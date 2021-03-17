The [5] Best Testosterone Booster Supplements | Ultimate Men’s Guide

The key male hormone responsible for giving a man his ‘manly’ attributes – testosterone – is a much talked about topic among both men and women alike. In fact, for decades, athletes, weightlifters, fighters, Olympic competitors and casual gym-goers alike have tried ways to boost the key hormone which not only allows them to push the physical performance envelop but also stay young and enjoy a healthy life.

Testosterone pills and testosterone boosters have been around for a while as well as a result. Many tout that they are the best testosterone booster out there, claiming to boost the male hormone by xx percentage. However, when you search online for something like “how to increase testosterone naturally” or the “best natural testosterone booster” – you often get mixed results, along with some very clever marketing to help convince you that ‘X’ or ‘Y’ brand is the best test booster for you.

Now, don’t get us wrong – there are some amazing brands out there that do work, acting as the best testosterone booster for men over 40 or even the best testosterone booster for men over 50 – but there are also certain brands that simply make false claims.

Therefore, we’ve put together this exhaustive article for you, not only explaining what a test booster is, but also reviewing 5 of the best brands you can invest your hard-earned money in.

Here’s everything you need to know before buying a T-booster:

⇥ 5 Best Testosterone Booster Supplements you can take

TestoPrime – The Best Testosterone Booster Overall Testogen – Best Test Booster for Building Muscle Testo-Max – Best for Athletic Performance (Bodybuilders etc) Testofuel – Best for improving Sexual Performance Prime Male – Best for Men over 40

With age, testosterone levels start to decline – particularly after 35. But don’t worry – whether you’re still in your 20s or 30s looking to optimize testosterone levels or someone looking for the best testosterone booster for men over 40 or the best testosterone booster for men over 50 – these 5 T-boosters offer unique attributes to help you increase testosterone:

1. TestoPrime – Best Testosterone Booster you can Buy

At a glance

One of the best brands for improving energy & libido

12 high dose active ingredients

Manufactured in FDA approved labs

Free worldwide shipping

2 free eBook with every purchase

Lifetime money-back guarantee

Testo-Prime is formulated with exclusively clinically-backed ingredients. Although their ingredients are harvested from around the world, the end product is manufactured in the UK and USA with stringent quality control standards. You might feel the benefits of their product from day 1, but TestoPrime recommends at least a 3-month course for best results.

What does it contain?

The 12 active ingredients in TestoPrime are:

D-Aspartic Acid

Fenugreek

KSM 66 (Ashwagandha extract)

Panax Ginseng

Green Tea (with 70% catechins)

Pomegranate (with 40% ellagic acid)

Vitamin D

Zinc

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B5

Garlic Extract

Black Pepper (with 95% piperine)

How it works as a test booster + benefits

This T-booster was formulated specifically for men over 40. It aims to give you increased energy mentally, sexually and physically, helping you perform better in the gym, the bedroom and at work. It’ll help you burn more body fat and improve protein synthesis for better body composition too.

Energy – With TestoPrime you’ll no longer need to rely on coffee to wake you up in the morning. You’ll feel sharper and more focused throughout the day, with a clearer head for better decision-making power (this is a key masculine trait that women love).

Body Composition – D-Aspartic Acid supports muscle growth, whilst Ashwagandha and Fenugreek will boost your metabolism for faster fat loss. More energy will also enable you to train harder, or even motivate you to get back into exercise even if you haven’t worked out since high school.

Libido – Alongside the improve body confidence that’ll boost your confidence in the bedroom, prepare to feel your sex drive shoot up. You may also experience improved stamina due to the increase in energy levels that TestoPrime provides.

Optimal dose

TestoPrime should be taken daily – make sure to stay consistent. The recommended dose is 4 capsules each morning before breakfast, on an empty stomach. Ideally you should take it as soon as you wake up, so that your body has time to digest the ingredients whilst you get ready to start the day.

Why we recommend TestoPrime

TestoPrime is backed by a Lifetime Money Back Guarantee – they’re so confident that it’ll work for you, you can claim a full refund if it doesn’t. The ingredients list is second to none, and the eBooks they provide help guide you on the lifestyle changes you can make to get the most out of using the supplement. TestoPrime boasts rave reviews and delivers powerful results.

➥ Click Here for the Lowest Price on TestoPrime

2. Testogen – The Best Testosterone Booster in the Market for Building Muscle

At a glance

Great for lean muscle mass

Ships freely to 80 countries

A trusted market brand for 5+ years

Very powerful and natural ingredients

Safe and easy to use with no reported side effects

This Test Booster, Testogen, produced by MuscleClub Limited has garnered a lot of attention and rave reviews with no reported side effects at all. Considered one of the best testosterone supplements today, it contains 11 potent, all-natural test-boosting ingredients to help unlock your free testosterone levels.

What does it contain?

Testogen contains the following ingredients to help you boost testosterone naturally;

Black pepper extract

Boron

D-Aspartic acid

Fenugreek

Korean red ginseng

Magnesium

Nettle leaf

Vitamins D3, B6 and K1

Zinc

How it works as a test booster + benefits

Testogen facilitates the production of optimal free testosterone production, resulting in:

Improved concentration – With higher testosterone levels, you’ll experience improved focus and concentration levels.

More muscle mass – The natural testosterone booster helps support better lean muscle mass while also encouraging the body to burn more fat.

Greater Libido – Use these testosterone pills consistently and you will see improved sex drive, particularly if you’re over 35.

Optimal dose

According to the manufacturer’s recommendations, the optimal dose must be taken at least 20-30 minutes prior to breakfast, with four easy-to-swallow tabs comprising of a single dose.

Why we recommend Testogen

A lot of research has gone into developing what we feel is one of the best natural testosterone boosters today. It contains all natural ingredients and can even be returned within 100 days if you’re not happy with the results.

➥ Click here for the Lowest Price and Best Discounts on Testogen



3. Testo-Max – One of the Strongest T-boosters for 2021

At a glance

The UK-based company, CrazyBulk, is known for producing quality products with efficient and friendly customer service to back them up. Testo-Max contains all-natural ingredients as a testosterone booster, it’s safe to use and delivers results in as little as 2 weeks (may vary from person to person).

What does it contain?

This powerful test booster contains the following natural ingredients to up testosterone levels:

Bioperine

Boron

D-Aspartic acid

Fenugreek

Ginseng red powder

Magnesium

Nettle leaf

Vitamins B6, D3 and K1

Zinc

How it works as a test booster + benefits

The main function of this power T-booster is to help you get stronger, improve athletic performance and aid recovery. It has been formulated to improve:

Confidence – Optimal testosterone levels mean your mood will be balanced throughout the day, with more confidence to not just engage in your favourite sport or physical activity but also please your partner.

Sex drive – One of the main benefits of this testosterone booster is to improve libido, with the result that you’ll even experience better erections and have better overall sexual health.

Muscle mass – When Testo-Max optimizes your testosterone levels, you will see better blood flow to the muscles, helping them absorb more oxygen and nutrients. Subsequently, you’ll put on more muscle mass and even see improved endurance.

Optimal dose

The manufacturer recommends taking 4 capsules each day on an empty stomach, first thing in the morning. Take it 20 minutes before breakfast ideally, on both workout and non-workout days for consistent results.

Why we recommend Testo-Max

We believe Testo-Max is easily one of the best testosterone boosters available on the market, complete with fantastic customer service and generous discounts available at a variety of e-stores worldwide. It’s very convenient to use, completely safe and legal, and the results are reasonably quick in terms of improved muscle gain, stamina, recovery and libido.

➥ Click Here for the Lowest Price on Testo-Max

4. TestoFuel – Best Testosterone Booster for improving Sexual Performance

At a glance

Best for improving libido and muscle mass

Completely natural and organic ingredients

Improves muscular and sexual endurance

90-day money back guarantee

Ships all over the world from the US and UK

Men who want to improve their sex life or simply want to slap on pounds of lean muscle without getting tired during either activity, will benefit greatly from TestoFuel. It contains one of the highest levels of D-Aspartic acid, an ingredient known for facilitating the brain’s LH to produce more testosterone. It’s a pure and natural supplement, bringing all the testosterone boosting benefits to you through plant extracts and more.

What does it contain?

The testosterone booster works through the following ingredients:

Asian red panax ginseng

D-Aspartic acid

Fenugreek seed

Magnesium

Oyster extract

Vitamins B12 and K2

Zinc

How it works as a test booster + benefits

While expending energy during a workout or sex, the body loses a lot of calories and even muscle. TestoFuel addresses that, helping you get stronger and last longer not just in bed but also in the gym. Its key benefits include:

Self-esteem booster – With higher testosterone levels, you’ll feel more productive, motivated and ready to do what you love doing, be it office work, gaining muscle in the gym or lasting longer in bed. In turn, you’ll experience higher levels of self-esteem and morale.

Muscle mass gain – The testosterone booster regulates your metabolism, which helps you cut fat and build more muscle. Another after-effect of that: remarkably higher libido levels, which makes it one of the best testosterone boosters for men over 40 and 50.

Optimal dose

It’s recommended that you take 4 capsules a day, preferably right before a meal or with each meal. Fatty meals are better as they will help enhance the ingredients’ absorption.

Why we recommend TestoFuel

Well, this T-booster not only supports healthy testosterone levels to improve muscle mass, bone density and lean tissue repair, but also affects sex drive very positively, making it a great libido booster for more mature males.

➥ Click Here for the Best Price on Testofuel

5. Prime Male – Best Testosterone Booster for Men over 40

At a glance

Best testosterone boosters for males over 35-40

Powerful dose per serving

Ingredients supported by research and completely organic

Can potentially boost testosterone by 42% in 12 days

90-day money back guarantee

Prime Male, made by Roar Ambition, Ltd., is a GMP-certified testosterone booster made from 100% natural ingredients. The cutting-edge formula it contains is ideal for men over 35 who want to improve vitality, stamina, drive, vigour, and just feel good as a man.

What does it contain?

The natural test booster contains:

Bioperine

Boron

D-Aspartic acid

Luteolin

Magnesium

Mucuna Pruriens extract

Nettle root

Red ginseng extract

Vitamins B6, D3 and K12

Zinc

How it works as a test booster + benefits

Prime Male contains a blend of organic ingredients to enhance the metabolism, support the immune system, and boost testosterone levels – all of which promote a better sense of vitality and wellbeing in older men. It also helps maintain a healthier cardiovascular system, with additional benefits such as:

More muscle, less fat – The scientifically proven ingredients in this test booster helps older men cut body fat and put on more lean muscle.

Restore vitality – Restores the zest and vitality in more mature men that they used to feel in their younger years.

Maximize energy – The carefully formulated blend helps older men feel more energetic, motivated and ready to do the things they love.

Optimal dose

The T-booster is meant to be taken throughout the day at 4 evenly spaced out intervals, according to the instructions on the label. Best consumed with a meal and by maintaining an optimal water intake for better absorption.

Why we recommend Prime Male

It’s a very effective testosterone booster and, in fact, considered among the best testosterone boosters for men over 50 as well. Mature men have experienced increased strength, stamina, muscle mass and sex drive after taking Prime Male.

➥ Click Here for the Best Price on Prime Male

How Testosterone Boosters Work

Testosterone boosters contain naturally occurring vitamins, minerals and herbs – the first two our bodies produce naturally – while the herbs contained within t-boosters such as Green Tea, Trigonella foenum-graecum (Fenugreek), Panax ginseng and Ashwagandha help the body unlock more of its natural and free testosterone.

Many people tend to confuse testosterone pills and testosterone boosters with steroids. This isn’t quite true and something we’ll be shedding light on later in the article.

The way test boosters work is that they encourage the luteinizing hormone (LH) in the brain to signal the testes to produce more testosterone. LH is the main hormone in the brain that gives your body the “go ahead” to produce testosterone.

T-boosters stimulate LH levels naturally through a combination of minerals and vitamins like zinc, vitamin D, D-aspartic acid and more, as well as certain herbal blends which all work synergistically to unlock free testosterone levels. So, essentially what you’re doing is simply unleashing your genetic potential for producing optimal testosterone levels. We could go out on a limb here to get really technical – however, these basics tend to cover everything you need to know about how test boosters work.

Are there any Side Effects?

Naturally, when you’re going to invest in something you’ve never tried before – especially where your health is involved – you may be leery at first and immediately have concerns about testosterone booster side effects.

While steroids do work to give you the desired results, they can often wreak havoc on your health, including shutting down your natural testosterone production permanently! This is where a natural testosterone booster comes in as a safe and effective alternative – they contain natural ingredients which simply encourage the body to produce optimal testosterone levels, with the only limiting factor being your genetics.

The 5 T-boosters listed in this article have been tested to be completely safe and have offered users a variety of health benefits including more strength, endurance and muscle mass, reduced body fat, improved sexual performance, better sleep, optimal mood throughout the day and more. Testosterone boosters are a fantastic way to get the results you’re after with no side effects, although you will have to put in a fair amount of hard work if getting strong or back into shape is your key goal.

Best Ingredients to look for in a Testosterone Booster

When searching for the best testosterone booster, it’s important to buy one which contains all the right ingredients in order to boost your free and natural testosterone levels. You’ll typically find many parallels in different test boosters when it comes to ingredients. Here are some of the ingredients you’ll find in a really good natural testosterone booster:

D-Aspartic Acid

D-aspartic acid increases the brain’s ability to release a hormone – specifically, follicle-stimulating hormone and luteinizing hormone – which ultimately encourages the testes to produce more testosterone.

Fenugreek

There’s plenty of research to indicate Fenugreek’s ability to naturally increase testosterone, thanks to the compounds it contains known as furostanolic saponins. In one study, in fact, it was discovered that natural testosterone levels increased by 46% in 90% of the participants.

Vitamins B5, B6, D and K

Vitamin B5, also known as pantothenic acid, is one of 8 B vitamins, and helps your body convert fat, protein and carbohydrates into energy. B vitamins, including B5, are needed in the production of sex hormones in the adrenal glands, so it’s easy to see why your natural testosterone booster would have this ingredient.

You may have noticed how vitamin B6 is present in a variety of test boosters and even ZMA formulas (the ZMA stands for zinc, magnesium, B6), as it helps the body recover and feel more primed to face the stresses of the day.

A t-booster containing vitamin D can boost testosterone and even sperm quality. One study established a link between low testosterone and vitamin D deficiency – with participants having higher levels of testosterone when they spent more time in the sun.

There’s also plenty of research on vitamin K’s efficacy for maintaining healthy testosterone levels.

Zinc

Zinc has been widely known to be one of the most effective minerals for boosting testosterone levels naturally. Even 30mg of zinc per day has been shown to increase free levels of testosterone.

Boron

Boron is so effective at boosting testosterone levels that it is not only present in the vast majority of test boosters but also given to those suffering from erectile dysfunction.

Magnesium

Supplementation with magnesium can aid in returning testosterone levels to normal, particularly for those suffering from low levels, such as men over 40 and 50. ZMA is a very popular supplement and often included in test boosters, known for its ability to help men recover better from exercise and other physical stresses, and improve quality of sleep – magnesium is a key ingredient.

Different varieties of ginseng

Ginseng has been known to fight off fatigue and exhaustion, and increase energy levels naturally. It is often prescribed as a treatment for erectile dysfunction as well. All varieties of ginseng are typically found in test boosting supplements as they influence the two key sex hormone receptors in the body: estrogen and androgen, helping men optimise their testosterone levels.

Bioperine

Bioperine, one of the key ingredients in black pepper, contains a range of naturally-occurring chemicals known as alkaloids. These are directly responsible for many therapeutic benefits, including anti-inflammatory properties, normalised blood pressure, better liver function and reduced insulin resistance. All of these lead to healthier testosterone levels, particularly in ageing men.

Garlic extract

Garlic plays a proliferative role in boosting testosterone levels. In fact, foods like garlic and onions are men’s allies not just in the gym but in the bedroom as well. It raises levels of a specific hormone in the body which triggers it to produce more testosterone.

Nettle leaf

This powerful plant can prevent the conversion of free and available testosterone into dihydrotestosterone – a more potent and powerful form of the key male hormone. Nettle leaf helps stop this conversion, resulting in more available free testosterone to help you build muscle and maintain an optimal sex drive.

Pomegranate

Pomegranates have been considered for a long time as being the top most sought after foods for boosting testosterone levels. Any test booster containing pomegranate extract will inevitably boost testosterone.

Catechins

It’s widely known in the scientific world that green tea can increase sperm concentration and have a positive effect on testosterone production, due to a key compound it contains: catechins. This also helps the body make use of the available testosterone more readily.

While these ingredients are a sure sign that your test booster will work, it’s important to remember that testosterone pills are not ‘magic pills’ – you shouldn’t expect them to work by just popping a few pills and leading a sedentary lifestyle coupled with processed food. An active lifestyle, balanced diet and keeping stress levels in check along with adequate rest, all ensure that your T-booster will work as intended.

Signs of Low Testosterone

If you or anyone you know is experiencing any of these symptoms, then you may have low testosterone:

Higher bodyfat with less lean muscle mass

Even if you are working out and watching what you eat and still have stubborn bodyfat around the waist, for example, then you probably have low testosterone level. With age, the testosterone to estrogen ratio changes, with many men having higher cortisol levels due to stress, which can increase estrogen levels – hence, leading to higher a bodyfat percentage and a condition called gynecomastia in some men, or ‘male breasts’. Moreover, it can be very difficult to maintain muscle, let alone put on more muscle.

Frequent mood swings

Men with low testosterone levels experience sudden changes in mood and/or more frequent mood swings due to andropause – the male equivalent of menopause, which cause mood swings in women. Brain fog, difficulty focusing and getting irritated easily are some of the symptoms, in addition to the sudden changes in mood.

Reduced sex drive

With low testosterone levels, the brain does not have the capacity to signal the body to send more nitric oxide and blood to the reproductive organs, which is otherwise needed for strong and sustainable erections. Difficulties maintaining an erection or getting aroused may signal a testosterone deficiency. That’s why most Testosterone Boosters can be used as natural ed pills too!

Issues sleeping

Since low testosterone can cause irritability and frequent mood changes, it can also cause insomnia and sleep disruptions.

Excessive fatigue

Testosterone is one of the key hormones which allows the male body to wake up from restful sleep, and feel refreshed as well as rejuvenated. When the brain no longer signals the testes to produce enough testosterone, it can raise cortisol levels and also lead to a constant feeling of tiredness and fatigue.

Pros and Cons of using Testosterone Boosters

There are many benefits of taking testosterone pills or a natural testosterone booster. These include:

Higher bone mass

Dwindling testosterone levels can have an adverse impact on bone mass, while increasing it does the opposite. Men with higher testosterone levels can stay safe from conditions like osteoporosis and arthritis, which is why many male athletes take a testosterone booster to protect themselves from injury.

Better blood flow

Higher levels of testosterone mean more red blood cell production, and this is needed for muscle tissue to stay healthy. Optimal testosterone levels improve the cardiovascular system by improving oxygen-rich blood flow to the muscles.

Improved sex drive

Men who have a low sex drive or find it difficult maintaining an erection have reported very positive feedback after using a test booster, in addition to having more stamina and vigour during sex.

Mood enhancement

Optimal testosterone levels in men of all ages are related to feeling energetic, motivated and positive. Many studies have shown the positive effects of testosterone boosters on the mood, as well as emotional and mental wellbeing.

While minimal to no negative impacts have been reported as a result of using a natural testosterone booster, a few potential cons are worth noting:

Testosterone boosters work differently on everyone. If person A starts to see results within, say, 2 weeks or so, person B may not see those results within a similar timeframe – owing to a number of factors such as diet, lifestyle, genetics, etc.

Not every test boosting product is made equal. Some take months to work while some yield results within weeks.

T-boosters are not meant to replace healthy lifestyle and diet practices which also help to maintain healthy testosterone levels.

They can be potentially unsafe if you try to overdose or exceed the manufacturer’s recommended dosage in an attempt to increase testosterone levels faster.

Some test boosters can only be bought online, while others are exclusively available directly from the manufacturer only, and not third-party e-stores.

What to look for when buying the Best Natural Testosterone Booster?

Choosing the right testosterone booster means looking at certain factors, which helps to ensure that you’re reaping the most benefits.

The following are just some factors you should be considering when looking for the best testosterone booster for men over 40 or 50:

The price

When it comes to the price of testosterone boosters, you need to exercise caution. While the goal is to buy a quality product at a reasonable price, a really cheap ‘too good to be true’ price most likely means the product has not passed quality testing and may not even have the ingredients it claims on the label.

It must be understood (and appreciated) that a quality test booster will always come at a price. The ones we’ve reviewed in this piece, for example, offer the best of both worlds – great quality and a reasonable price to deliver the results as expected.

Potential side effects

Research on the potential side effects of testosterone boosters isn’t as extensive as it has been on other kinds of supplements. With that said, the inherent risk of unwanted side effects tends to be present in low-quality products.

Some over-the-counter shops may be selling expired or contaminated products, or even fake ones. Always buy from a trustworthy source and don’t hesitate to ask the seller to discuss any potential side effects with you.

For this reason, we’ve handpicked the above brands as there are no known side effects of using them.

Check the label

When shopping for the best testosterone booster for men over 50 or testosterone pills, always check to see what kind of ingredients it contains and in what quantities.

The ingredients we’ve listed at the beginning of the article, for instance, should be present in a test boosting supplement as they are natural, effective and completely safe to consume.

Still, if you have any underlying health conditions or have suffered any health issues whatsoever in the past as a result of using test boosters, ask your physician to have a look at the label and give you the green light before you buy.

Overall quality and effectiveness

When you’re buying online from a reputable source, it’s easy to distinguish a quality product from a substandard one.

Reviews and referrals on Amazon are one way to determine the quality and efficacy of a testosterone supplement. The brands we’ve listed in this piece have all received shining reviews from users all over the world and are a hallmark of quality and effectiveness when consumed in the recommended dose.

Legal and safe

The last thing you absolutely want when buying a natural testosterone booster is a product that’s not legal and leaves you with side effects.

An all-natural testosterone booster should always be free of artificial ingredients and/or banned substances, such as the ones in this article.

If you’re suffering from any conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes or chronic fatigue, we’d recommend checking with your doctor before using a t-booster.

The brand’s reputation

Even though discussed briefly in one of the points above, we can’t stress on how important it is to ensure that you’re buying from a brand that’s known for quality.

Always buy directly from the brand’s website to ensure that you’re buying the genuine stuff or from a trusted vendor such as Amazon.

Frequently Asked Questions about Testosterone Boosters

How safe are testosterone boosters, really?

You may come across mixed opinions regarding how safe t boosters are. Here’s the thing: synthetic test boosters may contain harmful preservatives which can not only lead to unwanted side effects but potentially increase the risk of developing certain health conditions.

On the other hand, the benefits of using an all-natural testosterone booster such as the ones we’ve handpicked, is that they are 100% legal and safe to use, with no side effects.

Aren’t testosterone boosters in the same category as steroids?

Not at all. Natural testosterone boosters made under strict quality standards using natural ingredients only encourage the body to ramp up testosterone production in a natural way – i.e. according to what it is genetically capable of.

Some men, for instance, have too much estrogen in their body, and a natural test booster can help them balance the testosterone-estrogen ratio to increase muscle mass, among other things. However, synthetic test boosters or drugs that produce abnormal levels of testosterone by shutting down the body’s own testosterone production, are definitely “steroids” that you should avoid at all costs.

Testosterone boosters – Are they for everybody?

With people constantly increasing their knowledge around what their bodies are capable of, we are thankfully, once again returning to nature.

Synthetic products are harmful, period. This is why most fitness enthusiasts, athletes and weekend warriors alike turn to natural test boosters to promote strength, muscle mass, and endurance, and recover faster from intense physical activity.

Thanks to our knowledge around the subject, we can confidently suggest the above products as those anyone can take – as long as they are not suffering from any serious health conditions already. All natural ingredients means that you’re encouraging the body to produce more of the key male hormone, and not experience any side effects as long as you stick to the recommended dose.

In Closing: Are Testosterone Boosters ‘Steroids’? Are they safe?

Just to reiterate: test boosters are most definitely not steroids. They are completely legal and safe to consume. The brands we’ve listed above all offer unique attributes in terms of boosting testosterone.

If you have any concerns whatsoever about raising testosterone levels naturally through a supplement, do consult your doctor.

