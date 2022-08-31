Finding a person for a serious relationship or casual dating might come as a challenge nowadays because not everyone you meet is ready to let a new person into their lives or simply doesn’t match your preferences. The dating world has a lot of things you are about to experience but entering it seems like a task you can’t accomplish. If these things resonate with you, it’s time to opt for a less traditional yet more effective way of meeting people you can build connections with.

Using an online dating site is a choice for many people since it offers more opportunities than offline dating, and you can meet people you’d have never stumbled upon in real life. The dating pool on these specialized platforms is vast enough to help you find a woman who’ll have the same intentions and values. So, what is the best rated singles dating sites? You should check out:

Now, let’s take a closer look at the mentioned online dating sites for older singles or younger people to help you choose the one that’ll meet your expectations.

Online dating sites statistics: Do they really work?

It’s not a secret that the dating sites industry is booming, and more people are joining the specialized platforms to find their soulmates, but is everything really as cloudless as it seems? Can you actually select the best free dating site you stumble upon and achieve the desired goal of finding a woman for building a relationship? Do people actually tend to substitute offline dating with an online option? How many of those who met online have a serious relationship and get married? These are the concerns a lot of people face when deciding whether to use a dating site. That’s why we’ve decided to refer to statistics to address the mentioned questions:

Around 323 million people use online dating apps or sites

35% of people who met online have had a relationship lasting at least 6 months

14% of users of online dating sites got married to the people they met there

42% of users on dating apps and websites users are looking for a serious relationship and marriage

26% of people on the best dating sites are looking for casual dating

Although some people believe online dating will never be as effective as offline, 54% of American daters think they’re equally successful. In recent years, people have become more confident about the ability to build healthy and trusting relationships when meeting via dating apps and sites. People between the age of 18 to 29 years use dating websites more actively (48%) compared to those aged 30 to 49 (38%), but the difference isn’t that dramatic, which means you can meet a person of any desired age online.

If you’ve never used any of the top dating sites and worry that it will be too complicated or challenging, you should know that 57% of users mention they’ve had an overall positive experience with such platforms. Besides, when communicating with someone on a popular online dating site, you reduce the level of stress and are likely to be less anxious. You have time to think about what you want to say, can be confident that the person has similar values and goals, and can chat with several people at once until you find the one you’ll click with.

To give you some inspiration to use an online dating site, there’s a list of famous couples that met in the online dating world before taking their relationships into real life:

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Rita Ora and Calvin Harris

You can use a free dating app and find the person you’ve been dreaming about without having to leave your house and spend a lot of money. The numbers above prove that dating websites are worth the hype, so we review some of the top-rated ones below!

What is the best dating site for singles you need to check out?

Since there’s an abundance of dating sites out there, it might feel overwhelming to choose one for you. You should take a look at other users’ reviews, compare the prices, and try out the offered services before deciding to settle for a specific dating app or platform. Yet, it might take a lot of time, especially if it’s your first time using dating websites. That’s why we evaluated people’s reviews, preferences, and the things they enjoyed about online dating sites and focused on the platforms they named most often. So, let’s proceed with our unbiased review of the best dating sites according to users to help you figure out which one to opt for.

EasternHoneys

🙋‍♂️Visitors 500,000 👨👩Amount of male and female users 65% men/35% women 💌Good for – Casual dating – Serious relationships- Finding an Asian date ⌛️Age distribution 20—55 y.o. 🤳Mobile friendly yes 📌Site EasternHoneys

Quick verdict

EasternHoneys has an extensive dating pool of users to choose from, which allows people to find their soulmates without breaking a sweat. Also, it has an advanced search system, thanks to which you can meet women online, and they’ll match your preferences. For example, if you’re looking for someone in their 30s who loves traveling, you can select these qualities in search filters. Members have detailed profiles, and it’s easy to create a profile on this dating site. EasternHoneys offers various communication tools and both paid and free services.

Pros and cons

Pros👍 Cons👎 Vast user database App is still in the development stage Effective communication options Most communication services are paid Free credits for new members

Advanced search algorithms



Prices

Eastern Honeys has a credit-based pricing system, which means you purchase a particular credit package and then use it to leverage the available tools. For example, you can pay with them for a video chat, see another person’s photos or get private information, or send gifts. Each option has a specific price in credits. Yet, you don’t have to pay to view women’s profiles or change your account. These are the average costs for credits on easternhoneys:

$19.99—50 credits

$44.99—125 credits

$69.99—250 credits

$149.99—750 credits

User review

JollyRomance

🙋‍♂️Visitors 100,000 👨👩Amount of male and female users 70% men/30% women 💌Good for – Slavic dating- Building a serious relationship- Chatting with foreign women ⌛️Age distribution 20—55 y.o. 🤳Mobile friendly Yes 📌Site Jolly Romance

Quick verdict

JollyRomance is a trusted dating site with numerous single women to choose from. It has a strict ID verification procedure that aims to minimize the number of scams and ensure a positive user experience. You can look through ladies’ profiles on this best free dating site without paying anything to understand whether this platform meets your expectations. There, you can meet a lady to flirt with and build a serious connection. This is one of the best dating sites because it combines affordable prices with effective, high-quality services.

Pros and cons

Pros👍 Cons👎 Easy-to-navigate interface You might stumble upon scams Various credit packages for any budget Most communication services are paid Discount for the first payment

Verified profiles



Prices

Like many other dating apps, jollyromance is credit-based, which means you need to purchase a specific credit package and then use these credits to pay with them for the services. You can choose any size of the pack depending on your intentions. For example, you can pay with credits for a video chat or send a lovely gift to the lady you’re communicating with. Online daters can expect the following prices on Jolly Romance:

$19.99—50 credits

$44.99—125 credits

$69.99—250 credits

$149.99—750 credits

User review

AmourFactory

🙋‍♂️Visitors 350,000 👨👩Amount of male and female users 60% men/40% women 💌Good for – Slavic women dating- Serious relationships with Slavic girls- Flirting and chatting ⌛️Age distribution 20—40 y.o. 🤳Mobile friendly Yes 📌Site AmourFactory

Quick verdict

AmourFactory is one of the most trustworthy paid dating sites that offer finding women for casual or serious relationships. There, you can use a number of communication tools that will significantly enhance your experience of using the site. It will help you take the dating game to a whole new level because it has an impressive user database that allows meeting a lady who will have the qualities you’re looking for. You can make meaningful connections on AmourFactory by leveraging video chats and exchanging photos and videos with ladies.

Pros and cons

Pros👍 Cons👎 A slew of communication options You have to pay for most communication tools Many girls from Eastern Europe Not all girls have several photos on their profiles Well-thought-out profiles

Free credits after registration



Prices

Like a bunch of other dating sites, amourfactory is credit-based. This means you can purchase a credit package of the desired size and pay for the services with these credits. It’s convenient because each communication option has its price, and you can combine several tools to achieve better results. For example, you can exchange photos and have conversations in video chats and via email. There is this dating sites’ pricing:

$19.99—50 credits

$44.99—125 credits

$69.99—250 credits

$149.99—750 credits

User review

TheLuckyDate

🙋‍♂️Visitors 450,000 👨👩Amount of male and female users 50% men/50% women 💌Good for – Flirting and chatting- Casual dating- Serious relationships ⌛️Age distribution 20—50 y.o. 🤳Mobile friendly Yes 📌Site TheLuckyDate

Quick verdict

TheLuckyDate can be rightfully called the best dating site if you’re looking for well-structured profiles, affordable prices, and enjoyable communication tools. Although it doesn’t have an online dating app, the platform is mobile-friendly, which means you can access it from anywhere. There, you can stumble upon your perfect match and build a long-term relationship with her because most users mention what they’re looking for to make the search easier.

Pros and cons

Pros👍 Cons👎 Clear and understandable interface Mobile app is still unavailable Thousands of single women’s profiles Not many free services Verified users

Many communication tools to choose from



Prices

The Lucky Date has reasonable prices and, like other singles dating sites for over 50 or younger, has a credit-based payment system. This means that the platform has defined prices for each service it offers. And to use these communication tools, you need to pay for them with credits. There are several credit packages to choose from, depending on your goals and communication style. This leading dating site has the following prices:

$19.99—50 credits

$44.99—125 credits

$69.99—250 credits

$149.99—750 credits

User review

AsianMelodies

🙋‍♂️Visitors 650,000 👨👩Amount of male and female users 45% men/55% women 💌Good for – Chatting&flirting with Asian women- Asian women dating- Serious relationships with Asian ladies ⌛️Age distribution 18—45 y.o. 🤳Mobile friendly Yes 📌Site AsianMelodies

Quick verdict

This is a popular dating site for men looking for a long-term relationship, but you can also use it as an adult friend finder. Asian Melodies allows you to meet a perfect match by offering to use various search filters and taking a personality test to understand your preferences. It can be called the most popular dating site for those fond of single women from Asia because it has an impressive female user database. The site is on the list of those who have online dating apps, which makes the user experience several times better. Also, asianmelodies has many communication services you can leverage to advance your online dating game.

Pros and cons

Pros👍 Cons👎 Easy and quick registration There’s no mobile app Many single women from Asia Limited number of free features A bunch of communication tools

Convenient credit-based system



Prices

Asian Melodies is one of the best interracial dating sites with reasonable prices and high-quality services. You know what you pay for when using this platform, and you can easily track your expenses. Other dating websites in the industry have credit-based systems, and so does asianmelodies. It’s convenient to see how much each communication feature costs and combine some of them. You can purchase credit packs on the site for the following prices:

$19.99—50 credits

$44.99—125 credits

$69.99—250 credits

$149.99—750 credits

User review

LoveFort

🙋‍♂️Visitors 250,000 👨👩Amount of male and female users 60% men/40% women 💌Good for – Latin women dating- Serious relationships with Latin ladies- Flirting and chatting ⌛️Age distribution 20—35 y.o. 🤳Mobile friendly Yes 📌Site LoveFort

Quick verdict

If you’re a fan of platforms that offer multiple communication features and allow viewing other users’ profiles without paying, LoveFort is one of the best dating sites that match this description. There, you’ll find features such as “winks” and “likes” that show your affection to the girls and make them want to reach out to you first. Although this isn’t a free dating app, there still are services you don’t have to pay for, which is a great bonus.

Pros and cons

Pros👍 Cons👎 Single ladies from Latin countries Lack of mobile app Reasonable prices for paid services Pay-to-use communication tools Mobile-friendly interface

Informative profiles



Prices

Most online dating sites for mature singles or young hotties work on a credit-based payment system, and Love Fort doesn’t come as an exception. It offers reasonable prices for online daters, so you don’t have to worry about spending a fortune on its services. These are the prices for the most popular credit packages available on lovefort:

$19.99—50 credits

$44.99—125 credits

$69.99—250 credits

$149.99—750 credits

User review

Reviewing the top dating sites and apps: Our methodology

Choosing the dating apps and platforms for review is a tricky task because it takes a lot of time and effort to evaluate each of them based on several critical points. We aim to stay unbiased, so we base each review on the same set of characteristics and use the exact approaches to come up with comprehensive summaries of the sites. Thus, when reviewing different dating sites, we take into account the following points:

The number of users. We look at how many people use a dating website and look through their profiles to define whether they’re real. Other professionals’ opinions about it. Our team also takes a look at what other reviews say about the selected sites to understand what details are worth our attention. Users’ experiences. We check various review platforms to understand what people like and dislike about popular dating sites. Prices. Comparing the prices is critical because some sites tend to charge higher than others, and there must be reasons for that. Service quality. We use the features available on the best dating websites to see whether they help guys build relationships with women. Customer support. A friendly and speedy customer support team tells a lot about the site, so we always communicate with the specialists to define whether they help address possible issues.

Thus, when creating a dating app or site review, we take a comprehensive approach that considers mentioned points and additional ones.

How dating sites for singles work

Various international dating sites specialize in casual and serious relationships, so you can opt for any desired platform. They allow users to select their interests and preferences and use this information to match them with each other. Although people have concerns about their security when using such sites, there’s nothing to worry about because they all have strict verification and encryption procedures.

Nowadays, meeting online is safer than offline because you don’t have to go to questionable places or meet women who will ditch you after making you spend a ton of money at a restaurant. You can communicate with single ladies from any convenient place and have an offline date only if both of you are ready.

Most dating apps are paid because you get what you pay for, which means if you want to enjoy high-quality services, you have to invest in them. Also, they can’t be free per se since there are many team members who ensure the site’s stable performance. The average sum a man spends on international dating sites for singles is about $200 per month.

Finding a partner online isn’t as hard as it seems; you just need to follow these steps:

Select a reliable and top-rated dating site

Start creating a profile by mentioning your name, email, date of birth, and password

Select what kind of relationships you’re looking for

Add profile description

Upload several photos

Select your preferences

Scroll through women’s profiles

Reach out to ladies who caught your attention

Things you need to know before choosing a dating site

When deciding between a bunch of dating apps and sites, you might face some challenges because they specialize in different areas. That’s why it’s critical to understand the kind of relationships you’re looking for and your expectations from using the platform. For example, if you want to just chat without any commitments, opt for the sites that focus on such services. But if you’re ready for a long-term relationship, you need a dating platform that helps men meet women who are also eager to settle down.

How to make your dating site profile stand out?

Creating a detailed and informative dating app profile will increase your chance of attracting the woman of your dreams. You just need a couple of minutes and dedication to make your account stand out. These are some tips you can follow:

Add several pictures. A couple of photos will make it easier to understand what you look like.

A couple of photos will make it easier to understand what you look like. Point out your interests. It’s easier to find a like-minded person if she understands what you have in common.

It’s easier to find a like-minded person if she understands what you have in common. Select your preferences. The search algorithms will match you with women who fit your taste if you mention what kind of person you’re looking for.

The search algorithms will match you with women who fit your taste if you mention what kind of person you’re looking for. Write a call-to-action message. It can be something creative or funny that will make a single lady want to reach out to you.

How to avoid scams on dating sites?

Unfortunately, the online dating scene isn’t as perfect as we wish it were, so there are cases when people stumble upon scammers. Yet, it’s not something you can’t protect yourself from. Great dating advice in this matter is to choose trusted and reliable platforms with large user databases. As for other tips you should know about, these include:

Check other users’ reviews. There are many platforms where you can check what people say about various platforms. Also, you can skim through experts’ reviews to have a better understanding of what to expect. Compare the prices. If you’re attracted to a dating app or site that offers low prices, it might not be the best idea to use it. Choose a platform that has average costs because you get what you pay for. Try out the site before paying. You can scroll through women’s profiles to see if they’re real and informative. Also, see what services the site offers and whether it has a user-friendly interface.

You can also check out a recent article on how to avoid scams in international dating, written by a dating expert, Hilary Silver. It will give you more insights into the industry and help ensure a positive experience from using the best online dating sites.

FAQ

How do you find a partner for a serious relationship on a dating site?

There are various dating apps to choose from, and most users specify what they’re looking for to make the search easier. That’s why you should read the lady’s profile description to understand whether she’s up only for casual dating or is ready for a committed relationship. You can also find that out by simply asking about the woman’s plans and expectations when you start communicating.

How can I use online dating websites safely?

When using the best dating sites and apps, you should remember not to give away your data. For example, never mention your financial information, address, or other private information because you can’t be 100% sure that the woman you’re communicating with is real and trustworthy. Also, don’t fall for sad stories of ladies that lead to asking for money from you because they’re likely to be fake.

Can I use free dating sites if I’m in my 50s?

Sure! You can use a singles dating site at any age because women of different age categories also leverage the benefits of online dating. There are search filters that allow choosing the desired age, so you can select your preferences to increase your chances of finding a lady who meets your preferences. Besides, online dating websites are known for helping men in their 50s meet soulmates, so you’re not alone!

How long should I use an online dating service to meet someone?

It mainly depends on your preferences, communication style, and goals. For example, finding someone for casual dating will take less time compared to meeting a woman with whom you can build a serious relationship. On average, a man who knows what kind of woman he’s looking for uses a free dating site for about 3 months, but the duration is different for everyone.

What is the best dating site for singles?

Several online dating sites for singles over 50 or younger deserve your attention because they boast positive customer reviews, offer high-quality services, and have large user databases. These are EasternHoneys, JollyRomance, AmourFactory, TheLuckyDate, AsianMelodies, and LoveFort.

Are most dating sites paid?

Although you can find free dating sites for singles, they will be less effective and won’t bring you the results paid platforms can. You get what you pay for, so it’s always a good idea to invest in the best dating site and be confident that you’ll meet the woman you’ve been looking for and enjoy communicating with her.

