The 5 Best Employee Tracking Apps

The best employee tracking apps have been in business for decades now. But until the pandemic struck in 2019 and disrupted the way we work, most of the on-the-move tracking apps were used in trucking, parcel delivery, food and beverage delivery and other similar businesses.

Today, business owners across all industries are encouraging their employees to work remotely, wherever applicable.

Less social interaction is better!

The only important thing is to be sure your employees are working when they should be working and not wasting precious company time.

This is where the best employee tracking apps come in. In the online space, we have the Upwork tracking app for online work that records mouse clicks and keyboard strokes.

Likewise, across many industries, there are apps that can record movement, location, speed and so on. They can also send notification every time a target is accomplished.

Employee tracking apps keep getting better. They have more advanced features and they help businesses get full productivity from their employees.

Top of the pack is iDispatch. It is so simple to use, yet it has all the bells and whistles that make it “The” best employee tracking app to go for to get the full value for your money.

We shall look at it, and four other apps, in the upcoming sections.

Employee tracking software reviews

There are many employee tracking apps in the market. Choosing one for the first time can be a daunting task, especially since they all claim to be the best.

But we have done the footwork for you and we bring you 5 of the crème de la crème of tracking apps. Keep reading to see their brief reviews.

1. iDispatch Realtime tracking app – The Best Employee Tracking App in 2022

By design, this app can help you keep track of employees, communicate with them and coordinate their movement.

This is a freemium software, meaning that you can get it in the free version and still use it, but you can only track one operator/employee. Paying for the premium version unlocks more features and more usability.

The app is also available in two versions. First, there is the iDispatch Dispatcher app, which is like a replica of the main website. This app is for the administrators and the team in the office. The second one is the iDispatch Operator App. This one is for the employees in the field.

How to use iDispatch

Even with minimal computer college, you can use this app so easily. They have a detailed FAQ section that answers all questions that you might have. If you are in the delivery business, you can share tracking links with customers so that they can keep track of their items in transit.

iDispatch tracking feature

You can start with the free trial version of this app to see how you like it. You can upgrade later. The free version comes with all the features that the premium version comes with, only that they are fewer in number.

Creating an account is free of charge. To complete the sign up, you will be sent a 4-digit verification code on your mobile (SMS). You will then be required to upload a picture, fill in your email address and name.

Of course, you will have to choose your payment plan, which can be monthly or yearly. Once you are set on your side, you need to start getting your operators/employees on board.

When you are logged in, on the left side, there is a menu with tabs for home, operators, tracking, messages, user management, settings, and notifications and so on.

To start tracking your employees, just click the Operators tab. It will take you to a window where you can create a tracking link, send it to the operator through email or SMS.

When they allow the link to access their mobile device, you can track them easily. You can see where they are, their direction and their speed. You can also share this link with other people so that they can track the same operator.

Messaging feature

The messaging feature is the main way of communicating with your operators. Thus, it is very important! You can also attach images and documents to the messages. You can also click on the GPS icon in the messaging window to send a new destination to a driver.

iDispatch Pros

You get 24/7 support

It works with small, medium and large businesses

It is affordable

Incredible messaging function with GPS and ability to attach documents and images

iDispatch cons

Though simple to use, it still has a learning curve

Established in Australia in 2014, Locate2u was built on the Zoom2u platform that was designed to connect customers with drivers to keep track of their deliveries.

Locate2U driver tracking app has many features. This is an all-in-one app consisting of GPS tracking, proof of delivery, share live location, Live ETAs, booking management and route optimization.

The app works everywhere on the globe, connecting transport companies, customers and operators on one platform.

This app is compatible with iOS and android technologies.

How Locate2U works

The Locate2u app is not a driver management software only. It is applicable across many industries. For instance, it can help people in the construction industry to keep track of their expensive machinery.

It is also used across the appliance repair industry, food delivery, product delivery and personal use. You can also subscribe to this app so that you can use it to keep track of your family and friends when they are traveling.

Locate2U app features

This app has many functions. It accommodates many users. Some of the functions are as follows:

Deliveries and booking management – This simplifies booking and you can send your drivers the most optimized routes. Through the function, you can send your customers notification with the correct ETAs.

Asset and Device GPS tracking – With this function, you can stay updated on the location of your operators.

Driver app – You can track the real-time location of any driver who is on the app. You can also send them new destinations as booked by customers.

Route Optimization – The app can help you find the fastest route to your destination to help you lower operating costs.

Real-time tracking – This feature enables you to share the real-time status of your trip with customers so that they can know your arrival time. You can share this with many users using one link.

Driver ratings – The customer can rate a driver using this function, through SMS.

Proof of Delivery – This function captures the confirmation of booking or delivery. It also enables one to capture an e-signature as proof of delivery.

Locate2U Pros

Works across many industries

It has a free trial version

Works across major mobile technologies

Locate2U Cons

More expensive than iDispatch

This app is designed for employers, dispatchers, supervisors and other in-office teams to assist the mobile, on-the-field teams with instant communication. Not only is the app applicable for trucking, delivery, food delivery, bus and other transport businesses, but it can also be used in industries like construction. You can also use it to track family and friends when they are on the move.

HelloTracks features

First, this service runs on the mobile apps (for android and iOS) or on the web. Since this is a GPS-enabled app, you can stay up to date on the movement, location, direction and speed of your employees who work in the field.

This app also has an automatic scheduling function. It can dispatch employees when the time is due even without the in-office staff being at work. With automatic allocation of jobs, your business does not sleep even when you are asleep.

The smartphone apps are designed in such a way to make the app so easy to use. Once they complete a job, they can be able to give a quick thumbs-up on the app, append their electronic signature and do much more. That way, you can stay on top of the progress of all jobs.

This app has a rich reporting and analytic system. You can get data to help you make data-informed decisions. Employee data includes job completion, check in and checkout time stamps, mileage and many others.

Input customer data and optimize route with the HelloTrack employee tracking software. Drivers can find the best routes to save time and reach the customers at the ETA.

You can also communicate with your operators in the field in real-time to pass new instructions.

HelloTracks Pros

It is an affordable software with a 30-day trial period

It can work with other programs that you use for your business

It has so many features but they are all easy to use

HelloTrack Cons

The company makes updates without any prior notice

Too many features – feels too cluttered

One of the strong points of this software is that when an operator completes a delivery, you are notified immediately. It also has many features that make it a good choice for people who are in the transport business. Due to its popularity, this app is available in 26 languages and it is used all over the world.

DETRACK Features

The DETRACK app is available as a web application and as an android and iOS app. It comes optimized for integration with Woocommerce, WMS, ERP and Shopify stores.

On the web application, a special widget is designed for customers to use to track their consignment. You can limit calls from customers since they will stay updated on the progress of their goods, all the time.

Live tracking – You can track the progress of your vehicles on a map. You can also see their speed, direction and location in real-time.

Delivery management – You can make instant dispatches to the drivers with the new delivery orders. You don’t have to keep your customers waiting.

You will get instant notification over email or SMS as soon as the customers take receipt of their deliveries. You can dispatch the driver to a new route soon after.

This is a user-friendly app because even a driver who is not tech-savvy at all can still use it easily. It requires minimal interaction from the side of the driver.

This app can help you to keep proof of all the jobs completed. It captures signatures and photos and then it submits the real-time proof of delivery.

DETRACK Pros

The first driver that you added is not charged – free all the time

You can create groups for teams of people working on the same job

Map data such as vehicle movement is updated fast

You can add as many sub-users as you want to track certain jobs

DETRACK Cons

The backend dashboard is complicated and has a learning curve

It requires you to use Elastic Route, which is a second app, for route optimization

True to its name, this is a good fleet tracking app that you can use to keep tabs on the progress of different consignments in transit. The businesses that use Onfleet include parcel delivery, food, beverages, pharmaceuticals and many others. By design, this app will help any company in the delivery business to enhance its operations to meet orders in time.

Onfleet Features

There are so many features integrated into this app such that it can be hard to discuss all of them. However, some of them are super helpful as you will see below:

Predictive ETA – this feature keeps you updated on the changing ETA so that you can make the appropriate changes in good time. If delays occur, this app keeps you aware.

Onfleet is good for companies that employ many people. To enable you to retrieve chats, messages, and other data, there is a search and filter feature built into the app.

You can make use of the route optimization feature. This feature lets your operators know the most appropriate, the fastest route that they can use. This app is super helpful for urban driving and deliveries.

You can also use the automatic dispatch feature that takes the work out of your hands and sends the best routes to drivers to save the company money and time.

This is a data-driven app that will gather, compile and deliver data to enable you to make the right decisions. It compiles the data into reports that can be exported in different formats.

The pricing method of this app is a bit complicated. First, they have a 14-day free trial period. After that, you can opt for the basic/starter plan that allows you to do 1000 tasks and after that, you have to pay a fee for every task above the assigned 1000.

Onfleet Pros

You can track drivers in real-time and communicate with them in-app

ETA notification through SMS

Gives customers the chance to track their deliveries

Onfleet Cons

Starter package does not allow route optimization, predictive ETA and live chat

The cost for using every feature is steep

Can be complicated for a beginner to use

Conclusion and Recommendation

Try iDispatch Now

There, you have seen five employee tracking apps. There are tens more. However, these apps come with their good and bad sides.

Mostly, you want an app that requires minimal interaction from the side of the employee, especially the field workers such as drivers. Due to the nature of their work, most are not tech-savvy.

This is where iDispatch wins over the others hands-down. It requires minimal data input – just the very important details, has the most robust messaging function and it is so affordable.

Besides, when you are tracking an operator, you can add customers as sub-users and share the tracking link with them. That way, they can see the progress of their items instead of calling you all the time.

The iDispatch driver tracking app almost checks all boxes. With its web application and mobile versions, you can work even when you are on the move.

For media enquiries, contact:

Charles Silberman

Digital Marketing Specialist

Email: seo@everestmetricsltd.com

Website: https://www.everestmetricsltd.com