCube – The Best Nootropic for focus and wallet Hunter Focus – The Strong Nootropic money can buy Mind Lab Pro – The Best Nootropic for both performance and dietary reasons Brain Pill – Great Nootropic for both focus and memory

#1. NooCube – The Best Nootropic for Your Focus and Wallet

All of the Nootropics on this list are great products that will give your brain a boost in focus and will likely assist in memory retention as well. So, when deciding which of these Nootropics to try out, you might want to consider some of the tertiary benefits beyond just what the pills claim they do. In this case, affordability is definitely a factor.

Enter NooCube, probably the most affordable Nootropic on the market that also provides a great boost to your cognitive function. NooCube starts off with the lowest price on this list for a one-month supply at $59.99, but things get even better when you start looking at the bulk orders. Not only are there discounted rates for NooCube when purchased in bulk, but there are also a number of free bottles as well. In fact, for less than $180, NooCube will give you 6 bottles that are shipped for free. That’s less than $30 a bottle. When you factor in a no-questions-asked return policy for up to 60-days, there’s really no reason to not give NooCube a try.

Unless, of course, NooCube didn’t do anything, because even a cheap deal is pointless if it serves no function. So, what does NooCube claim to do? NooCube advertises that it will boost cognitive function by boosting:

Your memory

Your focus

Your ability to process language

Your problem-solving skills

Your capacity for learning

The thing is, there is some truth to this, but NooCube is most specifically focused on, well, focus. Most of the ingredients in NooCube are great focus boosters, but with boosted focus, it is likely you will see a boost to memory, language, problem-solving, and learning as well. Most of the ingredients in NooCube are proven effective, although there are a couple in the pill that may not do what they claim.

Still, at only 2 pills a day, NooCube will show results while being all-natural and side-effect-free.

Ingredients

Resveratrol

Cat’s Claw

L-Theanine

Bacopa Monnieri

L-Tyrosine

Oat Straw

Alpha-GPC

Huperzine A

Benefits

Alpha-GPC, a neurotransmitter you definitely want: Seeing Alpha-GPC on the list of ingredients is definitely a plus. Alpha-GPC is a neurotransmitter, meaning that it helps carry ‘messages’ from one nerve cell to another, which means your brain is processing information faster. This is why NooCube is a great product for focus, as Alpha-GPC has been shown in clinical studies to improve cognitive function in users.

Experience a boost in blood flow to keep your mind energized and alert: So, one of the things that make NooCube stand out, besides the Alpha-GPC, is the amount of blood flow enhancers in the supplement. For example, ingredients like Cat’s Claw, Oat Straw, and Resveratrol are proven to increase blood flow, which not only transports more oxygen to the brain, thus allowing it to function better, but will also lead to a natural boost of energy without the need for stimulants. We can also see amino acids like L-Theanine and L-Tyrosine, which aid in the needed protein synthesis to make your brain function better, and if your body is synthesizing protein, it is also experiencing a rush of energy. Furthermore, not only does L-Theanine provide a calming effect on the brain, but L-Tyrosine has been shown to improve memory in individuals suffering from decreased dopamine levels.

Doesn’t require a strict regimen: The other great thing about NooCube is that the ingredients list is rather small, which means it is less likely to interfere with other diets, supplements, and medications. Furthermore, you don’t have to follow a strict routine when taking NooCube. Two a day is recommended, but if you feel the need to increase or decrease the amount, you’ll be fine.

Pros and Cons

NooCube is a product that is definitely worth trying out, as it provides such benefits as:

Improving focus and cognition with ingredients like Alpha-GPC

Increasing the flow of blood so that the brain gets the oxygen it needs

Providing a boost of energy without adding stimulants to the mix

Working in less than 45 minutes after taking, but having results that will last nearly 10 hours

Providing a low price tag with free shipping

Providing a risk-free, 60-day money-back guarantee

With that in mind, we mentioned that there are a few ingredients that may lack some scientific backing, like:

Huperzine A

Cat’s Claw

L-Tyrosine only shows memory benefits in individuals with low dopamine but doesn’t have that effect on individuals with normal dopamine levels

Furthermore, there are a couple of other negatives to consider, like:

Cons

Some users, though rare, have experienced side effects like headaches, mild nausea, and even a decrease in blood pressure

NooCube must be purchased through the official website

Click here for the Lowest Price on Noocube

#2. Hunter Focus – The Strongest Nootropic Money Can Buy

Some people want a supplement with only a couple of ingredients so they can stack it with other Nootropics and create their own supplement plan. Other people want a Nootropic that is chalked full of powerful, proven ingredients that will provide them a one-stop-shop with powerful results. If you are in the latter of these types of people, Hunter Focus may be the Nootropic for you.

Hunter Focus comes from the supplement company Hunter Evolve. It is a cognitive function supplement that is not only really high in ingredients, but also comes with a much higher recommended dosage. For absolute peak performance, Hunter Focus wants you to take the supplement twice a day, 3 times in the morning and 3 times in the afternoon. While the ingredients in Hunter Focus are all-natural, and while it is not uncommon for users of Nootropics to set their own dosage, due to the power and amount of ingredients in Hunter Focus, it is recommended to consult with an expert before increasing the dosage, and this is extra true if you are on other medications.

With more ingredients, though, comes more results, and Hunter Focus tells its users that it will improve cognitive function in 6 distinct ways, such as:

A boost to energy so that your brain stays active

A boost to focus

Optimal capacity for learning from the increased focus and energy

A better, more level mood

A memory enhanced from improved focus

Generally higher levels of creativity

While this amount of promises may seem suspect, the ingredients in Hunter Focus actually do tend to stand the test of clinical trials and scientific scrutiny, so the promises that Hunter Focus makes do seem valid.

Now, with something this powerful and offering this much quality, it is expected that you will pay quite a bit more. Hunter Focus runs about $78 for a single month, and the bulk deals are not as impressive, only offering free world shipping after $200 has been spent.

Ingredients

Ashwagandha

Lion’s Mane Mushroom

Passionflower

Citicoline

L-Theanine

N-Acetyl-L-Carnitine

Bacopa Monnieri

Phosphatidylserine

Maritime Pine Bark Extract

Gingko Biloba

Caffeine Andryhous

Spanish Sage

Panax Ginseng

Vitamin B9

Vitamin B6

Vitamin C

Vitamin B12

Vitamin K2

Vitamin D3

Benefits

Give your brain the neuroprotection it needs to continue functioning, even in older ages: Being neuroprotective means something has the quality of keeping your brain fresh and functioning. Hunter Focus provides a couple of key ingredients that keep your brain protected from the effects of aging. For starters, Phosphatidylserine is a phospholipid that actually coats the brain cells, protecting them from the effects of aging, and keeping your brain sharp and strong. Vitamin D3 has also been shown to keep the brain young, healthy, and functioning, allowing improved memory and better overall cognitive function.

Boost your energy and mood with proven ingredients: Okay, let’s be real. Caffeine is a common ingredient in anything that promises to improve your focus and energy. While this may feel gimmicky, and while there are many supplements that take this too far, Hunter Focus includes caffeine because caffeine does provide the mind with energy. It is a commonly used ingredient for a reason. With that said, some people feel a certain uneasiness at caffeine in supplements, as they are afraid of jitteriness and nervousness. Thankfully, Hunter Focus has L-Theanine, Ashwagandha, and Lion’s Mane Mushroom, all of which are shown to reduce anxiety and improve focus. These ingredients, while providing their own benefits, will also help counteract any negative side effects of caffeine.

We’ve seen these ingredients, but they are still great: Hunter Focus has some of the ingredients we saw in Mind Lab Pro, but considering Mind Lab Pro is a great product, this is not a bad thing. Lion’s Mane Mushroom, B Vitamins, L-Theanine, and Citicoline, to name a few, are present, and these are great ingredients for the mind. However, we also have more Vitamins, like Vitamin C, D3, and K2 that provide their own distinct benefits, and Ashwagandha is a powerhouse ingredient when it comes to the brain.

Pros and Cons

There is absolutely no doubt why Hunter Focus is one of the best Nootropics Reddit praises time and time again because it:

Improves cognitive function in such a comprehensive way that there is no way you won’t see results

Contains ingredients that are backed by clinical trials and science, thus making it a trustworthy product

Has neuroprotective qualities, so it will help you in both the short-term and the long-term

With this in mind, there are some downsides to consider, like:

Cons

Hunter Focus must be purchased from its official website

Hunter Focus is expensive, there is no way around that, and the bulk orders don’t offer that many benefits

Caffeine and Panax Ginseng have been tied to certain issues with sleeplessness and insomnia, so if you suffer from those ailments, maybe choose a different supplement, and also be careful how late you take Hunter Focus

Click here for the Lowest Price on Hunter Focus

#3- Mind Lab Pro – The Best Nootropic for Both Performance and Dietary Reasons

In the Venn Diagram of people who are looking for Nootropics and people who have specific diets, there is generally quite a bit of crossover. And while many Nootropic supplements offer great active ingredients that can provide many terrific benefits, you’ll generally find that they either have inactive ingredients that may not be soy, dairy, or gluten-free, may use gelatin-based capsules that are not appropriate for vegan or vegetarian diets, or they may just use too much caffeine, thus violating the needs of users who are caffeine-sensitive or suffer from sleeplessness or anxiety.

This is where Mind Lab Pro comes in. It is not only free of almost all general allergens (gluten, soy, dairy, etc.), but it is also vegan/vegetarian-friendly and is even able to offer all of its benefits without having to use caffeine. However, it isn’t towards the top of this list just because it is great for your dietary concerns. Mind Lab Pro is also a powerful Nootropic made from effective, all-natural ingredients that will help:

Boost your energy and mood

Improve your mental clarity and make you more focused

Provide a boost to your memory by improving your overall cognitive performance

The best thing is that you will start experiencing these benefits within 30 minutes of taking the pill. The recommended dosage of Mind Lab Pro is 2 pills a day, but with many Nootropics, dosages can be slightly lowered or raised based on your own personal needs and diet.

Now, of the supplements on this list, Mind Lab Pro may not be the cheapest at $70 for a single-month supply, but discounts come with bulk orders and may even come with free shipping.

Ingredients

Lion’s Mane Mushroom (100% Organic)

Bacopa Monnieri

Maritime Pine Bark

L-Theanine

N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine

Rhodiola Rosea

Phosphatidylserine

Vitamin B9

Vitamin B6

Citicoline

Vitamin B12

Benefits

Amino Acids and Shrooms are great for the brain: When you are shopping around for Nootropics, Lion’s Mane Mushroom is a great ingredient to see. Lion’s Mane Mushroom has been shown in clinical trials to not only assist in improving mood and even reducing the symptoms of depression, but with this newfound calm and focus, it will also help improve your overall ability to commit things to memory. Amino Acids are also a great supplement for your brain. You may think of Amino Acids when you think of protein synthesis, which you may associate with weight loss and muscle gain, but protein synthesis is also tied to a boost in cognitive function, allowing your brain to work harder, and longer.

Calming effects to reduce stress and anxiety: There are a couple of ingredients in Mind Lab Pro that are also great for helping out with your day-to-day stress and anxiety, which will exhaust your mind and keep you from performing your best. Rhodiola Rosea has been shown to calm the mind and relieve the user of stress in clinical trials, and L-Theanine, a common ingredient in Green Tea, is also scientifically connected to a reduction in anxiety and a drastic improvement in cognitive function.

Citicoline is a powerful ingredient when it comes to reversing the effects of aging on the brain: We all grow old, and, with age, our brains will lose the sharpness and the memory of our youth. Citicoline has actually been tested and used to reduce the effects of Alzheimer’s and Dementia, which means it can have amazing effects on the brain in relation to memory retention. Similarly, Bacopa Monnieri has had similar clinical trials and uses, so the two ingredients together should provide a powerful boost to memory.

If your metabolism is working, you will have more energy: You may see the B Vitamins on the ingredients list and think of energy drinks, and you’d be right. B Vitamins are useful in energizing the mind and body, but B Vitamins are not a source of energy themselves. Rather, B Vitamins assist your body in metabolizing things like fat, which in turn give your mind and body more energy. Vitamins B6 and B12 are not produced in the body, so the fact that this supplement provides them is even better.

Pros and Cons

Mind Lab Pro is one of the best Nootropics Reddit consistently praises because it:

Reduces fatigue and boosts your energy, but not with caffeine, but by boosting your metabolism and blood flow

Has powerful ingredients that reverse the effects of aging on the brain

Increases focus with ingredients clinically shown to help with focus

Has ingredients that reduce anxiety and stress

Is great for almost any kind of dietary concern

Comes with a 60-Day, money-back guarantee and has discounts and free shipping on bulk orders

With all of this in mind, there are a few things that even the staunchest defender of Mind Lab Pro would tell you, like:

Cons

Mind Lab Pro should not be taken by anyone who is pregnant or nursing

Mind Lab Pro has a fair amount of common Nootropic ingredients, and for this reason, it should not be taken with other cognitive enhancers

Even with the bulk discounts, Mind Lab Pro is not the cheapest option out there

There are no free samples of Mind Lab Pro

Click here for the Lowest Price on Mind Lab Pro

#4. Brain Pill – Great Nootropic to Boost Memory and Focus

When it comes to reducing mental fatigue, brain fog, and increasing energy and focus, many people would love to see a product that does this without caffeine, as caffeine does come with a few side effects and can even be a little addictive. Furthermore, customers would also prefer a pill that not only boosts function but legitimately helps with memory. Brain Pill may be the solution for all three of these, and this might be the reason Brain Pill is one of the best Nootropics according to Reddit.

Brain Pill markets itself as a dual-benefit pill. Half of the ingredients in Brain Pill are used to specifically help with mental fatigue and focus, while the other half are there to help your brain retain information to improve your memory. There are even neuroprotective agents at work, providing long-term benefits to your mental cognition as well.

Brain Pill is another supplement that has a relatively simple dosage at only 2 pills a day, but due to the inclusion of Vinpocetine, it is advised that you follow the recommended dosage, as alterations to the dosage may cause you to experience adverse side effects as a result.

Brain Pill is not cheap, with a one-month supply costing less than $70. When ordered in a 6-month bulk, you’ll find that you save around $100 overall, though free shipping doesn’t kick in until you’ve spent at least $200.

Ingredients

Tyrosine

Citicoline

Vitamin B12

Phosphatidylserine

Vitamin B6

L-Theanine

Bacopa Monnieri

Vitamin B5

Vitamin B9

Huperzine-A

Ginkgo Biloba

Vinpocetine

DHA complex

Benefits

A boost to your focus: You’ll notice that many of the Vitamins and Amino Acids that have been featured in other products are also on display in Brain Pill. This means that you’ll get the benefit of increased blood flow, which results in more energy and more oxygen to the brain, reducing mental fatigue and brain fog. Citicoline is also back in the mix, which will keep your synapses firing and help with the neurotransmission of information, thus helping you focus.

A boost to your memory: Some ingredients we’ve seen before, like Bacopa Monnieri and Phosphatidylserine are here again, which we already know helps boost memory retention. We’ve also got Ginkgo Biloba in the mix, which has been shown to have benefits to memory retention as well as being an antioxidant that helps increase blood flow.

DHA Complex is a great ingredient we haven’t seen yet: DHA Complex is not only a great ingredient because it has been shown to help with memory and cognitive function. DHA Complex has also been shown to help with the reduction of cholesterol and fat in the body, so you can experience other health benefits for more than just your brain.

Pros and Cons

There are a number of reasons to pick up Brain Pill today, and it is one of the best Nootropic supplements on the market because:

It has proven ingredients for boosting focus while reducing the brain fog that comes from mental fatigue

It has neuroprotective ingredients that help keep your brain sharp even into old age

It comes with a 67-day, money-back guarantee, with no questions asked whatsoever

Unfortunately, like with NooCube, there are a couple of ingredients that come with a few concerns, like:

Cons

The ingredient Vinpocetine, while powerful and effective, is a synthetic ingredient and is so powerful that it is a prescription drug in Germany. Furthermore, like most powerful synthetic ingredients, there are some nasty potential side effects, like blood clotting and reduced immune system, and should absolutely be avoided by anyone who is pregnant or nursing

As mentioned above, Huperzine-A makes claims that may not be backed by science, so its efficacy is dubious

L-Tyrosine only shows benefits to memory in individuals with low dopamine levels

Click here for the Lowest Price on Brain Pill

Buyer’s Guide on Best Nootropic According To Reddit

So, what is the best Nootropic Reddit won’t stop talking about? Honestly, any one of these supplements can work for your lifestyle, it just depends on what you want. For example:

Some Redditors say that the best Nootropic is the Nootropic that promises one thing. For that reason, NooCube may be the best option, as its primary goal is to boost focus, and most of the ingredients (with a couple of exceptions) do that. It is also the best for your wallet, so that might be a reason NooCube is worth checking out.

When it comes to the efficacy and safety of ingredients, Mind Lab Pro is a great option. Not only are the ingredients in Mind Lab Pro proven effective, but the lack of dietary concerns is a big plus as well.

When it comes to strength, Hunter Focus and Brain Pill both offer powerful formulas that can really help the brain with cognitive function. Brain Pill might be a little stronger, but that is largely because of the Vinpocetine, which comes with certain side effects and concerns, which might give Hunter Focus the edge just out of safety

Ingredients To Look For and Ingredients To Avoid

Whether you want these 4 Nootropics or want to try something else out, there are a few ingredients that you want to be on the lookout for when deciding which Nootropic is best for you. These ingredients are the best because they have been generally proven in clinical trials to be effective and come with multiple benefits. These are:

Alpha GPC

DHA Complex

Lion’s Mane Mushrooms

Phosphatidylserine

B Vitamins

Amino Acids (like L-Theanine)

A few ingredients that are powerful and effective but may come with adverse side effects are:

Vinpocetine, which can increase blood flow and energy, but is a synthetic ingredient that can lower your immune system and has been linked to blood clotting

Caffeine and Panax Ginseng are great for focus and alertness, but can also lead to sleeplessness and even insomnia

There are also some ingredients that are common in Nootropics that promise the world but actually deliver very little, at least according to scientific trials. These ingredients are:

Huperzine-A

Cat’s Claw, which may also be known as Uncaria tomentosa

L-Tyrosine, but only in regards to its ability to boost memory, as it only works in individuals with low dopamine levels



The Knockoff Market

As with any supplements, there are a lot of pills out there promising the world and delivering nothing, so be very careful with knockoffs. When purchasing a Nootropic, it is usually best and safest to purchase from the official website, and all the Nootropics listed here are only available on their official websites. Don’t get ripped off by fake, synthetic ingredients.

FAQ

Where can I purchase these Nootropics?

All of the supplements on this list can only be purchased through their official websites. Beware copycats and knockoffs and make sure to visit the approved, official sites:

Are Nootropics really safe?

Largely yes, the ingredients in Nootropics are generally your standard amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, or they are simply extracts from plants that provide you those things. With that said, as listed above, there are ingredients like Vinpocetine in some Nootropics that, while powerful and effective, may have other side effects and are regulated as controlled substances in other countries. Furthermore, caffeine can be dangerous in large doses, and Vitamins B and D can build up toxic levels in the body.

What should I expect to pay for Nootropics?

Anything less than around $30 for a one-month supply is probably not a particularly powerful ingredient, so the range you should expect to pay for functioning Nootropics is between $30 and $80 per bottle.

With bulk, multi-month orders, you should expect to pay anywhere from $120 on the lower end to well over $200, but this generally comes with reduced prices on individual bottles, free bottles, and even free shipping.

Conclusion

There is a reason that Redditors can’t stop talking about Nootropics. Subreddits about the benefits and even disadvantages of Nootropics keep popping up all over the site. Reddit can be a great place to get honest, sometimes brutally so, reviews from actual customers.

With that in mind, if you do not wish to peruse the entirety of r/Nootropics, our editor’s choices are Hunter Focus, Mind Lab Pro, NooCube, and Brain Pill, in that order, though it should be restated that all these supplements come with their own specific benefits and issues, so it really does come down to the need of the individual.

Content Disclaimer:

The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website’s selling as mentioned in the above as source. The Advertising Agency and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

Advertising Agency:

Reckonsoft Ltd

https://www.reckonsoft.org

contact@reckonsoft.org