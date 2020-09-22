The 5 Best Seed Banks in 2020: Top Cannabis Seed Banks that Ship to USA (How to Buy Marijuana Seeds Online)

Marijuana seeds have a complicated relationship with the law. Finding reliable seed banks that ship to the USA can be daunting because of this murky legal area.

Illegal states (which criminalize marijuana) generally do allow the sale of seeds. Click Here to check your state’s stance on seeds. Though the general legality of purchasing cannabis seeds tends to differ from one state to another.

A mix of both US and international seed banks appear below. Bear in mind, however, that orders originating from any international sellers (Appearing in Section “International Seed Banks” could take longer to be delivered to you no matter what state you reside in.

We have verified that the following seed banks provide:

Discreet and reliable delivery

Top shelf seeds

Notorious strains like gorilla glue, and purple haze

And excellent customer service, essential for a responsible company in this business.

5 Best Seed Banks that Ship to the USA

Here are the top 5 seed banks that ship to America.

1. I Love Growing Marijuana (ILGM) – Top Seed Bank Overall

Pros:

A reputable company with a 9.4/10 Trustpilot rating

No Dud Seeds, Money Back Guarantee

Discreet stealth packaging

Free shipping to Europe and the United States

Major well-known name strains

Options for beginner, autoflower, feminized, and much more

24/7 support and excellent growing guidebook

Cons:

Spams you a bit with offers if you give them your email

Delivery tracking is pricey at $25

Deals Available: Free Shipping to all US states

Sketchy Companies do not last 25 years, people who really love growing marijuana do. Clever name aside, this site catches the eye for its packaging, free shipping, and high Trustpilot rating.

Founder Robert Bergman, has been growing weed for more than 25 years, and has learned plenty of tips and tricks during that time. He started I Love Growing Marijuana in 2012 and turned it into one of the world’s most trusted sites for buying cannabis seeds for both Europeans and Americans. The website is also offering free shipping to everywhere in the US states and Europe and your order will usually arrive in ten days or less.

The thing about this site is the amazing number of available categories and options for all types of growers and specialization. On their main menu tabs, you get the option of choosing beginner seeds, feminized seeds, auto flowers, mixed packs, medical marijuana seeds, grow kits, seed-growing nutrients, and even some special deals. Every one of their seed choices is the authentic strain stated and comes with a germination guarantee, so there’s no chance of getting stuck with seeds that are duds.

They also offer seeds for cool climates or warm climates, indoor or outdoor growing, high yielding, high CBD or high THC, and so much more. Since everybody’s situation is different, it’s good to have so many available options. And, some of the top strains include choices like Bergman’s Gold Leaf, Blueberry Autoflower, Girl Scout Cookies Extreme, Gorilla Glue, and White Widow.

On the checkout page, there are multiple payment options, from bank transfers or deposits, credit/debit cards, and even Bitcoin, which can help with being as discreet as possible. And, standard shipping is free, or you also have the option of paying $25 if you prefer a tracked shipping method.

2. Crop King Seeds – A Reliable Canadian Seed Bank that Ships to the US

Pros:

Free delivery on $300+ orders

80 percent germination rate

“Five crown” ranking system

Germination guide for new growers

Simple e-commerce layout

Useful infographics regarding genetics and THC-CBD ratios.

Cons:

$10 regular delivery fee on orders under $300

Regular shipping is slow (7 to 14 business days)

Website seems aimed at beginners

This US seller’s site offers a nice simple layout with many large sections featuring choices like auto flower, feminized, and high-CBD, as well as regular weed seed types, which gives you a fair amount of choices. One thing that’s especially helpful is their “Germination” section. It provides step-by-step directions on how you can guarantee that 80 percent of the seeds from them will end up reaching germination. That seems a bit low when you compare it to some other seed banks, but perhaps Crop King is just being realistic.

One of the best things about this company is the “five-crown” rating system. It’s quite similar to a “five-star” rating system and is controlled by a variety of user reviews that are unbiased, making it an excellent way for trying new strains with recommendations from other Crop King customers.

The Crop King website offers a rather generic e-commerce layout but you have the ability of filtering through all of their seeds by genetics and type, as well as CBD and THC percentages. Shipping’s also free when you order $300 worth of seeds or more. Regular shipping runs $10 and arrival takes 7 to 14 business days. Express shipping runs $30, which is a bit expensive but let’s move on to the pros and cons of Crop King Seeds:

3. Marijuana Seeds NL (MSNL) – Best for Discreet Shipping

Pros:

Offers Stealth Shipping – a very discreet shipping method where the weed seeds are hidden within some other objects, like DVD cases, prior to shipping.

15 percent off bitcoin orders

Long Standing since 1999

Fun quiz for helping you pick the best seeds

Award winners of High Times Cup and Cannabis Cup

Variety of shipping options (includes stealth shipping)

FREE seeds with all orders for trying new strains

Wide range of seeds

Cons:

International shipping may take weeks

No free delivery unless buying in bulk

US delivery costs more

Confusing charts for describing seed strains

Specials Available: 15% Off When You Pay With Bitcoin

This is a cannabis seed bank that is based in the Netherlands and has been in business since 1999. With more than 20 years of experience in the sale of high-quality seeds, they have numerous options for auto flowering, feminized, indoor and outdoor, regular, high-CBD seeds, and much more.

One fun thing about their website is the quiz that asks “What marijuana strain are you?”. It helps customers to discover the MSNL seeds based upon specific growing conditions, weed preference, and what you’re expecting from the finished buds. At the end, you’ll have four weed seed options chosen for fitting with your climate, growing skills, and personality. This feature is nice for newbie growers.

MSNL states that their seeds have a 90 percent germination rate, which is more refreshing and honest than promising a 100 percent germination rate like some other seed banks may do. And, all of the seeds are hand-checked by their expert staff with plenty of experience in marijuana seeds from Amsterdam, therefore you’re assured a top product. And, they stock some major named strains, including some High Times Cup and Cannabis Cup and award-winners, like Buddha, Grandaddy Purps, Northern Lights, and White Widow. You also get FREE seeds with each order, which is a great way for you to try some new seeds while also helping the new seed strains with acquiring the much-needed attention in an extremely busy market.

Standard delivery is currently around $6.25 but if you buy in bulk, you get free delivery. Their deliveries generally arrive in the US in approximately 6 to 12 days, but sometimes end up taking a few weeks. Multiple payment methods are available, including cash, credit/debit cards, checks, bank wires, or bitcoin. Buying with bitcoin gets you a 15 percent discount. Here are the basic pros and cons:

4. Seedsman – Best Breeders’ Seed Bank

Pros:

15 percent bitcoin discount

A regular customers’ loyalty points system

A-Z breeders’ list

Free seeds included in every order

Plenty of seed types in-stock

Tons of accessories from hemp bags and informational books to storage jars

User reviews for helping you decide

Cons:

Cheesy-feeling ads on their website’s front page

Steep insurance and delivery charges

User reviews that feel a bit biased

This is one of the most widely trusted cannabis seed banks shipping to the US. It’s also seriously geared toward growers with considerable experience. In fact, the company hosts an annual “Photo Cup” competition aimed at encouraging growers to submit photos of their own weed crops, preferably complete with a creative, fun, or just plain impressive twist of some kind.

The best thing about this cannabis seed seller is its massive variety of licensed breeders. In fact, they even provide a very long alphabetical list of all the seeds they stock and their breeders. If you’re searching for a specific big-name or even a niche breeder, you’re likely to find them and their weed seeds stocked by Seedsman.

In addition, you can also find all of the usual selections of feminized/autoflowering/ seeds along with entire sections containing popular strain variations, including Northern Lights, Sour Diesel, Skunk, Cheese, and the ever-popular White Widow.

Seedsman proudly stocks plenty of award-winning seeds plus some very specific categories tailored to specific growing locations. For example, you can purchase fast-flowering strains, mold-resistant strains, and even seeds suitable for growing at high altitudes, like in Colorado.

Every product listing contains a review at the bottom of the page and, with each purchase, you’ll be receiving some free seeds along with loyalty points for buying. And, when you’re buying and paying with bitcoin, you’ll also be getting 15 percent off. If that isn’t enough, you’ll also receive 25 percent more off for your first time paying with bitcoin! There’s only one downside and that is rather pricey delivery add-on charges, like the delivery insurance fee ($9.04) and the delivery charge ($8.98). At this point, let me give you the basic pros and cons of Seedsman:

5. Quebec Cannabis Seeds (QCS) – Fastest Shipping

Pros:

Credit card charges are under a non-obvious company name

20 percent Bitcoin payment discount

More than 15 years of seed bank experience,-Stealth shipping

A variety of autoflower, regular, CBD, feminized, and mixed seeds

US customers can pay in USD

Cons:

3.8 percent credit card payment fee

Minimum $70 order amount

Only one $10 standard shipping option

Website is a bit less sophisticated than some others

QCS has a website that was specially designed for people with prior experience in cannabis seed growing, (at least that’s the impression you get). Their website has been up-and-running for 15 years or more now, however, the fact is that QCS has been supplying all of Canada (and even the rest of the world) with some pretty high-quality seeds for almost 20 years. There are a number of different types and strains available, including high-CBD, autoflowers, mixed packs, and feminized, as well as outdoor, regular, and even some limited edition seeds. You can also submit a request for in-depth info about any other strains that you’re interested in. You’ll receive it in a format much like eBay product descriptions complete with bullet points. This may not be the world’s most sophisticated online cannabis seed bank but it’ll do the job if you know what you’re actually looking for. And, for all deliveries, they use very discreet stealth shipping. The only problem is that but they only offer a vague delivery window for the ETA of the product shipment.

US customers are charged in USD, so you don’t have to deal with Canadian dollar conversion. You can also pay in a number of ways, however, it’s important to know that any credit card payment accrues a 3.8 percent fee. And, if you pay with Bitcoin, you’ll get a 20 percent discount on your entire order. So, let’s move on to the pros and cons to give you a quick picture of this seller:

Is buying marijuana seeds online and having them shipped to the US safe?

Although you might think that it’s risky to order cannabis seeds online and receive them in the mail, the truth is that there’s minimal risk involved even when placing an order with a seed bank overseas. Don’t worry about customs laws either. Some people think that, if their seeds are intercepted, they’ll end up on a list and somebody will come knocking on their door (kind of like in the movies).

The more likely scenario would be that your seeds wouldn’t even be found. If they were, customs would probably just throw them out and then proceed by sending you a very official-looking letter that simply says that they were confiscated. And, that would be that.

“Stealth Shipping”

However, if you’re having seeds shipped from a foreign country to the US and worry about the possibility of interception, many of the best seed banks online are offering what is called “stealth shipping”. This is basically just a very discreet shipping method where the weed seeds are hidden within some other objects, like DVD cases, prior to shipping. This can help keep your package from being flagged as suspicious.

While we’re on the subject of shipping, don’t request expedited delivery or any delivery requiring a signature. Why? Well, you don’t want to intentionally draw attention to the package or have to sign for a cannabis seeds delivery. That’s a bit of a no-brainer. Also, when ordering in large amounts, multiple smaller orders from a variety of vendors will spread your risk along the lines of that old saying “Don’t put all of your eggs in one basket”.

Seed Bank Payment Options

Another consideration is the payment option you choose and how it’ll be charged. If your goal is to stay way under the radar, you might find that bitcoin is the most encrypted currency form plus it’s virtually untraceable. Numerous top cannabis seed banks are actually offering a discount if you’re paying in bitcoin. Alternatively, you can pay via credit card since credit card purchases are insured and better protected in case something goes awry.

Final Thoughts

If you want the best seed bank possible I’d definitely recommend ILGM. However all sites on this list have been thoroughly vetted and will deliver a good seed shopping experience.



I’m hoping that this buying guide gives you a little guidance and helps you with finding the seed seller that’s just right for you and your needs. And, last but not least, happy growing!