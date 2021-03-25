The Best Delta 8 Carts: 7 Reasons to Consider Using Vape Cartridges

There are lots of ways to use Delta 8 THC. You can chew it like a piece of gum, swallow it like a pill, keep it as droplets under your tongue, or vape (inhale) it from a pen-like electronic cartridge.

It all depends on what your preferences are.

But of all the methods that are there, none is as convenient and simple as vaping.

To vape Delta 8, however, you need something called a Delta 8 cart.

The Best Delta 8 Carts

After much evaluation, here are the best Delta 8 carts we came across:

Not many brands have the balls to be transparent about their ingredients, method of processing, and testing systems.

But Area52 does.

In an attempt to assure users that they’re getting the best and purest Delta 8 cart, Area52 went the extra mile to include a certificate of analysis along with all their Delta 8 products, which covers everything from the delta 8 THC content to the entire cannabinoid profile to terpenes and potential contaminants.

Their vape cart is a Delta 8 THC distillate infused with cannabis-derived terpenes from the Pineapple Express strain. And its composition is 900 mg of delta 8 THC in 1 mL.

Buy Now

Finest Labs is another reputable name in the Delta 8 cart industry. But unlike Area52, the composition of their product is less intoxicating – a distillate of 500 mg of delta 8 THC in 1 mL – and more relaxing.

After testing Finestlabs Delta 8 cart for ourselves, we realized the product is more of a calming and relaxing vape, which means it will be better suited to newbie Delta 8 users and anyone in search of a calmer state of mind.

Shop Now

3. Delta Effex

Delta Effex is one of the few brands in the industry with a multiplicity of vape flavors. They have a reputation for providing strictly pure Delta 8 carts sourced from raw, organic plants.

The brand has a wide variety of fruit flavors that are influenced by popular cannabis strains — including Cali Orange, Kush, Grand Daddy Purple, and Strawberry Cough.

Grand Daddy Purple: this is a grape-flavored liquid

Cali Orange: this has a refreshing orange taste

Strawberry Cough: this is a Sativa-dominant liquid that tastes exactly like strawberry.

What Are Delta 8 Cartridges?

A cart is short for cartridge — which is a prefilled container with vape liquid.

A delta 8 THC cartridge contains active delta 8 THC; it can be combined with other cannabinoids and terpenes, but it usually features a d8 distillate and a strain-specific terpene blend. They’re designed to attach to a vape pen battery tank.

7 reasons to consider using Delta 8 vape cartridges

Convenience Friendly pricing Greater effectiveness Re-usability Ease of use Consistent dose of Delta 8 Faster effects

Convenience: They’re easy to carry around

The first and the most obvious benefit of using a Delta 8 vape cartridge is the convenience it offers.

Vape cartridges take all the benefits of Delta 8 and put it in your pocket. Whenever you want to enjoy a puff of Delta 8, all you have to do is reach for your pocket, and inhale as many times as you like. And bang, off you go!

Friendly Pricing: Delta 8 carts are much cheaper than other forms of the compound

After extensive market research where we compared the prices from different brands, we found out that Delta 8 carts either cost the same or less than the prices of Delta 8 gummies, flowers, and tinctures for equal composition.

In one particular scenario, we found the price of 25mg gummies, coming in a bag of 20, (altogether 500mg of Delta-8 THC) to be within $29.99 to $39.99.

When we checked vendors like Delta Effex, we found the price of a Delta 8 vape cart to be $39.99.

But guess what? That vape cart had a 900 mg Delta 8 composition, which is almost two times the composition of the gummies bag mentioned earlier.

In a nutshell, what this means is that you’ll get a higher concentration of Delta 8 in a vape cart than you will in gummies at the same price.

Greater Effectiveness: More shots of Delta 8 in one go

If you’re looking to get enough Delta 8 into your system in lesser time, there is no better way to achieve that than via vape cartridges.

Since cartridges work by vaporizing the Delta 8 grammage inside the vape container, all you need is just a few puffs to bring a large quantity of Delta 8 into your body.

Whereas you would have to consume twenty 25 mg Delta 8 gummies to bring 500 mg of Delta 8 into your system. You could achieve the same feat in less than ten puffs with vape cartridges. It all depends on how deeply you like to inhale your vapes.

Reusability

Once you’re done with a Delta 8 tincture bottle, you have to discard it. The same thing for gummies bag and capsule wraps.

But that’s not the case with Delta 8 cartridges.

Yes, the cartridges are discarded once exhausted, but the vape pen battery component remains, which can be reused at a later time.

Once you’ve exhausted a cartridge, you just grab it and throw it away. Then take another one, and attach it to your battery. And bang, you’re ready to vape again.

Ease of use

You don’t need any technical guidance to use vape cartridges. It is not like tinctures or capsules where you have a specific number of drops or dosages you must take at specific intervals.

The frequency of your vape puffs is all up to you to decide. Once you open the cap of the pen, all you have to do is inhale as many times as you’re comfortable with it.

But remember less is better.

Consistent dose of Delta 8

The ease of use of vape cartridges means you can keep supplying your body with as much Delta 8 as it needs to last the day.

Let’s say you had some puffs in the morning and after a few hours, you started feeling off and less yourself. You can easily reach out for your vape cartridge in your pocket to get a few puffs.

Faster effects

While the effects of pulmonary ingestion (inhaling) don’t last as long as oral ingestion (swallowing), they’re much quicker and more intense, making vape cartridges a fast fix for problems that only Delta 8 can solve.