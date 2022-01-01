The popularity of international dating is difficult to overestimate. Especially in the pandemic era, when all the life spheres are moved online without losing quality. It’s now easy to find a girlfriend from overseas in a matter of seconds.

But what are the best international dating websites to use? How to choose those that work among the variety offered on the web?

This article comprises 13 legitimate international dating sites for you to consider.

Top international dating sites

Slavic and European sites:

Asian sites:

Latin sites:

Let’s now review each of these platforms in detail.

20 free credits per registration

Live videos when chatting

Newsfeed



BravoDate is one of those international dating sites that provides its users various tools to meet their needs in finding someone to talk, flirt, and date.

As a newbie on the platform, you’re given 20 free credits to test the site’s services and understand if it’s worth going further. You can spend them chatting, sending emails, watching videos, etc. Eventually, you need to purchase more if you desire to continue using BravoDate without limits. The cheapest credits pack costs $2.99 for 20 more credits.

Send Winks, play the Likes game in the People section, attach photos when chatting or in letters, or send your foreign girlfriend real presents to make your interaction even more fun. BravoDate is a good choice when you’re looking for European dating sites.

Prompt notifications

Audio and video messages in chat (beta testing)

Matches tool

TheLuckyDate is a great place to meet foreign girls if you appreciate your time or aren’t very tech-savvy. This platform has a minimalist design and intuitive interface. There are no buttons that lead nowhere and distract you from the main goal unlike on other international dating websites.

If you want to meet single Filipina girls or any other Asian ladies on TheLuckyDate, set up the preferred countries in the Search filters. There, you can also indicate the age range of your desired girlfriend.

The communication is held in chat, where you can attach photos and stickers to messages. There’s also an option of sending audio and video messages, now in beta testing and not available for some users. If you don’t know what to write a girl, opt for templates suggested by the site.

With prompt notifications, it’s impossible to miss any message, and the Activity board on the left side of the screen helps you find even more ladies.

To explore the girls on the platform, try the Matches game. Here, you’re given random profiles (only the main photos and short descriptions such as name, age, and location) that you can like, add to favorites, or view the full profile.

The price for overseas dating on TheLuckyDate is $2.99 for 2000 credits.

Extended search

Ability to send real presents

Live video chatting

AmourFactory is a good choice among foreign dating sites thanks to their desire to become better and provide a smooth experience to users.

You can now spice up your online dating overseas on AmourFactory with video chatting, the opportunity to hear girls′ voices in chat, and monitor all the changes on the platform in the Newsfeed section.

To find international singles, opt for the Extended search, where you can sort all the girls out based on their education, religion, smoking habits, and more.

The price for unlimited site’s usage starts at $2.99 for 20 credits and goes up to $149.99 for 750 credits.

Flowers and presents

Contacts and meetings request

Streams

This is a good platform for foreign dating due to the impressive users’ base and communication tools it provides.

Among the new features avid online daters might enjoy is Streaming. Now, you can watch all the members who are on stream for absolutely free as well as take part in group chat. Though sending stickers and turning to a private chat requires credits.

You can request her contact or a meeting to meet your foreign woman. To surprise her, try flowers and presents delivery service.

Most interaction tools on EasternHoneys are paid and require credits. The price ranges from $2.99 for 20 credits to $149.99 for 750 credits.

Wide search

Online chat and letters sending

Let’s Talk feature

JollyRomance is an international dating site that focuses on users′ effective communication and tries to make it colorful. Except for chatting and emailing, you can also make use of the Let’s Talk feature. It’s basic templates suggested by the site to send in chat if you’re unsure what to write about.

This service is completely free for everyone. Without any payment, you can also send Winks, which is a good way to show interest.

You need credits to unlock all the effective communication tools, including chatting, watching international singles live, viewing videos and hidden pictures. The price for the cheapest pack of 20 credits is $2.99.

CamShare

Call service

Admirer Mail

International dating online comes to another level with UkraineBride4you. Here, users are pampered with many interaction tools and extra services, as well as a vast members’ base.

Start with Search to meet a foreign girl here. Age range, country, interests, religion, children, relationship status are the main filters to apply. Opening every profile, you see professional photos, videos, a short description of a lady, a list of her interests, and answers to the Match Q&A questionnaire that help you indicate similarities if you answered it as well.

To communicate, you can write a letter, say Hi in chat, do CamShare (video chat), or even make a phone call. All these interaction tools require credits that can be purchased in packs. The cheapest is $3.99 (2 credits).

If you’re searching for Russian dating websites, UkraineBride4you is a good option to try out as Russian girls are registered there too.

20 welcome credits

Extended search

Option to send media in chat

If you want to meet women from other countries and predominantly Asia, this platform is a good option.

Ladies’ profiles on AsianMelodies are quite informative—you’ll find the main personal details, short descriptions, a selection of beautiful photos, and sometimes even a video.

You can contact each lady in chat, write her a letter, watch her live (without sound), or send her a nice present (there’s everything from roses to Gucci sunglasses and Prada bags). All these features cost credits, though. The price starts at $2.99 for 20 credits.

Call service

Say Hi feature

Match Q&A questionnaire

This is one of the top international dating sites that’s appreciated by online love-seekers for the service they offer. A few types of interaction tools, extra features that help maintain relationships on distance, and a professional Support team makes your dating smooth and pleasant.

Communicate with Asian girls in chat, send emails, watch them live thanks to the CamShare tool, or make beautiful messages templates if you’re unsure what to write about. This is called the Say Hi feature, and it’s free. All the other interaction services require credits.

Credits are sold in packs, and the lowest price is $3.99 for 2 credits.

Admirer Mail

Gifts and flowers

CamShare

Searching for good overseas dating sites to meet an Asian girl, DateNiceAsian should be among your top choices.

Female profiles here are quite descriptive and contain not only beautiful professional photos but also videos so that you can see everything about your potential girlfriend.

When you desire to contact her, write in chat, send a letter, say Hi with site’s templates, watch her on cam via CamShare, or even make a real call—DateNiceAsian has a good selection of interaction tools.

Though, the majority of them are paid and require credits. You buy them in packages. The cost ranges from $3.99 for 2 credits to $399 for 100 credits.

Newsfeed

20 free credits per registration

Extended search

Meeting women from other countries is easier with LaDate. To find the girls to communicate with, start with the Extended search, where you indicate the level of education, marital status, religion, children, and more to sort all the profiles out.

After you’ve found a lady you like the most, say Hi to her with templates made by the site or create your own. Or write directly in chat and attach your selfie. If you enjoy expressing yourself in letters, send her a mail.

Among extra features that help keep in touch even when you’re on distance is delivery of presents (from flowers to Apple gadgets) and the ability to request contacts. When you’re ready for a face-to-face meeting, set up a date.

Unlimited foreign dating on the platform costs credits. The lowest price is $2.99 for 20 credits.

Ability to watch girl live when chatting

Let’s Talk tool

Set up a date service

LatinFeels is an international dating service that allows its users to meet friends or partners worldwide, and particularly in Latin countries.

As a new member, you’re welcomed with 20 free credits right after registration. You can use them to test the platform and any of its features to understand how good it’s for you and whether it fits your requirements.

Free interaction tools on LatinFeels include sending Likes and Winks. They’re helpful when you’re not ready to start a conversation but desire to express interest and maybe flirt a bit.

Once you’re in the mood for active communication, opt for online chat or writing letters. Both ways, you can share your photos to add colors and emotions to your dialogue.

Unlimited usage of LatinFeels will cost you from $2.99 for 20 credits to $149.99 for 750 credits.

CamShare

Flowers and presents delivery

Video Show

International women dating turns to a real pleasure on ColombiaGirl thanks to the quality of service they provide and the variety of single girls looking for a company.

Every lady pays attention to her profile and makes it informative and attractive with descriptive details and professional photos. Moreover, the majority of women add videos of themselves so that you can check out how they look in real-life settings.

For an even more realistic experience, try the CamShare tool. It allows you to see a girl during the chat, though without sound.

To make interaction colorful and emotional, opt for letters, flowers and presents delivery, and even phone calls that give you a unique opportunity to hear your girlfriend’s voice.

Almost all communication services are paid on ColombiaGirl. The cheapest credits pack is $3.99 for 2 credits.

How to choose the best international dating site?

The best way to select a worldwide dating site is to trust the experts. But even picking up the one from those mentioned in this article, it’s still better to consider certain things to ensure the platform will satisfy your expectations.

Pay attention to the users base. It’s one of the key factors influencing your chances of meeting foreign women. There were 42.2 million users of international dating apps in 2020, so why should you agree on sites with a limited number of members?

It’s one of the key factors influencing your chances of meeting foreign women. There were 42.2 million users of international dating apps in 2020, so why should you agree on sites with a limited number of members? Check the communication tools. Interaction is everything on global dating sites, as it’s the only way to keep in touch with girls that are far away from you. The services that a particular platform provides should fit your needs the best.

Interaction is everything on global dating sites, as it’s the only way to keep in touch with girls that are far away from you. The services that a particular platform provides should fit your needs the best. Make sure the Support is supplied. What should you do if something doesn’t work on the site? How to behave if you suspect a scam? All your issues have to be solved promptly and effectively by the Support team.

What should you do if something doesn’t work on the site? How to behave if you suspect a scam? All your issues have to be solved promptly and effectively by the Support team. Test premium membership. Purchase the cheapest package to try all the premium services out. This way, you can understand how good they are for you without paying big.

Purchase the cheapest package to try all the premium services out. This way, you can understand how good they are for you without paying big. Mind the quality of profiles. What photos do women add? What do they write in their bios? Is this info enough for you to start a conversation?

What photos do women add? What do they write in their bios? Is this info enough for you to start a conversation? Search for members′ feedback. Nine out of ten consumers (89%) worldwide read reviews before purchasing any product. And these numbers concern online dating as well. After all, is there a better way to know how good is the website than learning it from those who have already tested it from A to Z?

Summing up on international dating

It’s easy to meet foreign girls if you know where to search. And with the selection of legitimate international dating sites described in this article, your chances to date a lady from overseas are even more boosted.