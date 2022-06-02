The Best Herpes Dating Websites To Meet People With Herpes In 2022

Who doesn’t love to go on a fun date? Whether it’s dinner with your significant other or a trip to the beach with a crush, there’s no better kick-off to a romantic story than a successful date.

Unfortunately, there is a difficult obstacle which is STD. It’s an obstacle due to the stigma and misconception around people with various STDs, especially herpes. That’s why despite the fact that over 10% of individuals of dating age in the US have been diagnosed with herpes, a common STD, people still exhibit hesitation and fear when it comes to dating them.

Dating With Herpes: It’s Not Over Yet

When you receive that diagnosis and discover you have herpes or another type of STD, you’re likely bummed out and feel like you can’t live a normal life anymore.

One aspect of your life that’s affected is your relationship. It’s normal behavior for people with herpes to feel like they can’t continue in normal relationships due to fear of rejection or the risk of spreading this STD to their partners.

However, this shouldn’t spell the end of your dating life. There are reasons to believe that dating with herpes can indeed be successful. Don’t forget, dates and relationships will always have those rollercoaster moments, so finding out you or your partner has an STD is just a part of the many, many factors.

Need help with your dating life? Here are some pro tips for dating with herpes:

Be open : when you’ve been diagnosed with herpes, it’s normal if it’s all you think about. However, you should be ready to also talk about it and be open to others who can help educate, advise, and offer you treatment tips to get started on working through it.

: when you’ve been diagnosed with herpes, it’s normal if it’s all you think about. However, you should be ready to also talk about it and be open to others who can help educate, advise, and offer you treatment tips to get started on working through it. Don’t Judge : whether it’s you or your partner, you should always remember that having herpes or any other STD is all there is to it; a disease. Always move along with the mindset that you or your partner are not your disease and shouldn’t be judged by it. We’re sure there are many other qualities that made your partner choose you.

: whether it’s you or your partner, you should always remember that having herpes or any other STD is all there is to it; a disease. Always move along with the mindset that you or your partner are not your disease and shouldn’t be judged by it. We’re sure there are many other qualities that made your partner choose you. Be honest : sex isn’t all there is to a relationship, but if you’re going to have regular sex during your relationship, then you need to be upfront with your partner about your herpes status. The last thing you should do is disclose such info after sex because you risk jeopardizing your relationship and losing your partner’s trust.

: sex isn’t all there is to a relationship, but if you’re going to have regular sex during your relationship, then you need to be upfront with your partner about your herpes status. The last thing you should do is disclose such info after sex because you risk jeopardizing your relationship and losing your partner’s trust. Educate Yourself: find out what you’re diagnosed with, check for the different ways you can spread this disease, look for preventive measures if you just have the virus, and finally, look for the best treatments and therapy sessions. Don’t just cry about it, be active and combat your disease.

Regardless of the possibility of finding true love with herpes, it can be hard to find the right one. Dating the right partner is already a hard task on its own so we expect the addition of STD to the plot to make things a little bit harder.

But chin up, there are dating sites designed to help you find the one. Say goodbye to stigmas and misconceptions, and say hello to perfect dates. We’ve uncovered some of the best dating sites for people with herpes and other STDs that you just might want to check out.

Read on as we highlight all the unique features of these dating sites along with their pros, cons, and verdicts.

What Are The Bases For Reviewing These Websites?

So, you might be wondering how we reviewed these sites, the factors considered, and the features that set them apart. Today we’ll be looking at:

How much you have to spend to create an account on these sites

Level of discretion and privacy these sites offer when you create a profile

Success rate of the profile matching when looking for partners on the site

Reach of these websites to potential partners and the size of their field

Availability of dating resources such as messaging

Level of support and advice in the form of discussion forums and success stories

These factors determine your level of success and the level of appeal of these dating websites. Okay, enough of the technical talk; let’s dive right into the main business for the day.

Home to over 2 million members and 2.5million+ discussions, PositiveSingles is an all-inclusive dating website curated to help you find love without judgement.

Added to these large numbers is the reassuring experience of the creators of this website spanning over 2 decades since its creation in 2001. That’s why it’s no surprise that the site houses wholesome contents in large numbers.

We’re talking about over 20,000 monthly blogs and more than 60,000 stories about the success and treatment of individuals with herpes and other STDs. All for your inspiration. With the extra features such as online chat rooms, a live counselor for all your questions on STDs, and access to 10+ privacy controls, PositiveSingles sure is one dating site to check out.

Starting at $25.95 a month, the following features help you get started on your dating life. Oh, did we mention that Positive Singles has a user-friendly app available for download on both Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store? Well, we just did. Simply search for Positive Singles Herpes Dating on your app store, hit the download button, sign up or sign in if you’ve already got an account, and voila, you’re good to go.

Features:

A large platform with an all-inclusive STD membership.

Unlimited access to dating resources that improve your dating experience.

Access to optimum live customer support, dating advisor, and STD treatment stories to boost your morale and help you discover the one.

An account is free to open, but you do need a premium membership to access all its features.

If you don’t fancy the website, there’s an app provided to perform all the basic functions.

Pros:

At $25.95 per month, the premium membership fee is well-priced.

Of all the sites in this review, it comes equipped with the largest dating pool due to its all-inclusive membership.

The app is a great mobile phone alternative which you can use on the go.

Various community resources for support are available to you.

Discretion is taken seriously, and you don’t have to worry about leaks of your sensitive info to third parties.

Cons:

Free account is limited in features and functionality.

Gender options are limited.

Verdict: If you’re looking for the best overall site for people with all kinds of STDs, PositiveSingles.com makes a good case.

Commonly known as the first herpes dating website, MPWH.com, short for Meet People With Herpes, is a website designed for people looking for more than casual flings and short hookups.

Features:

Specific to the HSV-1 and HSV-2 community.

Members of the website can be single or taken.

There are over 25 fields available for you to describe yourself and your traits.

Designed for people interested in long term relationships

There are no fake profiles, as all members are asked to verify their profiles.

Dating pool is limited.

Comes with photo and video albums.

Premium membership is needed to access all features.

Pros:

You get the bonus features of blogs and discussion forums for all members to tell their stories and get advice.

Website is simple to use.

The privacy feature on this website is perfect for keeping you discreet.

Comes with an app.

Cons:

The app and website have been known to experience crashes.

The dating pool is limited and small due to its HSV-specific nature.

Verdict: Looking for genuine love to last more than casual flings? This website helps you discover tangible and long-lasting partners.

3. POZ Personals

This award-winning dating site also doubles as an online magazine designed to go in-depth into helping out people living with HIV/AIDS. Since 1994, they’ve been offering unparalleled editorial service to readers on treatments, news, updates, and blogs; all targeted to help broaden the knowledge of all persons living with HIV/AIDS.

Beyond the magazine brochures and daily reads, this website offers a unique dating platform for people looking to find the right partner who’d look beyond their STD diagnosis.

Features:

A responsive website that makes it easier for people to access it on their mobile devices

Tools for editing your photos to make your profile more eye-catching

The option to make your photos or profile private

The option to choose between basic and premium memberships.

Catch of the day: an exciting feature that boosts your chances of getting noticed by selecting your best photos for consideration

The website has links to other social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter

Pros:

Starting at $9.99 a month, the premium membership fee is a no-brainer

You can choose to cancel your premium membership at any time without fuss

You get priority placements and new member alerts when you go premium

You can change your username and add a security question to improve your privacy.

Cons:

There are no refunds on cancelled subscriptions

Limited features on the basic subscription

Verdict: If you’re looking for a site that offers more than the opportunity to find your dream partner, head on to POZ Personals

Wrapping Up: Why Are These Dating Sites Important?

Okay, so what do these dating sites help with exactly? You see, because everyone on these sites has herpes or other STDs, there’s no fear of being judged by others or the risk of hesitation from the side of your partners. Now, you can move on to have normal dates with people who are swayed by your personality rather than those focused on your STDs.