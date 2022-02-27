The Best Husbands Are Irish: Unexpected Facts About the Nation

Women who wish to move abroad do not often consider marrying an Irishman. Europe, the USA, or Great Britain neighboring Ireland are in high demand. Rather, very young people who have a passion for Celtic music and symbolism will be interested in this country. But these are just stereotypes that do not carry true information.

Advantages of Ireland and the Irish People

Ireland has a high standard of living. In fact, the country is comparable in economic level to the province of London, which is pretty good by world standards.

Dublin conquers with its special charm and refined simplicity. After seeing it, many want to settle down and live out their lives there.

Ireland is a politically stable and traditionally peaceful country, except for Northern Ireland, which is full of religious and cultural conflicts.

Irish cuisine is more like German than English. It is of good quality and substantial. And the famous Irish ale and beer brighten up any homesickness!

The Irish are very hardworking and homely people, just like those elves and leprechauns. They are constantly engaged in all sorts of arrangements at home, although they are masters of rest.

The Irish are phlegmatic, but not cold in comparison to the Scandinavians. It is a rather warm appeasement with a kind of humor that keeps the peace in the family.

As a rule, they are also very caring and loyal. Without wasting time on beautiful words, they simply do a lot for their chosen ones and in return, they are only waiting to be accepted as they are.

A Real Life with an Irishman: Routine or Paradise?

As a rule, the Irish can and want to afford lavishness towards a woman, but she will share his generosity with children or nephews and pets. Simply put, the typical Irishman is kind-hearted. It can be seen at first sight, and this feeling does not end throughout the relationship.

It would be nice if the woman managed not to use his kindness to the detriment of the relationship, the family budget, or the man himself. The Irish are simply the opposite of cynicism, and this should be appreciated.

Marriage with an Irishman is, first of all, stability, peace, a sense of being needed, even some pleasant pampering by his attention. Experienced friends and wives of the Irish say that they are simple-minded but usually conflict-free and constantly contribute to strengthening relationships.

Common Myths About the Irish People

Many myths about the Irish are unfounded. They are not too interested in their nature, architecture, and history, but they will be happy to talk about the locations of modern filming.

By the way, they are also not particularly demanding on music, although it was Ireland that gave rise to so many ethnics and authentic musical groups.

There is also a negative myth that the Irish are a very drinking nation, but the Middle Ages are long gone, and in the modern world, they have been overtaken by the Poles and Swedes. They are dedicated to their work and drink in moderation.