The BEST Tarot Card Reading Site Online (Live & Accurate)

Tarot card reading has become widely popular these modern days. Originated from ancient Egypt, a tarot deck includes 78 cards holding various meanings that can help shed light on all aspects of your life. Moreover, this kind of spiritual service is a great way to get a glimpse into your past, present and future on a deeper level.

Many have a habit of reading daily tarot cards prediction. Quick interpretations can help them understand a particular situation in general and manage decisions. It’s believed that tarot is a manifestation of your intuition and divine guidance to drag you out gloomy circumstances.

As you know, plenty of places offer one card tarot reading online, but not all of them are reputable. A trusted site that I highly recommend you to visit for a tarot card reading is Kasamba, a top-rated psychic site that guarantees to provide the profound answer to your questions.

Kasamba: #1 Best Free Tarot Reading Online

How good is this psychic reading service?

Over two decades, Kasamba has been delivering psychic readings via online chat and phone. Living in this life makes you realize that sometimes it’s not easy to make decisions. As a result, you get stuck in the crossroads and don’t know which way to move ahead. If you aren’t sure about the direction of your love life, marriage, career, or future, a talk with Kasamba experts will be a great help.

How this tarot cards prediction site works?

You will find a lot of services at Kasamba, from psychic readings and tarot readings to astrology, dream interpretations, and fortune telling. These types of services are performed by professional advisors only with whom you can easily interact through chat rooms, phone, or email.

The website has a friendly interface for easy navigation, especially when you have any pressing concern or question that needs an answer. Their readings are divided into particular categories; below each category is a list of psychic experts specializing in that field. Click on a psychic name and the page will proceed to their profile in which you can get to know more about their background, experience, specialties, and so on.



Once choosing a tarot reader to start a reading, you should take a moment to listen to your intuition. Trust the inner voice and go with the one making you get drawn to the most and feel a special connection with. Also check out the reviews and ratings that they received from their past clients.

Keep browsing through the site until you find the one affordable and matching your needs.

In order to help you meet the right tarot reader, Kasamba comes up with a special introductory offer: 3 free minutes in the very first reading with any expert. This free trial is an opportunity to determine if the one you choose is the right choice. In case you’ve found someone you feel satisfied, simply add them to your Favorites list. By doing that, you don’t have to waste much time to search for them for future readings.

You can choose to receive notifications from them whenever they are available.

What services does this site offer?

The best thing about Kasamba is their variety. As mentioned above, their readings are diverse and unique. Aside from those popular like psychic readings and tarot card readings, this spiritual network has shown their efforts in seeking experts specializing in uncommon services: pet psychics, Kabbalah experts, past lifer readers.

Here are several types of readings offering by Kasamba:

1. Tarot readings

For centuries, tarot has become an ancient and powerful divination tool of human beings when it comes to looking for guidance. In these modern days, free online tarot reading is even more popular. No one knows its origin, but the spiritual power and symbols of this practice seems to be thousands of years old.

The most accurate tarot readings will not only bring valuable insights into your future but also shed a glimpse into your past and present. People usually come to Kasamba and ask for this service because tarot is a great tool for self reflection and exploration. The cards’ meaning will help you make wiser decisions for the future.

The answer and guidance gained through tarot have the power of changing your life.

Kasamba has over 100 tarot readers on the site, and all of them are genuine and intuitive. Check their profiles carefully to see their experience and get to know them better. For more accuracy, you can read other customers’ reviews. These experts even offer free angel reading and cartomancy, apart from basic tarot readings.

2. Psychic readings

Talking about gaining insight and clarity, there are actually many different methods but probably the most common is psychic readings. At Kasamba, you will find a huge collection of psychics specialized in various kinds of readings. Trustworthy, profound, and reliable, they all are capable of offering accurate information and advice for your circumstance.

There are many types of psychic readings to choose from, like crystal readings, aura readings, numerology, and many more. Overall you can find everything on this psychic site. Just one click away on the main tab of the homepage, you will see all of their offers fully. Think carefully before choosing the service you want, or you can continue asking for your favorite readings in case you are a regular client.

Don’t be careless when making questions; in fact, you should set your intentions and prepare a list for what you truly want to know before starting your free 3 minutes. Take advantage of their free trials for precise answers.

3. Love and relationships readings

Are you having matters with your love life?

If you want to get the answer for your current relationship in a spiritual way, a psychic reading for love or relationships is a great option. Kasamba advisors will focus on the romantic aspect of your life and tune in to your energy to give you the information you are longing for. Compared to other parts of our lives, love is the most requested topic.

Everything related to love can either bring you happiness or make you vulnerable. By connecting with a love psychic, you’ll be able to gain insights into crucial parts of your relationship.

Choose the love and relationships tab and you will discover lots of insightful psychics. Make sure you select the right one for accurate answers about your soulmate. In addition, a spiritual session with a relationship consultant also helps solve marital issues. They can also reveal whether or not the person you are interested in loves you back, also.

Kasamba psychic readers, in some cases, will find out the reasons for your painful relationship, including cheating, breakup, and divorce. Once encountering any of these situations, you will realize you need nothing but a genuine spiritual guidance.

Fortunately, love and relationships readings will teach you how to accept the reality and heal your heart.

4. Astrology readings

Want to raise your awareness about every aspect in this life? Get yourself an astrology reading from Kasamba. Based on the movement of the stars on the day and time you were born, astrologers can give predictions regarding your personality and lifes journey.

Many top notch astrologers are available on this psychic network. Instantly accessible, they will provide you highly personalized astrological information. You will obtain loaded amount of expert knowledge about Vedic and Chinese astrology. Considered as ancient mystical sciences, they can give a thorough look into major events in your future life. An astrology reading usually focuses on one’s love and marriage, but of course it does solve any matter.

Astrology is one of the most accurate readings on Kasamba. Working with the stars, it needs both your date and time of birth for predictions. The Western astrology works with 12 zodiac signs, while the Chinese astrology includes 12 corresponding animals.

5. Dream analysis

Dreams are believed to be pictures or moments hidden deepest in your subconscious mind, representing things you desire. Sometimes dreams are like recaps of your daily life, reviewing everything happened. Then, you find yourself experience dreams that seem to touch our soul. Or, there are some dreams in which they show up vividly in our mind as soon as we awake.

Your dreams indeed got the power and mystery that help you understand yourself better but also confuse you as well. If you’ve had an intense dream, never ignore it or you will miss important information for your life. Contact a top-rated dream analyst to unfold special meaning for everything you see in the dreamland.

Via Kasamba, all visitors can easily connect with professional dream interpreters. When your subconscious mind needs to communicate with you, it will send a web of symbols through your sleep.

Ask for an expert’s help to unravel the mystery.

What are Kasamba pricing and introductory offers?

For all new clients, this site does offer the first 3 minutes of chat each new psychic reader for free. In order to use this special treatment, it’s a must to create a free account and fill information for the payment. You can start 3 free minutes after that. As soon as your free trial runs out, you will get charged at the regular price.

During the first three minutes, you can end the conversation if you’re not happy with the psychic. There are many reasons for this, but mostly it’s because clients feel the connection is not right with their readers. Quit the free trial within 3 minutes and you won’t pay even a penny.

What’s more?

Your first time at Kasamba will receive a special discount of up to 15% OFF. If you want to get a free tarot reading online accurate reading, check the website for more details.

What are reviews about Kasamba advisors?

Most of reviews on Kasamba are good and positive. Well, there are some psychic advisors that have worked with this network for more than one decade. With the reputation of their accuracy and experience, no wonder they have earned plenty of positive reviews throughout the years. Click on the profile of each expert and you can easily read the feedback from previous clients. Seeing ratings and reviews will help you get to know your chosen psychic and determine with your decision.

Never ignore this step, especially when you’re looking for a free online tarot reading or any kind of service. No matter how authentic they are, you need to research everything carefully.

Kasamba has been in the industry for a long time and even before the fast development of internet. People these days have left more reviews than the old days, so it’s good to use them all as the experience in order to find the best psychic reader for your questions to be answered.

FAQs for Free Online Tarot Reading

Is Free Tarot Reading Online Accurate?

Honestly I’ve always received this question. So, is free tarot reading online accurate? The answer is ‘yes’, your online tarot reading will be a success if it’s done by a reader with legitimacy and capacity. How to get an accurate reading? Well, you don’t have to search for someone physically near you. It’s totally fine to get a tarot reading online nowadays.

Focus on your intention and positive energy as soon as the reading begins.

In case you’re distracted by negative thoughts, then your tarot advisor won’t be able to access your energy field and build a connection with you. Despite the distance, you now can gain insights and guidance from any place of the world while sitting comfortably on the couch.

If you choose to get a free tarot reading online accurate from Kasamba, then you can either sign up directly from the website or download the app on App Store. Whether it’s on web browser or app, you will receive their free 3 minutes and 50% OFF for the first reading with every psychic.

How Accurate are Tarot Card Readings?

If it’s accurate, then how accurate are tarot card readings?

People usually look for completely free online tarot readings which is understandable; however, you shouldn’t expect it to be 100% accurate. If anyone tells you that they do provide a tarot reading service for absolutely free, don’t trust them because quality must come at a cost.

You will get what you pay for. True readings offered by genuine experts will give you a totally different encounter. In case you are in need of a website offering a free tarot reading online accurate, then let me introduce Kasamba. Their tarot readers are known for incredible experience in the industry and strict quality standards.

A tarot reading from a right advisor will fill your mind with great insights about your future life and lead you to the path of happiness and peace.

What are Some Good Questions to Ask One Card Tarot Reading?

People tend to become anxious when seeing tarot readers, especially it’s their first time getting one card tarot reading or something like that. They end up saying nothing, and that’s not good if you want to gain the most from this service. Most psychic networks offer free minutes as a way to test the tarot reader’s skill. You need to ask them a question and see how they respond that.

How can they help solve your problem if you give them no information about your situation or concerns? Tarot readers are also humans; thus, if you don’t know how to ask or your questions are not good, then the whole thing is just a waste of time.

Without any preparation, you surely miss out significant things you want to find out. Remember that not all tarot readers are extremely intuitive, so it may be hard to read you from the very beginning. You must provide a brief summary about where you’re at and things you need to find the answer so that they can customize a specific reading for your own.

Asking the right questions and you will achieve the result worth your money.

Here are some tips to help frame your questions for the tarot cards:

Break your questions into two or three smaller parts

If the question is too broad, then you can obtain a well-rounded answer. Normally a basic tarot reading includes at least three cards; therefore, a small question for each card will help you get specific about the matter you want to know.

Think about your past and future aside from your present

As I just said, the common tarot spread is the three-card spread representing the past, present, and future. The tarot cards in this spread will reveal the root in the past leading you to where you are standing now and what steps you need to take next.

Make sure your questions as much specific as possible

Please keep in mind that the tighter your question is, the more detailed the answer will be. Whether you read the cards yourself or get help from professional readers, never make general questions.

For instance:

Don’t ask: “What are that person’s feelings for me and will they text me first?”

Instead you should separate it and draw a card for each: “What are that person’s feelings for me?” andthen “Will they text me first?”

Asking WHEN questions is fine

If you really want to know when things will happen, don’t be afraid to use WHEN questions.

Respect your tarot reader and be honest during the interaction with them. Their in-depth guidance will give you more than an answer; you will know what to do to fulfill your needs and expectations.

How Does Free Love Tarot Reading Work?

If you want to gain more insights and clarity into your current relationship or love life in general, a free love tarot reading is everything you need. For example, a tarot reading via the Kasamba app will shed a light to what is happening between you and your partner or help you find out your future love.

To give more details for your questions, the psychic expert will perform a love tarot spread based on your circumstance. In fact, there are lots of spreads in which each tells a different meaning. If you got the Fool card, keep it mind that it represents either your past lover or your future partner. Feel lucky if the Lovers card appears in your reading as it symbolizes a very strong bond of a relationship.

Overall, one free love tarot reading can give precise guidance for your love life or, in some cases, indicate the union of your parents.

How to Do Love Tarot Spread?

In this article, I will present the simplest love tarot spread. Though it’s simple, the 3-card tarot layout is effective in delivering a quick diagnosis of your relationship. Once shuffling all the cards, you’re recommended to focus on your intention and questions before starting the session.

Let’s start with the first card: draw one card and place it on your left side. Then again, choose the second card and put it on your right side. Finally place the last card in the middle.

The first card presenting you

The second card symbolizing your lover or partner

The third card indicating the dynamics between you two

With this spread, each card as well as the combinations will let you know the role of you and the other in the relationship and the nature of you two’s connection. It will reflect the thoughts and feelings of both about this relationship.

What is Free Angel Reading?

Free angel reading with tarot is a very beneficial reading for self-reflection. The power of wisdom carried by centuries-old angels will help you understand yourself from a deeper level. Their profound messages will enhance your faith, making you trust yourself and strive for your dreams to come true.

The presence of both angels and tarot is a big support for us in any situation. They may be invisible, but these spiritual beings are indeed always next to you and guide you through all troubles. Angels are in charge of delivering personal messages from the universe to your life. By getting one angel tarot reading, you can tell what the future is holding for yourself, love, and more aspects.

In Conclusion

Here’s everything you need to know about tarot card reading.

It’s a good idea to get a tarot reading per day for daily insights and precise decisions. Approach tarot cards with an open mind and don’t rely too much on the predictions; at the end, the future is not set in stone.

Pay a visit to Kasamba in case you’re finding an accurate and trusted source for tarot readings online. With over two decades of experience and 4 million readings provided, this place is worth your investment. They recruit hundreds of legit psychics specializing in a variety of different services.