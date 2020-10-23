The Best CBD Oils and Tinctures (2020)

If you like your CBD delivery method pure and direct, CBD oils and tinctures are for you. The big perk of going with oil instead of something like an edible is that you have control over dosage. When applied sublingually, CBD oil provides quicker absorption than most other consumption methods like ingesting CBD edible products or capsules. Of course, you can also add CBD oil to your own homemade treats.

If you’re looking to make this the year you tap into the benefits of CBD for the first time, take a look at the best CBD products 2020 customers are enjoying. Our rundown includes the best CBD brands for all potency levels!

A Rundown of the Best CBD Oil and Tincture Products for 2020

1. Lazarus Naturals

The Lazarus Naturals catalog of CBD tinctures contains 15 different products that range in price from 1 cent per milligram of CBD to 4 cents per milligram of CBD. However, the bulk of the products are in that ultra-affordable 1 cent to 2 cent range.

The Lazarus Naturals tincture line includes full-spectrum and CBD isolate products. Specializing in high-potency tinctures, Lazarus Naturals offers almost an entire line of CBD tinctures with potencies of 50 milligrams of CBD per serving. However, you will find a few products sprinkled in that offer 20 milligrams and 25 milligrams of CBD per serving.

2. CBDistillery

Consisting of 13 top rated CBD oil products, the CBDistillery CBD Oil catalog offers very basic, no-nonsense options. CBDistillery’s oils range in price from 3 cents per milligram of CBD to 11 cents per milligram of CBD. The brand’s CBD oil line is divided evenly between full-spectrum, broad-spectrum and CBD isolate products. When shopping for CBD oil from the CBDistillery collection, it’s very important to pay attention to CBD per dosage because the totals vary wildly by product.

In fact, this is a great brand to select if you’re looking for a CBD company that offers low-potency CBD products that you can start with before making your way up to high-potency options without the need to switch from a brand that you’ve come to like. The potencies for CBD per serving for various CBDistillery CBD products are 15 milligrams, 16.67 milligrams, 33.33 milligrams, 50 milligrams, 83.33 milligrams and 166.67 milligrams.

3. NuLeaf Naturals

While not as robust as the CBD oil catalogs offered by other brands, the NuLeaf Naturals collection of top rated CBD oil offers more than enough to meet your needs. Prices range from 5 cents per milligram of CBD to 9 cents per milligram of CBD. Each one of the five varieties created by NuLeaf Naturals contains 30 milligrams of CBD per serving. This is a really great brand to shop from if you want a uniform line of CBD products to explore.

4. Green Roads



Green Roads offers 10 varieties within its collection of CBD oils. Prices range from 10 cents per milligram of CBD to 23 cents per milligram of CBD.

Within this line of full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD products, you’ll find potencies of CBD per serving coming in at 10 milligrams, 16.5 milligrams, 20 milligrams, 23 milligrams, 30 milligrams and 50 milligrams. The nice mix of CBD types available in so many potency levels makes this a great brand to try because you have room to adjust based on your preferences.

5. Koi CBD



With 13 different full-spectrum CBD oil products to choose from, the Koi lineup has a little something for everyone. Peppered with flavors like peppermint, spearmint and strawberry, this collection gives you freedom to customize your CBD experience. Prices range from 5 cents per milligram of CBD to 8 cents per milligram of CBD. Koi CBD oils are available in potency levels of 16.67 milligrams per serving, 33.33 milligrams per serving, 50 milligrams per serving and 66.67 milligrams per serving.

6. Pure Spectrum

Known for its fine broad-spectrum CBD oil, Pure Spectrum offers a line of six options with high potency delivered with very pleasant, natural flavors! Prices range from 6 cents per milligram of CBD to 8 cents per milligram of CBD.

You can choose from potency levels of 16.67 milligrams of CBD per serving, 41.67 milligrams of CBD per serving and 83.33 milligrams of CBD per serving. This is a great collection to shop from if you’re ready to dive right in with ultra-high potencies because you already find CBD to be an effective wellness aid that you tolerate well.

How to Choose the Best CBD Oil

When choosing the best CBD oil, as well as the other CBD products like the best CBD capsules, your focus should be on potency. That means looking at the amount of CBD per serving. Next, you can look at factors like flavors or extra ingredients. If you’re looking for vegan and gluten-free options, you’ll find that there are plenty available throughout our list of the best CBD oil brands.

Final Thoughts on CBD Oil Reviews

The best CBD brands all offer terrific, high-quality products in potencies for both seasoned CBD users and beginners easing into this wellness trend. The benefit of going with a well-known brand is that you’re getting quality products containing ingredients that are sourced with pride. Discover your dream CBD oil tincture today!